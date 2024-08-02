Team GB at Paris Olympics: British athletes to watch at 2024 Games

Some 327 athletes will represent Great Britain at Paris 2024, aiming to surpass the 22 gold medals won in Tokyo three years ago

Great Britain’s team for the Olympics in Paris was unveiled in the weeks counting down to the Games, with the opening ceremony on Friday featuring Tom Daley and Helen Glover as the flagbearers.

For the second Games in a row, the British team of 327 athletes will again include significantly more women than men – 174 to 153 – for an Olympics that will have exact parity in the number of events available to both men and women for the first time.

The Great Britain team comprises athletes from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland (although athletes from the province can represent the Republic of Ireland instead).

Team GB have recorded superb results in the last four Games, coming fourth in the medals table at Beijing 2008, third at London 2012, second at Rio 2016, then fourth at Tokyo 2020.

Archery | Artistic Swimming | Athletics | Badminton | Boxing | Canoe Slalom | Cycling | Diving | Equestrian | Golf | Gymnastics (Artistic and Trampoline) | Hockey | Judo | Modern Pentathlon | Rowing | Rugby Sevens | Sailing | Shooting | Skateboarding | Sport Climbing | Swimming | Table Tennis | Taekwondo | Tennis | Triathlon | Weightlifting

Who are Team GB’s athletes?

Archery (six athletes)

Conor Hall: Men’s squad

Belfast-born Hall is a European Field champion, and won mixed team silver with Bryony Pitman at the European Championships in May.

Tom Hall: Men’s squad

Hall, who took up the sport while at the University of Warwick, returns for a second Olympics appearance.

Megan Havers: Women’s squad

Youngest archer on the British team for Paris, the 16-year-old was part of the women’s team to win silver at the European Grand Prix last month.

Penny Healey: Women’s squad

Healey, 19, competes at her first Games as a double European Games gold medalist (individual and team). Reached the top of the world rankings after winning World Cup gold in April 2023.

Bryony Pitman: Women’s squad

Returns for her second Olympics after Tokyo. In Jan 2023, Pitman became the first British recurve archer to top the world rankings since the introduction of the World Cup era in 2006.

Alex Wise: Men’s squad

Newcastle’s Wise makes his Games debut having helped the team record a dramatic one-point victory over Germany at the final Olympic quota tournament in Turkey.

Artistic swimming (two athletes)

Kate Shortman (artistic swimming)

Shortman made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago, finishing 14th, alongside Isabelle Thorpe in the duet event. The 22-year-old followed in the footsteps of both her mum and sister by taking up the sport. Earlier this year, Shortman and Thorpe became the first Britons to win medals in the event at the World Aquatics Championship in Doha.

Izzy Thorpe (artistic swimming)

Thorpe and Shortman are aiming to carry on the legacy of their mothers in Paris this summer. Thorpe’s mother Karen competed alongside Shortman’s mother, Maria in the 1980s. The duet won a bronze medal for Team GB at the European Games in Poland and topped the podium at the recent World Aquatics Cup, which was an Olympic test event.

Athletics (64 athletes)

Amber Anning: Athletics - women’s 400m, 4x400m relay

British sprinter eclipsed Katharine Merry’s 25-year-old UK indoor 200m record at the start of the year before turning her attention to favoured 400m. Won 4x400m relay world bronze last year

Dina Asher-Smith: Athletics - women’s 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Asher-Smith won her first major gold in five years with the European 100m title in June this year. Doubling up again in Paris for the individual events as she looks to add to her two 4x100m relay bronze medals

Sam Atkin: Athletics - men’s 5,000m

Long-distance runner made his Olympics debut in Tokyo in the 10,000m but will race across the shorter distance in Paris. Has Mo Farah’s national record in his sights.

Jeremiah Azu: Athletics - men’s 100m, 4x100m relay

The fastest Welshman in history, Azu, who was born in Rotterdam to Ghanaian parents before moving to Cardiff aged three, broke the 10-second barrier in wind legal conditions for the first time in May 2024.

Georgia Bell: Athletics - women’s 1,500m

Having returned to athletics three years ago, Bell, who still works full-time in cyber security, makes her Olympics debut as a European silver medallist.

Lizzie Bird: Athletics - women’s 3,000m steeplechase

Commonwealth silver medallist and two-time European bronze medallist, two-time national champion Bird is the current British record-holder.

Holly Bradshaw: Athletics - women’s pole vault

Claimed Britain’s first ever Olympic pole vault medal with bronze in Tokyo, after sixth and fifth-place finishes in 2012 and 2016 respectively. Has overcome Achilles issues, glandular fever, three wisdom tooth infections, three hamstring tears and a broken bone in her back to reach a fourth Olympics in Paris.

Max Burgin: Athletics - men’s 800m

Has overcome an injury nightmare to make Olympics debut, with a blood clot in his calf in 2022 leaving him using a mobility scooter to get around. Finished second at the British trials.

Emile Cairess: Athletics - men’s marathon

Bradford-born runner Cairess will make his Olympic debut after finishing third in the London Marathon, completing the race in 2:06:46 to seal his spot at the summer’s games.

Charlie Carvell: Athletics - men’s 4x400m relay

Shropshire sprinter won European Under-20 silver in the 400m last year as well as helping the 4x400m relay team to gold.

Molly Caudery: Athletics - women’s pole vault

One of British Athletics brightest new stars, Truro-born pole vaulter Caudery won world indoor gold in March and then was disappointed to only follow it up with European bronze in June.

Alastair Chalmers: Athletics - men’s 400m hurdles

Chalmers won Guernsey’s first-ever Commonwealth Games track and field medal at Birmingham 2022 with bronze. Follows in his brother Cameron’s footsteps, who was part of Team GB’s 4x400m mixed relay squad in Tokyo.

Lewis Davey: Athletics - men’s 4x400m relay

Decathlon was originally Davey’s first focus but he has since narrowed his focus to sprinting. Helped Great Britain to 4x400m mixed relay silver and men’s 4x400m relay bronze at last year’s World Championships.

Patrick Dever: Athletics - men’s 5,000m, 10,000m

Will double up in distances in Paris. Only four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah has run faster for Britain over 10,000m.

Charlie Dobson: Athletics - men’s 400m, 4x400m relay

Dobson took the 400m title at this year’s British trials to book his spot at his first Olympics in Paris. Was part of Britain’s bronze-medal winning 4x400m relay squad at last year’s World Championships.

Jacob Fincham-Dukes: Athletics - men’s long jump

Fourth at this year’s European Championships, Harrogate-born Fincham-Dukes retained his national title this year to book his first Olympics appearance.

Phoebe Gill: Athletics - women’s 800m

Teenage sensation, 17 dominated the 800m final at the recent British trials, comfortably beating Olympic finalists to gold

Neil Gourley: Athletics - men’s 1,500m

A European silver medallist last year, Scot Gourley won the British title in June to book his maiden Olympics place

Rose Harvey: Athletics - women’s marathon

Harvey was working as a full-time lawyer before lockdown in 2020 saw her made redundant. She joined her local running club in London and set herself the goal of making the Surrey County running team. At the 2023 Chicago Marathon, Harvey clocked a 2:23:21 to achieve the Olympic qualifying standard.

