Team GB at Paris Olympics: Who are the British athletes to watch at the 2024 Games?

British canoe slalom team-mates (L-R) Kimberley Woods, Joe Clarke, Adam Burgess and Mallory Franklin celebrate being selected for the Paris Olympics - Getty Images/Sam Mellish

Great Britain’s team for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer is starting to take shape.

Athletes from canoe slalom, sailing, swimming, diving and triathlon have been named, as have the marathon runners.

The Great Britain team comprises athletes from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland (although athletes from the province can represent the Republic of Ireland instead).

Team GB have recorded superb results in the last four Games, coming fourth in the medals table at Beijing 2008, third at London 2012, second at Rio 2016, then fourth at Tokyo 2020.

This file will updated as Britain announce more athletes for the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games in the French capital, which run from 26 July to 11 August. Meanwhile, read more on when Team GB’s new Olympics kit.

Who are Team GB’s athletes?

Athletics

Philip Sesemann: Men’s marathon

NHS junior doctor Sesemann, who outsprinted Sir Mo Farah to finish 10th in the 2023 London Marathon, combined A&E shifts at St James’s Hospital in Leeds with an 80-mile a week running schedule. He will make his Olympic debut after running inside the qualification standard [2hr 8min 4sec] at the Seville Marathon in February 2024. Sesemann goes on all his long runs with his two dogs named after running legends Eliud ‘Kipchoge’ and ‘Haile’ Gebrselassie.

Mahamed Mahamed: Men’s marathon

Born in Ethiopia, Mahamed Mahamed emigrated to Southampton with his family in 2011 when he was just 14-years-old. He has represented Great Britain at the 2019 World Cross Country Championships and secured victory in two National Cross Country Championships. Mahamed sealed his spot for Paris 2024 by finishing just 20 seconds behind team-mate Emile Cairess at this year’s London Marathon.

Emile Cairess: Men’s marathon

Bradford-born runner burst onto the scene in 2019 by securing bronze in the 10,000m at the 2019 Under-23 Championship before securing a silver at the 2022 European Cross Country Championship. He will make his Olympic debut after finishing third in the London Marathon, completing the race in 2:06:46 to seal his spot at the summer’s games.

Mahamed Mahamed (right), finished one place behind Emile Cairess in the first time there was two home men's finishers in the top four at the London Marathon - Getty Images/Karwai Tang

Charlotte Purdue: Women’s marathon

Set to make her first appearance at an Olympic Games in Paris, Purdue excelled at ballet as a child, reaching grade five before giving up aged 10. A former British junior record holder over 10,000m, the Berkshire native has become well known on the British marathon scene, being the first home women’s runner across the line when London hosted the 2017 World Athletics Championships. Purdue bettered the Olympic qualifying standard with a time of 2-22.17 at the 2023 Berlin Marathon, taking her to second on the British all-time list behind Paula Radcliffe.

Calli Hauder-Thackery: Women’s marathon

Another Olympic debutant, Hauder-Thackery burst onto the scene in 2023 when she clocked a stunning 2-22.17 on her marathon debut at the low-key McKirdy Micro Marathon in Valley Cottage, New York – the third-fastest marathon debut by a European athlete – drawing level with Charlotte Purdue (above) behind Paula Radcliffe on the British all-time list. Hauger-Thackery ran for the University of Mexico on a sports scholarship and was based in Australia for three years. Her father, Carl, competed internationally as a long distance runner in the 1980s and 1990s and her mother Rachel was a sprinter.

Rose Harvey: Women’s marathon

The 31-year-old marathon runner was working as a full-time lawyer before lockdown in 2020 saw her made redundant. She joined her local running club in London and set herself the lofty goal of making the Surrey County running team. The first opportunity to race was the Cheshire Marathon in 2021, where she ran 2:30:59 – clocking a new personal best. At the 2023 Chicago Marathon, Harvey clocked a 2:23:21 to achieve the Olympic qualifying standard.

Canoe slalom

Mallory Franklin: Women’s canoe single (C1) and kayak cross

GB’s most successful female canoeist, Franklin took silver in the first Olympic women’s C1 race at Tokyo 2020. She is the reigning C1 world champion and will also contest the kayak cross, which makes its Games debut in Paris.

Kimberley Woods: Women’s kayak single (K1) and kayak cross

On her Olympic debut in Tokyo, Woods impressed en route to the final but suffered 56 seconds in penalties to finish 10th. She bounced back with bronze at the World Championships that year – just 10 days after being involved in a car crash. Woods, who won kayak cross gold and C1 silver at the 2023 World Championships, spoke candidly about her mental health battles in 2020 and has become a inspirational presence on the team.

Kimberley Woods has won nine individual World Cup medals to date including three gold in C1 and one silver in K1 - PA/Mike Egerton

Adam Burgess: Men’s canoe single (C1)

The Black Sabbath and Stoke City fan has four European Championships and five World Championships medals to his name. Also a lover of yoga and a professionally qualified coffee brewer, Burgess missed out on bronze by 0.16 seconds on his Olympic debut in Tokyo and says he has “unfinished business” in Paris.

Joe Clarke: Men’s kayak single (K1) and kayak cross

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Clarke became the first Briton to win K1 gold and, after missing out on selection for Tokyo 2020, will look to make amends in Paris. He has enjoyed his most successful period between 2021 and 2023, winning a hat-trick of kayak cross world titles and K1 gold in 2023.

Diving

Tom Daley: Men’s synchro 10m platform

Daley made his Olympic debut aged 14 at the Beijing 2008 Games and will make history in Paris by becoming the first British diver to compete at five Olympics. He has won four Olympic medals, including his first gold in Tokyo in 2021, and has come out of retirement – following encouragement from his son Robbie – to compete in the French capital.

Noah Williams: Men’s synchro 10m platform

Williams made his debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago, finishing 27th in the men’s 10m platform, and has won medals at the European Championships and Commonwealth Games. The Londoner was introduced to diving after being handed a flyer for Crystal Palace Diving Club in primary school.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix: Women’s synchro 10m platform

Reached the final aged 16 at the Tokyo Games and has since won World, European and Commonwealth golds. The daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix, of First Dates fame, Spendolini-Sirieix nearly walked away from the sport in 2022 after developing a fear of diving, but has since overcome that anxiety.

Lois Toulson: Women’s synchro 10m platform

The 24-year-old is hoping to add a first Olympic medal to her collection of World, European and Commonwealth gongs in what will be her third Games in Paris. Her boyfriend, Jack Laugher, is also in the British diving team for Paris.

British diving athletes: (top row L-R) Scarlett Mew-Jensen, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Anthony Harding, Lois Toulson and (bottom row L-R) Noah Williams, Yasmin Harper and Jack Laugher - PA/John Walton

Jack Laugher: Men’s synchro 3m springboard

Laugher and 3m synchro partner Chris Mears became Britain’s first ever diving Olympic champions by claiming a historic gold at Rio 2016. The Yorkshire-born athlete continued his success in Brazil by claiming a silver medal in the 3m springboard as Team GB’s divers recorded their best Games with three medals. The 29-year-old will once again bid for glory in the 3m synchro, this time alongside his City of Leeds clubmate Anthony Harding.

Anthony Harding: Men’s synchro 3m springboard

Harding will join forces in Paris with Britain’s first-ever Olympic diving champion, Jack Laugher. Their partnership began after Tokyo 2020, and the pair have brought home European and Commonwealth gold in the 3m synchro and added a pair of World Championship silver medals in 2022 and 2023.

Scarlett Mew Jensen: Women’s synchro 3m springboard

Mew Jenson is one of the rising stars of the Team GB diving squad. The 22-year-old was introduced to diving after being encouraged by her PE teacher to try as an eight-year-old. She competed at her first World Championship in 2019 and made her Olympic debut in 2020. At 19, she was one of the youngest members of the Team GB squad in Tokyo, finishing 22nd. She will now step back onto the Olympic springboard alongside Yasmin Harper in Paris.