Toby Harries: Athletics - men’s 4x400m relay

Brighton-born Harries originally focused on rugby but a switch to sprinting has proved fruitful, with two 200m indoor titles to his name so far.

Calli Hauder-Thackery: Athletics - women’s marathon

Another Olympic debutant, Hauder-Thackery burst onto the scene in 2023 when she clocked a stunning 2:22.17 on her marathon debut at the low-key McKirdy Micro Marathon in Valley Cottage, New York – the third-fastest marathon debut by a European athlete.

Alex Haydock-Wilson: Athletics - men’s 4x400m relay

University of Loughborough graduate was part of the 4x400m relay squads to win European gold in 2022 and world bronze in 2023.

Desiree Henry: Athletics - women’s 4x100m relay

Picked to help light the Olympic cauldron at the London 2012 opening ceremony, Henry added another chapter to her Games story with relay bronze in 2016.

Louie Hinchliffe: Athletics - men’s 100m, 4x100m relay

The 22-year-old Sheffield sprinter, who studies at the University of Houston and is coached by nine-time Olympic champion Carl Lewis, became the first European to claim the men’s 100m US college title before winning the British trials in June.

Keely Hodgkinson: Athletics - women’s 800m

An Olympic silver medallist in 2021, 800m runner Hodgkinson has continued to add to her collection since, with two world silvers and two European titles.

Matthew Hudson-Smith: Athletics - men’s 400m, 4x400m relay

Eight at Rio 2016, Hudson-Smith’s Tokyo hopes were ruined by injury. Has since gone on to regain his European 400m title, add Commonwealth silver and world silver and bronze.

Zharnel Hughes: Athletics - men’s 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

A qualified pilot, Hughes’ Olympic dreams were dashed in Tokyo with a false start in the 100m final, while the relay silver was later stripped following a doping violation by a team-mate. Arrives in Paris off the back of injury, but knowing he is Britain’s fastest man ever over 100m and 200m.

Amy Hunt: Athletics - women’s 4x100m relay

British sprinter, 22, won her first senior title as part of Great Britain’s 4x100m relay team that triumphed at the European Championships in June. Olympics debut.

Ben Jefferies: Athletics - men’s 4x400m relay

A first-ever Olympics for Jefferies who swapped Bristol for Iowa to progress his athletics ambitions.

Yemi Mary John: Athletics - women’s 4x400m relay

After a successful Under-20 career, John claimed her first senior medals with world silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze in the women’s 4x400m relay.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson: Athletics - women’s heptathlon

Selected for her fourth Olympics, looking to finally land a Games podium finish after reclaiming her world title last summer.

Megan Keith: Athletics - women’s 10,000m

Former world and European youth orienteering champion, Keith makes her Olympics bow in Paris, fresh from European 10,000m bronze in June.

Hannah Kelly: Athletics - women’s 4x400m relay

Helped Great Britain secure a relay place for Paris by finishing fourth at the World Athletics Relays. Individually, she dipped under the 52 seconds mark for the first time this year.

Josh Kerr: Athletics - men’s 1,500m

Kerr won the only British male athletics medal at Tokyo with bronze. The Scot has since gone on to be crowned world champion in 2023, beating Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen on the final 200m.

Richard Kilty: Athletics - men’s 4x100m relay

Kilty took individual indoor success earlier in his career, including the world 60m title in 2014 and European gold in 2015 and 2017. Has since gone on to become a mainstay of the relay team, finishing fifth in Rio before Tokyo silver was later stripped after a doping violation for a team-mate.

Jessie Knight: Athletics - women’s 400m hurdles

Primary school teacher Knight’s running career took off again after returning to the track in 2018. She stumbled in the heats on her Olympics debut in Tokyo but proved she was in shape for Paris by finishing second at the British trials.

Morgan Lake: Athletics - women’s high jump

The first British woman to make an Olympic high jump final since 1992 in Rio - while still a teenager - Lake returns for her third Olympics. A foot injury prevented her from appearing in the final in Tokyo in 2021.

Imani-Lara Lansiquot: Athletics - women’s 100m, 4x100m relay

A relay bronze medallist in Tokyo, Lansiquot has gone on to add Commonwealth gold and World bronze as part of the relay squads since. With her father from St Lucia, she was named after West Indian cricket legend Brian Lara.

Scott Lincoln: Athletics - men’s shot put

Lincoln secured his Paris place with his tenth successive national title this summer. A European Games and Commonwealth bronze medallist, Lincoln will be aiming to improve on his 28th-place finish from Tokyo.

Mahamed Mahamed: Athletics - men’s marathon

Born in Ethiopia, Mahamed Mahamed emigrated to Southampton with his family in 2011 when he was just 14-years-old. Mahamed sealed his spot for Paris 2024 by finishing just 20 seconds behind teammate Emile Cairess at this year’s London Marathon.

Eilish McColgan: Athletics - women’s 10,000m

Has overcome injury to line up at her fourth Olympics - one more than managed by her mother Liz. Won Commonwealth 10,000m gold and 5,000m silver in 2022 before concentrating on longer distance running for a period before injury struck.

George Mills: Athletics - men’s 1,500m, 5,000m

Eldest son of former Leeds, Manchester City and England defender Danny Mills, middle distance runner won European 5,000m silver earlier this year.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake: Athletics - men’s 4x100m

A mainstay of the British relay set-up in recent years, Mitchell-Blake is a multiple world and European medallist. Was part of the quartet to win Olympic silver in Tokyo before being stripped of the medal following an anti-doping violation by team-mate CJ Ujah.

Laura Muir: Athletics - women’s 1500m

Scottish middle distance runner Muir, 31, would dearly love to finally add a global title to her collection after Olympic 1500m silver in Tokyo and then world bronze in 2022.

Daryll Neita: Athletics - women’s 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Neita’s main Olympic success so far has come as part of the relay team which won back-to-back bronzes in 2016 and 2021. But rising individual success, including narrowly missing out on European gold earlier this year, raises hopes in both the 100m and 200m for her third Games.

Laviai Nielsen: Athletics - women’s 400m, 4x400m relay

A bag carrier for Jessica Ennis-Hill at London 2012, Nielsen wrote her own Olympics chapter by helping the relay team finish fifth in Tokyo. A regular international medallist as part of the British relay team, Nielsen also has her twin sister Lina for company in Paris.

Lina Nielsen: Athletics - women’s 400m hurdles

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis aged 13, Olympics debutant Nielsen went public with her illness in 2022. Helped Britain to world indoor relay bronze in March and is joined on the Paris team by twin sister Laviai, who also has MS.

Jade O’Dowda: Athletics - women’s heptathlon

The younger sister of Cardiff City and Republic of Ireland footballer Callum, O’Dowda won bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games representing England. Olympics debut.

Victoria Ohuruogu: Athletics - women’s 4x400m relay

Sister of 2008 Olympic 400m champion Christine, Ohuruogu gets the nod for her first Games aged 31. Won individual silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and also helped Britain to world bronze in the same year.