Yasmin Harper: Women’s synchro 3m springboard

Harper will make her Olympic debut at Paris alongside Scarlett Mew Jensen this summer. Harper stepped into the 3m springboard synchro pair with Mew Jenson in 2023 and the pair immediately enjoyed success by securing World Championship silver and claiming a quota spot for Paris 2024.

Artistic swimmers

Kate Shortman

Shortman made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago, finishing 14th, alongside Isabelle Thorpe in the duet event. The 22-year-old followed in the footsteps of both her mum and sister by taking up the sport. Earlier this year, Shortman and Thorpe became the first Britons to win medals in the event at the World Aquatics Championship in Doha.

Izzy Thorpe

Thorpe and Shortman are aiming to carry on the legacy of their mothers in Paris this summer. Thorpe’s mother Karen competed alongside Shortman’s mother, Maria in the 1980s. Former schoolmates will go into the Games as contenders to deliver Great Britain’s first-ever artistic swimming medal.

The duet, will head to the French capital brimming with confidence, after winning a bronze medal for Team GB at the European Games in Poland and topping the podium at the recent World Aquatics Cup, which was an Olympic test event.

Izzy Thorpe (left) and Kate Shortman have competed together since they were at primary school - PA/John Walton

Sailing

John Gimson and Anna Burnet: Nacra 17 (mixed multihull)

Former Americas Cup sailor Gimson and Burnet were Tokyo 2020 silver medallists and will be looking to go one better in Paris after securing their place by taking bronze at the Olympic test event in July, followed by claiming the runners-up spot at the World Championships in August.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet who won silver together at Tokyo 2020 have their sights set on the next step on the podium in Paris - Getty Images/Oliver Morin

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt: 49er (men’s skiff)

Peters, who was nominated for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2008, stepped away from sailing after being pipped, along with Sterritt, by eventual gold medallists Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell for GB selection for Tokyo, but he returned and perhaps has a point to prove in Paris. Peters and Sterritt are making their Olympic debut.

Chris Grube and Vita Heathcote (mixed dinghy)

Heathcote will be the youngest sailor in the Team GB line-up aged 22, while Grube, 39, will make his third Olympic appearance, having competed at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, finishing fifth both times. Grube and Heathcote only started sailing together last year but secured their selection with a silver medal at the recent World Championships. The mixed dinghy class is new for Paris 2024, replacing the separate men’s and women’s 470 events.

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey: 49erFX (women’s skiff)

Two-time Olympian Tidey will be the most experienced member of the Team GB sailing team, while crew-mate Black is the second-youngest sailor in the side at just 22. Tidey represented Ireland at Rio 2016 before switching to Team GB – qualifying through her father Don – for Tokyo 2020. Black is taking a break from studying philosophy and politics at the University of Exeter to focus on her maiden Olympics.

Emma Wilson: iQFOiL (women’s windsurfing)

Wilson won GB’s first women’s windsurfing medal since 2008 with bronze at Tokyo 2020 and has successfully adapted since switching from the RS:X to the iQFOiL – the foiling windsurfer which is new for Paris 2024 – two years ago. Having learnt how to windsurf alongside her mother Penny, a two-time Olympian, Wilson won her first world title aged just 12 in the U15 category. She won bronze at the 2023 World Championships and silver at the test event in Marseille, the venue for the Paris 2024 sailing competition.

Emma Wilson has fought off fierce competition to make Team GB for the second time - Getty Images/Clive Mason

Sam Sills: iQFOiL (men’s windsurfing)

The naval architect missed out on selection for Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 then stepped away from sailing and focused on helping to reduce its carbon footprint, working on eco-friendly boats in Norway and Sweden. The former junior world champion returned to sailing after the Olympic windsurfing equipment changed from RS:X to iQFOiL.