Tade Ojora: Athletics - men’s 110m hurdles

Ojora, who was raised in Nigeria until the age of eight and later attended the University of Southern California, is a three-time British champion. Olympics debut.

Lawrence Okoye: Athletics - men’s discus

Reached the final on his Olympics debut at London 2012 before switching to trying his hand at American Football and the NFL. Returned to athletics for Tokyo and makes his third Games appearance in Paris.

Ben Pattison: Athletics - men’s 800m

Overcame a heart condition to end Britain’s 36-year wait for a world medal in the men’s 800m when he stormed to bronze in 2023. Makes his Olympics debut in Paris.

Nicholas Percy: Athletics - men’s discus

Fifth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games representing Scotland, Percy went second on the all time UK discus list in April with a throw of 67.73m. Finished second at this summer’s British Championships.

Aimee Pratt: Athletics - women’s 3,000m steeplechase

Pratt finished 11th in her heat on her Olympics debut in Tokyo. Has since gone on to record top-ten finishes at the World and European Championships, plus the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Charlotte Purdue: Athletics - women’s marathon

Set to make her first appearance at an Olympic Games in Paris, Purdue excelled at ballet as a child, reaching grade five before giving up aged 10. Purdue bettered the Olympic qualifying standard with a time of 2:22.17 at the 2023 Berlin Marathon, taking her to second on the British all-time list behind Paula Radcliffe.

Jemma Reekie: Athletics - women’s 800m

An Olympic torch bearer ahead of London 2012, Reekie finishing fourth at the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021. Won world indoor 800m silver earlier this year.

Cindy Sember: Athletics - women’s 100m hurdles

Hurdler makes her third Olympics appearance, after finishing fourth in 2016 and reaching the semi-finals in 2021.

Philip Sesemann: Athletics - men’s marathon

NHS junior doctor Sesemann, who outsprinted Sir Mo Farah to finish 10th in the 2023 London Marathon, will make his Olympics debut after running inside the qualification standard [2hr 8min 4sec] at the Seville Marathon in February 2024.

Revee Walcott-Nolan: Athletics - women’s 1,500m

Finished seventh in her heat on her Olympics debut in Tokyo, Walcott-Nolan reached the final of the world indoors in March this year and placed third at the British trials in June.

Jake Wightman: Athletics - men’s 800m

Given a discretionary pick for the 800m after sitting out the British trials because of a calf injury. Missed out on his favoured 1500m event, in which he won world gold in 2022, and also finished tenth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bianca Williams: Athletics - 200m, 4x100m relay

Williams is the sole mother on the Team GB track and field squad for Paris, having given birth to son Zuri in March 2020. Helped the team to 4x100m relay bronze at last year’s World Championships.

Callum Wilkinson: Athletics - men’s 20km race walk

A second Olympics appearance for race walker Wilkinson after finishing tenth on debut in Tokyo. Smashed his own 10km record at the UK Championships earlier this year.

Jodie Williams: Athletics - women’s 4x400m relay

Won 151 consecutive races as a junior specialising in 100m and 200m sprints, but transition to senior racing proved a tougher undertaking. Reached the semi-finals of the 200m in Rio, and then was sixth in the 400m in Tokyo. Returns for her third Olympics as part of the relay squad.

Nicole Yeargin: Athletics - women’s 4x400m relay

Yeargin’s career so far has been populated by major championship bronze medals in the relay squad, including for Scotland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Was disqualified from the individual 400m at Tokyo for a lane infringement.

Badminton (three athletes)

Ben Lane: Men’s doubles

Lane began playing badminton at the age of two after being inspired by his mother, Suzanne Louis-Lane, who was a double national champion. He made his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago, exiting at the group stage alongside teammate Sean Vendy.

Sean Vendy: Men’s doubles

Vendy will become a two-time Olympian at Paris 2024. He has been playing doubles for a decade alongside Ben Lane and in 2022 the pair won bronze at the European Championship and silver at the Commonwealth Games.

Kirsty Gilmour: Women’s singles

Gilmour has been confirmed as Great Britain’s sole singles representative for this summer’s Games, having represented the team in both Rio 2016 and Tokyo three years ago. Having exited after the group stages in her first two Olympics, reaching the quarter-finals this time is her aim.

Boxing (six athletes)

Pat Brown: Men’s 92kg

Mancunian Brown joined the GB Boxing podium squad in 2022. The two-time national champion beat Poland’s Mateusz Bereznicki by unanimous decision in the quarter-finals of the first Olympic qualifier to secure a quota place. Olympics debut.

Charley Davison: Women’s 54kg

An international medalist in her youth, Davison stepped away from boxing, aged 19, after falling pregnant with the first of her three children. She returned to the ring seven years later, reaching the second round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. A European Games bronze medal followed in 2023, in the process qualifying a quota place for Paris.

Charley Davison will be competing at her second Olympics - PA/Danny Lawson

Rosie Eccles: Women’s 66kg

Welsh boxer Eccles joined the GB Boxing programme in 2018 but has had to wait to achieve her Olympic dream. She has caught Covid on three occasions, suffering nerve damage in her shoulder as a result on one occasion, which dented her chances of qualifying for Tokyo 2020. In recent years, she became Commonwealth Games champion in 2022, and a European Games bronze medallist the year after. Olympics debut.

Delicious Orie: Men’s 92kg+

Born in Moscow to a Nigerian father and Russian mother, Orie moved to England aged seven with his family to seek a better life, but it was only aged 18 that he started boxing. Won the English National Championships in 2019, before Commonwealth Games gold in 2022, and European Games gold in 2023. The latter qualified a quota place for Paris, and he makes his Olympics debut in Paris.

Chantelle Reid: Women’s 75kg

A promising junior career, which saw Reid win European junior gold and world youth bronze, came to a standstill when a back injury forced her to quit the sport for six years. She returned to the ring in early 2023, and secured her Paris spot at the Olympic qualification event in March. Olympics debut.

Lewis Richardson: Men’s 71kg

A keen footballer, Richardson initially used boxing as a way to keep fit but success at the 2012 National School Championships focused his mind on the ring. A series of stress fractures in his back saw him miss out on Tokyo 2020 qualification but the European silver and Commonwealth bronze medallist makes his Olympics debut in Paris.

Canoe slalom (four athletes)

Mallory Franklin: Women’s canoe single (C1) and kayak cross

GB’s most successful female canoeist, Franklin took silver in the first Olympic women’s C1 race at Tokyo 2020. She is the reigning C1 world champion and will also contest the kayak cross, which makes its Games debut in Paris.

Kimberley Woods: Women’s kayak single (K1) and kayak cross

On her Olympic debut in Tokyo, Woods impressed en route to the final but suffered 56 seconds in penalties to finish 10th. She bounced back with bronze at the World Championships that year – just 10 days after being involved in a car crash. Woods won kayak cross gold and C1 silver at the 2023 World Championships.