Ellie Aldridge: Formula kite (women’s kite)

Aldridge bounced back from a capsizing aged seven that put her off the water and took up kite foiling for weekend fun. Since the class was added to the Olympics for Paris 2024, she has become a regular medal contender at major events, winning silver at the Olympic test event and in August’s World Championships, then gold at the European Championships.

Connor Bainbridge: (men’s kite)

The 30-year-old from Halifax earnt his selection with victory at the French Olympic Week regatta last week. Bainbridge won silver at the Paris 2024 sailing test event last summer, but narrowly missed opportunities to qualify Britain for a quota spot at the 2023 World Championships and European Championships.

Michael Beckett: ILCA 7 (men’s dinghy)

After missing out on selection Tokyo, the Welsh sailor advised TV directors on race narratives at the Olympics in Japan. This time Beckett, the 2021 European champion who studied engineering in ship science at Southampton University, will be trying to break Australia’s three-Games winning streak in the class.

Hannah Snellgrove: ILCA 6 (women’s dinghy)

Snellgrove started sailing aged seven and joined the British team in 2011 while at Cambridge University. She left the squad in 2014 and spent four years combining gigging with her folk band Bimbling, sailing coaching and working as a reporter at a local newspaper, before rejoining in 2018 – and has since won three ILCA 6 national titles and World Cup silver in 2022.

Swimming

Freya Anderson

A mixed relay gold medallist from Tokyo, Anderson contracted glandular fever earlier this year and missed automatic qualification. The freestyle specialist was given a discretionary pick.

Kieran Bird

Winner of the men’s 400m freestyle at the 2024 British trials, Welshman Bird finished 20th at his maiden Games in 2021.

Alex Cohoon

Finished fourth in the 100m freestyle at the British trials, earning him a place on Team GB’s 4x100m freestyle relay team. Olympics debut.

Freya Colbert

Colbert confirmed her big intentions for 2024 with 400m medley gold at the world championships this spring. She backed this up with 200m freestyle and 400m medley titles at the British trials. Olympics debut.

Leah Crisp: women’s marathon

Bath swimmer has enjoyed significant domestic success at both 800m and 1500m but it will be in the women’s 10km marathon swim where she will make her Olympics debut this summer.

Kathleen Dawson

Scottish backstroke swimmer was part of the gold-medal winning mixed relay team at Tokyo 2020. She is the current European 100m backstroke champion and European record holder.

Tom Dean

Became the first male British swimmer in 113 years to win two Olympic gold medals at the same Games in Tokyo with wins in the 200m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle events.

Angharad Evans

Victory in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the British trials helped earn her a discretionary pick for the Games. Olympics debut.

Luke Greenbank

Backstroke specialist won individual bronze and relay silver at the Tokyo Olympics. Qualified for Paris after finishing second in the men’s 200m backstroke.

James Guy

Picked for his third Games in Paris and hoping to add to his five Olympic medals, all of which have come in the relays. Picked up double relay gold in Tokyo.

Medi Harris

Will make her Olympics debut in Paris aged 21. Welsh swimmer has already enjoyed considerable international relay success, including European gold in 2022.

Lucy Hope

Second Olympics for the freestyle specialist, having finished fifth as part of the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay in Tokyo. Earlier this year was part of the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay team to pick up world silver.

Anna Hopkin

Already an Olympic gold medallist having been part of the 4x100m mixed relay team in Tokyo, Hopkin won both the 50m and 100m freestyle events at the British trials to secure her place for Paris.

Daniel Jervis

A two-time Commonwealth Games medallist in the 1500m freestyle, Jervis will be hoping to improve on his fifth place on his Olympics debut in Tokyo.

Joe Litchfield

Son of former Preston and Bradford City goalkeeper Peter, and younger brother of team-mate Max, Litchfield finished 34th in the 200m individual medley on his Olympics debut in Tokyo. Won the 100m butterfly at the British trials.

Max Litchfield

Set a new British record in the men’s 400m individual medley to book his place at Paris, for what will be his third Olympics. Older brother to Joe, Litchfield finished fourth at both his previous Games.