Kimberley Woods has won nine individual World Cup medals to date including three gold in C1 and one silver in K1 - PA/Mike Egerton

Adam Burgess: Men’s canoe single (C1)

The Black Sabbath and Stoke City fan has four European Championships and five World Championships medals to his name. Also a lover of yoga and a professionally qualified coffee brewer, Burgess missed out on bronze by 0.16 seconds on his Olympic debut in Tokyo and says he has “unfinished business” in Paris.

Joe Clarke: Men’s kayak single (K1) and kayak cross

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Clarke became the first Briton to win K1 gold and, after missing out on selection for Tokyo 2020, will look to make amends in Paris. He has enjoyed his most successful period between 2021 and 2023, winning a hat-trick of kayak cross world titles and K1 gold in 2023.

Cycling (30 athletes)

Charlie Aldridge (men’s mountain bike)

Scottish mountain bike specialist Aldridge makes his Olympics debut a year after being crowned under-23 world champion.

Elinor Barker (women’s track endurance)

Welsh cyclist Barker represents Team GB at her third Olympics having won team pursuit gold in 2016 and then silver in Tokyo.

Dan Bigham (men’s track endurance)

Bigham is part of Great Britain’s five-strong endurance team for Paris, having successfully defended individual and team pursuit European titles earlier this year. Olympics debut.

Sophie Capewell (women’s track sprint)

Capewell comes from a cycling family with her late father Nigel representing Great Britain at the 1996 and 2000 Paralympic Games. A multiple world and European team sprint medallist, Paris will be her Olympics debut.

Jack Carlin (men’s track sprint)

Scotland’s Carlin, winner of team silver and individual bronze in Tokyo, heads up the men’s sprint team for Paris.

Lizzie Deignan (women’s road)

A fourth Olympics for mother-of-two Deignan, who won road race silver in 2012.

Neah Evans (women’s track endurance)

Part of the team pursuit outfit to take silver in Tokyo, Scotland’s Evans has pushed on since with two world titles, first in the points race in 2023 and then last year taking Madison gold alongside Barker.

Emma Finucane (women’s track sprint)

Paris hopes are high for Olympics debutant Finucane, 21, after she became the third Briton - and second Welsh woman - to win the women’s sprint world title last year. A multiple world, European and Commonwealth medallist.

Pfeiffer Georgi (women’s road)

National road race champion makes her Olympics debut on the road, four years after breaking her back at the Classic Brugge–De Panne in Belgium.

Ethan Hayter ( men’s track endurance)

Ineos Grenadiers rider Hayter has withdrawn from the time-trial on the road in order to focus entirely on the track. Won Madison silver in Tokyo last time out, and was part of the team pursuit outfit to win European gold earlier this year.

Anna Henderson (women’s time trial)

Former skier turned to cycling as a form of rehab following a fractured leg, quickly finding another passion. Won European time trial silver in 2023. Olympics debut.

Josie Knight (women’s track endurance)

Tokyo team pursuit silver medallist returns for a second Olympics. Has since been crowned European individual pursuit champion in January this year.

Ed Lowe (men’s track sprint)

Stamford-born Lowe makes his Olympics debut in Paris as part of the men’s sprint team.

Ella Maclean-Howell (women’s mountain bike)

One of two female mountain bike riders on the team, Welsh cyclist Maclean-Howell was inspired by the class of London 2012. Olympics debut.

Katy Marchant (women’s track sprint)

Marchant makes her third Olympics appearance, with a British women’s sprint team being represented at the Olympics for the first time since London 2012. Won individual sprint bronze in 2016.

Anna Morris (women’s road/women’s track endurance)

Morris took up cycling while studying medicine at the University of Southampton. The Welsh cyclist has made up for lost time, helping Britain to world and European team pursuit titles last year.

Tom Pidcock (men’s mountain bike/men’s road)

Pidcock is targeting twin success in Paris, defending his Olympic mountain bike title and also challenging in the men’s road race. Ineos Grenadiers rider will have appeared at the Tour de France shortly before.

Kieran Reilly (men’s BMX freestyle park)

Gateshead’s Reilly, the first rider to land a ‘Triple Flair’ at the start of 2022, won world and European gold in 2023. Olympics debut.

Evie Richards (women’s mountain bike)

Commonwealth Games champion Richards has overcome injury to compete at her second Olympics, having finished seventh in her first at Tokyo. Won the cross-country world title in 2021.

Jess Roberts (women’s track endurance)

Welsh rider Roberts makes her Olympics debut in the velodrome. In January she won team pursuit silver and elimination bronze at the European Championships.

Beth Shriever (women’s BMX racing)

Shriever looks to defend the women’s title she won in Tokyo, having recently recovered from a collarbone injury. Since Tokyo, she has become a double world champion.

Charlie Tanfield (men’s track endurance)

Tanfield returns for a second Olympics having been part of the team pursuit outfit to finish seventh in Tokyo. Earlier this year he helped Great Britain to the European team pursuit title.

Josh Tarling (men’s time trial/road race)

Welsh cyclist, 20, has already served notice of his considerable talent by winning the European time trial title and world bronze last year. Olympic debutant will also tackle the Olympic road race.

Hamish Turnbull (men’s track sprint)

Multiple national champion Turnbull makes his Olympics debut in Paris. Has already medalled in the team sprint at world and European level.

Ethan Vernon (men’s track endurance)

Having originally started in BMX, Vernon switched to the road and track in his teens. Was part of the team pursuit outfit to finish seventh in Tokyo, but has since helped Britain pick up world and European titles

Kye Whyte (men’s BMX racing)

Tokyo silver medallist Whyte has recovered from injury to take his place at his second Olympics. Added European gold and world silver to his medal collection in 2022.

Stevie Williams (men’s road)

Welsh cyclist Williams became the first British man to win classic race La Fleche Wallonne in February. Olympics debut.

Ollie Wood (men’s track endurance)

A long-time presence on the Great Britain cycling team, Wood has multiple team and individual international medals, including European Scratch gold in 2023. Was part of the team pursuit outfit to take European gold earlier this year, and will be aiming to improve on his previous Olympic finish of seventh in Tokyo.

Charlotte Worthington (women’s BMX freestyle park)

Worthington claimed Olympic gold in Tokyo, helped by becoming the first woman ever to land a 360 backflip during her run.

Fred Wright (men’s road)

Wright, the 2023 national road champion and 2022 Commonwealth Games time trial silver medallist, makes his Olympics debut.

Diving (11 athletes)

Tom Daley: Men’s synchro 10m platform

Daley made his Olympic debut aged 14 at the Beijing 2008 Games and will make history in Paris by becoming the first British diver to compete at five Olympics.

He has won four Olympic medals, including his first gold in Tokyo in 2021, and has come out of retirement – following encouragement from his son Robbie – to compete in the French capital.

Noah Williams: Men’s 10m Platform, Men’s synchro 10m platform

Williams made his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago, finishing 27th in the men’s 10m platform, and has won medals at the European Championships and Commonwealth Games.

The Londoner was introduced to diving after being handed a flyer for Crystal Palace Diving Club in primary school.

Kyle Kothari: Men’s 10m Platform

Making his Olympic debut after three devastating injuries since 2015, including Achilles ruptures that dashed his hopes of competing at the Rio and Tokyo Games.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix: Women’s synchro 10m platform

Reached the final aged 16 at the Tokyo Games and has since won World, European and Commonwealth golds.

The daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix, of First Dates fame, Spendolini-Sirieix nearly walked away from the sport in 2022 after developing a fear of diving, but has since overcome that anxiety.

Lois Toulson: Women’s synchro 10m platform

The 24-year-old is hoping to add a first Olympic medal to her collection of World, European and Commonwealth gongs in what will be her third Games in Paris. Her boyfriend, Jack Laugher, is also in the British diving team for Paris.

British diving athletes: (top row left to right) Scarlett Mew-Jensen, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Anthony Harding, Lois Toulson and (bottom row left to right) Noah Williams, Yasmin Harper and Jack Laugher - PA/John Walton

Jack Laugher: Men’s synchro 3m springboard

Laugher and 3m synchro partner Chris Mears became Britain’s first ever diving Olympic champions by claiming a historic gold at Rio 2016.

The Yorkshire-born athlete continued his success in Brazil by claiming a silver medal in the 3m springboard as Team GB’s divers recorded their best Games with three medals.

The 29-year-old will once again bid for glory in the 3m synchro, this time alongside his City of Leeds clubmate Anthony Harding.

Jordan Houlden: Men’s 3m springboard

Making his Olympic debut despite recently considering giving up the sport and having overcome the challenge of discovering in his twenties that he has lived with ADHD for all of his life.

Anthony Harding: Men’s synchro 3m springboard

Harding will join forces in Paris with Britain’s first-ever Olympic diving champion, Jack Laugher. Their partnership began after Tokyo 2020, and the pair have brought home European and Commonwealth gold in the 3m synchro and added a pair of World Championship silver medals in 2022 and 2023.

Scarlett Mew Jensen: Women’s synchro 3m springboard

Mew Jenson is one of the rising stars of the Team GB diving squad. The 22-year-old was introduced to diving after being encouraged by her PE teacher to try as an eight-year-old.

She competed at her first World Championship in 2019 and made her Olympic debut in 2020. At 19, she was one of the youngest members of the Team GB squad in Tokyo, finishing 22nd. She will now step back onto the Olympic springboard alongside Yasmin Harper in Paris.

Yasmin Harper: Women’s 3m springboard

Harper will make her Olympic debut at Paris alongside Scarlett Mew Jensen this summer. Harper stepped into the 3m springboard synchro pair with Mew Jenson in 2023 and the pair immediately enjoyed success by securing World Championship silver and claiming a quota spot for Paris 2024.

Grace Reid: Women’s 3m springboard

The Scot, who made the final in Rio, will be at her third Olympics having questioned her future after a difficult Tokyo 2020. She was buoyed by some stand-out performances since, including silver at the Krakow 2023 European Games.

Equestrian (nine athletes)

Charlotte Fry: Dressage

Fry returns for her second Olympics after winning bronze at Tokyo. Since then, she has gone from strength to strength winning double gold at the 2022 World Championship in Herning.

Carl Hester: Dressage

Hester is only the second athlete to compete at seven Olympic games. The 57-year-old will be the oldest member of Team GB squad in Paris and one of the most experienced. He made his Olympic debut in 1992 and has gone on to win medals at each of the last three Olympics. At London 2012, Hester helped Team GB win team dressage gold before winning silver four years later and bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Becky Moody: Dressage:

Travelling reserve called into team after Charlotte Dujardin was forced to pull out over a video allegedly showing her hitting a horse repeatedly on the legs. Yorkshire’s Moody has 12 international wins to her name but will make her Olympic debut in Paris.

Rosalind Canter: Eventing

A travelling reserve for Tokyo, Canter will be hoping for her Olympics bow in Paris. A two-time world and four-time European champion across team and individual eventing.

Laura Collett: Eventing

Collett will ride London 52 once again at her second Olympics in Paris. She claimed Olympic gold in Tokyo alongside fellow Team GB teammates Tom McEwen and Oliver Townsend.

Tom McEwen: Eventing

McEwen secured Team GB’s first eventing team gold since 1972 at Tokyo and then hours later he picked up an individual silver. He was made an MBE in 2022 New Year Honours and will combine with JL Dublin at this summer’s Games.

Scott Brash: Jumping

Brash claimed gold in London alongside jumping partners Ben Maher, Nick Skelton and Peter Charles. He will make his third appearance at the Olympic Games this summer as he competes in both the team and individual show jumping events.

Harry Charles: Jumping

The 24-year-old is one of the most exciting talents in Team GB’s equestrian squad. Showjumping is a family affair for Harry – he is the son of London 2012 team jumping gold medalist Peter Charles and has wasted no time in making his own mark in the sport. He will make his Olympic debut at this summer’s Games.

Ben Maher: Jumping

The showjumper has previously won gold at London 2012 and was part of the team that secured Team GB’s first show jumping gold for 60 years. Maher returns to the Olympic stage once more in 2024, riding Point Break.

Golf (four athletes)

Georgia Hall

Bournemouth-born Hall, the 2018 Women’s British Open winner, makes her Olympics debut in Paris.

Charley Hull

Hull represents Team GB for a second time following a tied seventh place finish on her Olympics debut in Rio.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick makes his Olympics debut two years after a one-shot victory to claim the 2022 US Open, his first major success.

Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood, a seven-time DP World Tour winner, makes his second Games appearance after finishing 16th on his debut in Tokyo.

Gymnastics (artistic) (10 athletes)

Beckie Downie

Downie competes at her third Games after making her debut at Beijing 2008, aged 16. Paris appearance comes after a serious Achilles injury in 2022, as well as losing her brother Josh to a heart attack the year previously, plus being among those to speak out on welfare issues in gymnastics.

Ruby Evans

Evans becomes the first Welsh female artistic gymnast to represent Team GB at an Olympics since 1996. Stepped up to senior level last year and helped win European team silver in May. Olympics debut.

Georgia-Mae Fenton

A European and Commonwealth Games champion in the women’s team event, Fenton won her first individual medal at the former with uneven bars bronze earlier this year. Olympics debut.

Joe Fraser

Finished eighth and ninth on the parallel bars and in the all-around at his Olympics debut in Paris, as well as helping the men’s team to fourth. Multiple European and Commonwealth champion, he became the first British gymnast to win a world title on the parallel bars in 2019.

Harry Hepworth

Diagnosed with Legg–Calvé–Perthes disease - a childhood hip disorder - which sidelined him from sporting activity for three years, Hepworth took up gymnastics aged eight. Helped Great Britain to silver at April’s European Championships. Olympics debut.

Jake Jarman

The first English male gymnast to win four gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games in 2022, vault specialist Jarman has continued to push on since, becoming individual world and European champion. Has a signature ‘Jarman’ move named after him. Olympics debut.

Alice Kinsella

The daughter of former footballer Mark, Kinsella helped Team GB to a history-making bronze in the women’s team event at Tokyo 2020. Winner of all-around European bronze earlier this year.

Abi Martin

Martin only became age-eligible for senior selection this year and will not have received her GCSE results by the time she makes her Olympics debut in Paris. Helped Great Britain to team silver at May’s European Championships.

Luke Whitehouse

Two-time European floor champion, Whitehouse represented Team GB at the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival. Olympics debut.

Max Whitlock

Six-time Olympic medallist Whitlock aims for one final Games hurrah before retiring after Paris. Already Team GB’s most successful Olympic gymnast, he becomes the first male gymnast to represent GB at four Games. A two-time defending pommel champion.

Gymnastics (trampoline) (three athletes)

Bryony Page

Injury and illness ruled Page out of selection contention for London 2012, but she has made up for it since, becoming the first Team GB trampolinist to win an Olympic medal with silver at Rio 2016, before following it up with bronze in Tokyo. Crowned world champion in 2021 and 2023.

Zak Perzamanos

The only British male trampoline gymnast to compete in Paris, Perzamanos holds the record for the most difficult routine performed at a British Gymnastics competition. Olympics debut.

Izzy Songhurst

Having begun trampolining aged two, Songhurst has gone on to win multiple global medals, including European synchronised gold for the past two years. Olympics debut.

Hockey (32 athletes)

Men’s team

James Albery

Injuries curtailed the early part of his GB hockey career but he fought back, captaining his country in 2022 and earning a place at his first Olympics.

David Ames

Team GB captain Ames makes his third Olympics appearance. Originally started his career with Ireland before switching to make his GB debut in 2015. Will retire from international hockey after Paris.

Will Calnan

Helped England win Commonwealth Games bronze in 2022, and finally gets chance for Olympics bow after being a travelling reserve for Tokyo.

Jacob Draper

One of two Welshmen in the team for Tokyo, Draper returns for his second Games looking to improve on the team’s fifth place finish last time out.

Gareth Furlong

Drag flick specialist Furlong has scored more than 75 goals for Wales, getting the call up for Great Britain in February this year and then the nod for a maiden Olympics.

David Goodfield

A double Commonwealth Games bronze medalist with England, Goodfield makes his Olympics debut in Paris. Away from hockey, he runs a boutique coffee business with team-mates Chris Griffiths, Phil Roper and Jacob Draper.

Lee Morton

A year after captaining Scotland at the 2023 EuroHockey Championships II, Morton makes his Olympics debut in Paris. Has a degree in criminal justice.

Nick Park

A latecomer to the sport, Park made his Great Britain debut in Feb 2022. Surbiton defender missed the Commonwealth Games with injury but now lines up for his Olympics debut.

Ollie Payne (GK)

Made his Olympics debut in goal at Tokyo, less than a year after earning his first international cap. Has continued to grow into the role since, helping England reach the final of the 2023 EuroHockey Championships.

Phil Roper

Three-time Commonwealth Games medallist is a lethal striker, and will look to be on the mark again at his second Olympics.

Liam Sanford

A Senior Aircraftman in the RAF, Sanford combines serving his country with representing it on the hockey field. Defender appears at his second Olympics in Paris.

Rupert Shipperley

Welshman appeared at the Tokyo Olympics, scoring against Belgium, and then captained his country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2023 World Cup and 2023 EuroHockey Championships. Quit his job as a geography teacher to pursue his hockey dreams.

Zach Wallace

Wallace caught the eye in April 2023 when he scored what is regarded as one of the best goals in the sport’s history, with a reverse ‘tomahawk’ strike against New Zealand. Makes second Olympics appearance having captained England to Commonwealth bronze in 2022.

Jack Waller

Wimbledon stalwart is equally at home in defence or midfield. Won Commonwealth Games bronze with England in 2022, and will be looking to improve on his and Team GB’s fifth-place finish at Toyo.

Sam Ward

Finished as Great Britain’s top scorer in Tokyo with five goals, just two years after losing sight in one eye when a shot hit him directly in the eye. Third Olympic Games.

Conor Williamson

The youngest member of Team GB men’s hockey squad at Paris, Williamson, 20 made his international debut in 2023. Olympics debut.

Women’s team

Giselle Ansley

Defender looks to keep up her habit of winning a medal at every Olympics she has attended, starting with historic gold at Rio 2016 and then bronze in Tokyo.

Amy Costello

A reserve for Tokyo, Costello makes her long-awaited Olympics debut in Paris after accruing over 100 combined caps for Great Britain and Scotland.

Fiona Crackles

Cumbria native won Olympic bronze in Tokyo, 10 months after her Great Britain debut. Has since added Commonwealth Games gold in 2022.

Hannah French

Heads for her second Olympics after bronze in Tokyo. Older brother Harry Martin competed for GB at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Sophie Hamilton

Hamilton made her international debut in 2022, earning a place on the senior programme two years later alongside twin sister Olivia. Olympics debut comes two years after Commonwealth Games gold.

Tess Howard

A serious knee injury curtailed hopes of an Olympics debut in Tokyo but Howard has since gone on to win Commonwealth Games gold in 2022. Led the campaign to allow female players to wear shorts after research she conducted showed that many women and girls stop playing sport due to issues with clothing.

Sarah Jones

Welsh midfielder was on the podium in Tokyo as Team GB won Olympic bronze. Combative attacking style makes her a crucial asset for the team.

Lily Owsley

University of Birmingham graduate competes at her third Olympics after historic gold in Rio followed by bronze in Tokyo. Has been a fixture on the international scene for over a decade.

Hollie Pearne-Webb

Defender and captain is one of the most experienced members of the team for Paris. Her penalty decided the shootout in which Team GB won gold in Rio, with bronze also coming in Tokyo. Added Commonwealth Games gold to her collection in 2022.

Flora Peel

The great-granddaughter (to the power of five) of Robert Peel, the former Prime Minister, Peel was a British slalom ski champion aged 12 before switching to hockey. Helped England to Commonwealth Games gold in 2022 and now makes her Olympics debut.

Izzy Petter

Petter plays at her second Olympics in Paris, with a bronze medal from Tokyo already in her back pocket.

Miriam Pritchard (GK)

Goalkeeper makes her Olympics debut two years on from being added to the senior Great Britain training squad.

Sarah Robertson

An aspiring footballer growing up, Robertson represented Scotland up to Under-17 level. A switch to hockey followed, helping Team GB win Olympic bronze in Tokyo.

Laura Roper

Roper is Team GB’s most successful hockey player having won three consecutive Olympic medals: bronze in 2012 and 2021, either side of gold in 2016. The 36-year-old says she will retire after the Games.

Anna Toman

Having missed out on a place in Team GB’s gold-medal winning team in 2016, Toman marked her Olympics debut in Tokyo with bronze. Returns to the squad after missing 2023 due to knee surgery.

Charlotte Watson

Watson was part of the provisional squad for Tokyo before the Games were postponed for a year due to Covid and then missed the cut for 2021. Scottish player, who is also a talented juggler, finally makes her Olympics bow in Paris.

Judo (five athletes)

Chelsie Giles: Women’s -52kg

Won the first of Team GB’s 64 medals at Tokyo with bronze, and has since gone on to be crowned European champion and a world silver medallist.

Lele Nairne: Women’s -57kg

Weston-super-Mare’s Nairne was first called up to represent Great Britain in 2019. Last year’s British champion makes her Olympics debut in Paris.