Jonathon Marshall

Born and raised in Ohio, America, Marshall competes at his first Olympics in Paris. His mother and father were both former swimmers. He finished second in the 100m backstroke at the British trials.

Jack McMillan

Belfast-born swimmer competed for the Republic of Ireland in Tokyo but will swap to British colours for Paris. Freestyle specialist.

Keanna MacInnes

Beat 200m butterfly world champion Laura Stephens at the British trials, and then repeated the feat in the 100m to also book her place for Paris. Olympics debut.

Oliver Morgan

A relative latecomer to swimming having only picked it up seriously when moving to university, the backstroke specialist broke Liam Tancock’s 15-year 100m British record at the trials to book his place at his maiden Games in Paris.

Eva Okaro

Teenager will become the first Black woman to represent Team GB in the pool at an Olympic Games. Finished second in the 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle at the British trials.

Honey Osrin

Loughborough University criminology student swapped Cape Town for Plymouth aged 13 to further her swimming career Won 200m backstroke gold - her first senior national title - at the British trials to book her Olympics debut spot at Paris.

Hector Pardoe: men’s marathon

Winner of bronze at February’s World Championships - becoming the first British man to win a global open water medal since Welsh compatriot David Davies in 2008 - Pardoe makes his second Olympics appearance.

Adam Peaty

Breaststroke champion will aim for a third successive 100m title in Paris after gold in Rio and Tokyo. Also winner of mixed relay gold in Tokyo, Peaty has overcome injury and mental health difficulties to reach his third Games.

Adam Peaty is aiming to defend his Olympic title for a second successive time in Paris - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Ben Proud

Sprinter narrowly missed out on a medal in both Rio and then Tokyo, before becoming the first person to win world, European and Commonwealth swimming titles in the same year in 2022.

Matthew Richards

An Olympic champion aged 18 as part of the 4x200m relay team in Tokyo, Richards touched out team-mate Tom Dean to become 200m freestyle world champion in 2023. Won both the 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle titles at the British trials. Aiming for five medals in Paris.

Toby Robinson: men’s marathon

Having narrowly missed out on a place at Tokyo, Robinson makes his Olympics bow in Paris. Finished 15th at the 2024 World Championships.

Duncan Scott

Became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Olympics, with gold and three silver at Tokyo, and simultaneously became Britain’s most decorated swimmer in Olympic history. Won the 200m individual medley at the British trials and finished second to Richards in the 200m freestyle.

Katie Shanahan

Made her world championship bow in 2023, finishing fourth in the 200m backstroke and seventh in the 400m individual medley. Olympics debut.

Laura Stephens

Claimed Britain’s first global title in a women’s individual event since Rebecca Adlington in 2011 with 200m butterfly gold this February. Second Olympics after just missing the butterfly final in Tokyo.

Jacob Whittle

The youngest Team GB swimmer at Tokyo, Whittle has won European and Commonwealth relay titles in the years since.

James Wilby

Finished fifth and sixth in the 100m and 200m breaststroke finals at Tokyo 2020 before winning silver as part of the 4x100m medley relay team. Gains a coaches discretionary pick for Paris after finishing outside of the nomination standard.

Abbie Wood

Narrowly missed out on a medal in the 200m individual medley at Tokyo, before winning five medals at the Commonwealth Games the following summer. A world relay silver medallist this year, victory in the 200m individual medley at the British trials booked her Paris spot.

Triathlon

Beth Potter: Women’s individual

The Glaswegian finished 34th in the 10,000m at the Rio 206 Olympics, before switching to triathlon. In 2023, the former physics teacher won the Olympic test event in Paris and was crowned world champion in Pontevedra, Spain.

Alex Yee: Men’s individual

A former training colleague of the Brownlee brothers, Yee claimed individual silver and mixed relay gold at Tokyo 2020. Having been awarded an MBE in 2022, Yee booked his spot at the 2024 Games by winning the test event in 2023.