Emma Reid: Women’s-78kg

Reigning Commonwealth champion Reid selected for her first Games, a month on from claiming World Championship bronze.

Lucy Renshall: Women’s -63kg

Four-time British champion makes her second Games appearance after exiting in the round of 32 in Tokyo. A former world number one.

Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown: Women’s -70kg

Double Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Yeats-Brown makes Games debut after finishing fifth at 2023 World Championships. Turned to judo after being told she was not ‘elegant’ enough for gymnastics.

Modern pentathlon (four athletes)

Kerenza Bryson: women’s event

Plymouth-born Bryson makes first Olympics appearance after recently finishing 10th at the World Championships in China.

Joe Choong: men’s event

In Tokyo, gold-medal winner Choong became the first Team GB athlete to win a medal in the men’s individual event since its inception in 1912. Third Games appearance.

Kate French: women’s evemt

Broke the Olympic points record on the way to gold in Tokyo in 2021. Paris will represent French’s third Olympic Games.

Myles Pillage: men’s event

Army reservist and 2023 World Championship bronze medallist makes his Olympics debut.

Rowing (42 athletes)

Heidi Long: Women’s eight

Long switched to the women’s eight at the start of the year, having won world and European gold in the women’s four in 2022, followed by further international podium finishes in 2023. The 27-year-old will be paying tribute to her late father in Paris, with log-in details for Olympic tickets and accommodation among the last notes he left before passing away last year. Olympics debut.

Rowan McKellar: Women’s eight

Coming from a rowing family, it is little surprise McKellar has ended up taking the path she has, even taking part in her first race, aged 10, alongside her dad. Fourth on her Olympic debut in Tokyo in the women’s four, she was crowned world and European champion in the women’s four in 2022.

Holly Dunford: Women’s eight

Inspired to take up rowing after watching the sport at Eton Dorney at London 2012, University of Washington geography graduate made her senior GB rowing debut in 2024, helping the women’s eight to world silver. Olympics debut.

Emily Ford: Women’s eight

Having competed at Tokyo 2020 (along with her older brother Tom), finishing fifth in the women’s eight, Emily makes her second Games appearance (as does her brother). Fourth at the 2023 World Championships, Ford is also a three-time European silver medallist.

Lauren Irwin: Women’s eight

Irwin, the first Olympian to come from the County Durham town of Peterlee, made her senior GB debut in 2021. She has since won consecutive European silvers in the women’s eight in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Olympics debut.

Eve Stewart: Women’s eight

Born and raised in the Netherlands but also cheered on by her famously patriotic grandmother Pat, Stewart switched to GB colours in recent years, winning 2024 European silver in the women’s eight. Olympics debut.

Hattie Taylor: Women’s eight

Having first started rowing in Year 7 at school, Taylor returns for her second Olympics having finished fourth in the women’s four in Tokyo. She was part of the women’s eight to win European silver earlier this year.

Annie Campbell-Orde: Women’s eight

It was netball which originally occupied Campbell-Orde’s sporting endeavors growing up, before switching to rowing at Loughborough University. She made her international debut in the women’s eight last year, before qualifying the women’s eight boat for Paris with a fourth place at the 2023 World Rowing Championships. Olympics debut.

Henry Fieldman (cox): Women’s eight

A long-term presence with the GB team having made his senior team debut in 2012, cox Fieldman returns for a second Olympics, having helped the men’s eight to bronze in 2020.

Sholto Carnegie: Men’s eight

Having narrowly missed out on a debut Olympics medal in Tokyo, finishing fourth behind the Italians, Carnegie has broadened his international medal collection in the men’s eight in the years since, including two world titles and three European golds.

Rory Gibbs: Men’s eight

A nimble winger in rugby, and track sprinter, injuries forced Gibbs to switch his attentions to rowing. Fourth in the men’s eight at Tokyo, Gibbs has won back-to-back world titles since, plus three European golds in a row.

Morgan Bolding: Men’s eight

Taken into care aged six and sent to live with his grandparents in Cornwall, Bolding first picked up the rowing bug at Castle Dore Rowing Club. He then moved to Walton Rowing Club, Surrey, aged 16, to pursue his sporting ambitions, eventually making it as a reserve for the Tokyo Olympics. Paris will be his Games debut.

Jacob Dawson: Men’s eight

After the high of Olympic bronze in the men’s eight at Tokyo, qualified tree surgeon Dawson was forced to take time away from the team in 2022 to recover from a life threatening pulmonary embolism, caused by Covid complications. He returned to full fitness in 2023, winning world and European gold.

Charlie Elwes: Men’s eight

Having tried out multiple sports growing up, Elwes eventually settled on rowing, competing in multiple college national championships in the US. He returns for his second Olympics having won bronze in the men’s eight in Tokyo.

Tom Digby: Men’s eight

Inspired by watching the famous Henley Royal Regatta growing up, Digby has gone on to win the event four times. He joined the GB rowing team in 2021, with the double world champion rowing in Paris in memory of his late mother, who passed away in Dec 2023, after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Olympics debut.

James Rudkin: Men’s eight

Initially coached by his dad after taking up rowing aged seven, Rudkin was part of the men’s eight boat to win bronze at Tokyo 2020. He also has two world and four European titles to his name in the men’s eight.

Tom Ford: Men’s eight

A double world and four-time European champion, Ford returns for his second Olympics, having won bronze in the men’s eight in Tokyo. His sister, Emily, is also making her second Games appearance.

Harry Brightmore (cox): Men’s eight

History comes full circle for cox Brightmore in Paris. His first Olympic memory was watching Steve Trapmore take gold in the men’s eight at Sydney 2000, with the latter the man to be coaching him in France. A world and European champion, Brightmore makes his Olympics debut this summer.

Helen Glover: women’s four

A two-time Olympic, three-time world and five-time European champion, Glover has already etched her name into the history books, including winning Team GB’s first gold medal at London 2012. In Tokyo, Glover became the first Team GB rower to compete at an Olympics after having children. If she were to medal in Paris - her fourth Olympics - she would be the first mother-of-three to stand on an Olympic podium.

Esme Booth: women’s four

It proved to be an unusual start to rowing for Booth, who took up the sport when her name was pulled out of a hat for a local primary school competition to try it out. She made history in 2023 alongside Emily Ford when the pair became the first British women to qualify two boats for an Olympic Games at the same regatta, racing in the women’s pair and women’s eight at the Belgrade World Championships. However it is in the women’s four she makes her Olympics debut.

Sam Redgrave: women’s four

No relation to five-time Olympic champion Steve, Redgrave fell in love with rowing while studying at the University of East Anglia. She became world champion in the women’s four in 2022 and makes her Olympics debut in the same boat in Paris.

Rebecca Shorten: women’s four

A rower as a junior, Belfast’s Shorten walked away from the sport temporarily after becoming disillusioned before being coaxed back by her father. Fourth on her Olympics debut in Tokyo, she won world gold in 2022 followed by bronze the year after.

Oli Wilkes: men’s four

Having picked up rowing at the University of Edinburgh, Wilkes broke into the GB team in 2021, and was reserve for Tokyo 2020. Now a world and European champion, he makes his Olympics debut in Paris. Prior to rowing, former competitive swimmer Wilkes once beat Britain’s Adam Peaty in a freestyle race.

David Ambler: men’s four

Ambler’s Olympic dreams were made stronger by watching several sports in person during London 2012. He helped the men’s four boat win world gold in 2023 and European gold this year. Ambler’s other claim to fame is scoring a try against England’s Ben Earl when playing junior rugby. Olympics debut.

Matt Aldridge: men’s four

A love of rowing was fostered by his dad Steve’s long association with Christchurch Rowing Club. He was forced to miss the 2022 World Championships due to Covid, watching from his hotel room as his team-mates won gold. Since then he has helped the boat retain their world title. Olympics debut.

Freddie Davidson: men’s four

Inspired by watching the Boat Race come by close to home, Davidson took up rowing at secondary school, and broke into the GB team in 2021. Davidson has helped the men’s four boat win two world titles and three European titles leading up to Paris. Olympics debut.

Lauren Henry: women’s quadruple sculls

Henry won the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials in 2023 at the age of 21, gaining selection for the GB women’s quad boat. Later in the year she added a world title to her name in Belgrade. Olympics debut.

Hannah Scott: women’s quadruple sculls

A second Olympics for Northern Ireland’s Scott after making her debut while still studying for a degree in sociology at Princeton University. Won gold in the women’s quad last year.

Lola Anderson: women’s quadruple sculls

Aged 14, Anderson wrote in her diary that she wanted to win an Olympic medal, before ripping it out of embarrassment. Her father, Don, returned the diary entry to Anderson, shortly before he passed away. She became a world champion in 2023 - the first time GB had won gold in that boat class since 2010. Olympics debut.

Georgie Brayshaw: women’s quadruple sculls

Fifteen years after a serious horse riding accident left her in a coma and paralysed the left side of her body for a year, Yorkshire’s Brayshaw makes her Olympics debut in Paris in the women’s quad. She took up rowing in her second year at the University of Northampton and won world gold last year and European gold earlier this year.

Tom Barras: men’s quadruple sculls

Helped to win Team GB’s first ever medal in the men’s quad at Tokyo with silver, qualified physiotherapist Barras is eyeing a second podium finish in Paris.

Callum Dixon: men’s quadruple sculls

Sport-lover Dixon actually joined the British Sailing Team pathway in 2016 in the Finn class before it was dropped from the Olympic programme after Tokyo. He switched to rowing and made his GB debut in 2022. Diagnosed as dyslexic aged eight, Dixon counts his psychology degree as one of his proudest achievements. Olympics debut.

Matt Haywood: men’s quadruple sculls

Having original viewed rowing as a hobby after starting aged 12, Haywood joined the GB Rowing Start program five years later, and then the GB senior squad in 2021. He makes his Olympics debut in Paris.

Graeme Thomas: men’s quadruple sculls

Could it be third time lucky for Thomas when it comes to an Olympics medal? In 2016 he withdrew from the team on the eve of the Games due to illness, then placed fourth in Tokyo in the men’s double. After single sculls world bronze in 2022, Thomas competes in the men’s quadruple sculls in Paris.

Emily Craig: lightweight women’s double sculls

One hundredth of a second separated Craig and team-mate Imogen Grant from a debut Olympics medal in Toyko. That fourth-place finish has driven them on this Olympiad, winning ten successive international regattas, winning two world and European titles.

Imogen Grant: lightweight women’s double sculls

Cambridge medical graduate graduate Grant has been on a stunning unbeaten run alongside Emily Craig this Olympic cycle, being crowned double world champions, double European champions and the World Rowing Crew of the Year in 2023. It comes after an agonising fourth-place finish in Tokyo.

Becky Wilde: women’s double sculls

Formerly an international swimmer for Wales, Wilde picked up rowing while at the University of Bath, having been inspired by Helen Glover and Heather Stanning. She makes her Olympics debut in Paris.

Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne: women’s double sculls

Having made her Olympics debut in Tokyo in the women’s quadruple sculls, Hodgkins Byrne took time out of the boat to become a mother to son, Freddie in 2022. She and Becky Wilde qualified the women’s double sculls boat for Paris at the final Olympic qualification regatta in May.

Ollie Wynne-Griffith: men’s pair

Having won Olympic bronze in the men’s eight in Tokyo rowing strokeside, Wynne-Griffith, who is colour blind, has switched to bowside this Olympiad, racing alongside childhood friend Tom George. The pair were crowned European champions earlier this year.

Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George are competing in the men's pair in Paris - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

Tom George: men’s pair

The first British rower to break 5mins,40 secs for the 2km ergo, George won Olympic bronze in Tokyo in the men’s eight. He has raced with Wynne-Griffith this Olympiad, reaching the podium at all five major championships.

Chloe Brew: women’s pair

Brew followed in the Olympic footsteps of her father Paul, who swam for Team GB at Seoul 1988, when she competed in the women’s eight at Tokyo. She has since switched to the women’s pair for this Olympic cycle.

Rebecca Edwards: women’s pair

Northern Ireland’s Edwards switches to the women’s pair for this Olympics, having competed in the women’s eight in Tokyo. A keen footballer and hockey player in her youth, Edwards was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2023 for services to rowing.

Rugby sevens (12 athletes)

Ellie Boatman

Equestrian lover Boatman rediscovered her love for rugby at university, helping the team to European Games gold in 2023, which also qualified their Paris spot.

Heather Cowell

A former international gymnast and world tumbling champion, Cowell picked up rugby while at the University of Birmingham. She attended school in the shadows of Twickenham, while her brother Cameron is also a professional rugby player. Olympics debut.

Grace Crompton

The youngest member of Team GB’s sevens squad, Crompton only started playing rugby in 2018. She is the step-granddaughter of West End star Michael Ball. Olympics debut.

Meg Jones

Born in Wales but representing England in sevens and XVs rugby, Jones makes a second Olympics appearance after Tokyo. Co-captained the team to European Games gold in 2023.

Jasmine Joyce

Welsh speedster returns to the Olympic stage for the third time in a row, hoping to finally land a podium finish after two fourth-place finishes.

Ellie Kildunne

Harlequins and England player Kildunne arrives in Paris having been named Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship earlier this year. Olympics debut.

Isla Norman-Bell

Raised in New Zealand, Norman-Bell was first called up to train with England sevens in 2021, and appeared at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Won European Games gold in 2023. Olympics debut.

Jade Shekells

England player Shekells was part of the team to win gold at the 2023 European Games. Also appeared at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Lisa Thomson

Born in the Scottish Borders town of Melrose, Thomson has made over 50 appearances for her country, including taking on captaincy duties. Was named as reserve for Team GB at the last Olympics in Tokyo.

Lauren Torley

Torley makes her Olympics debut a year on from helping the team win European Games gold in Poland.

Emma Uren

A former promising junior swimmer who saw her life in the pool curtailed by glandular fever, Uren returns for her second Olympics after helping Team GB to fourth in Tokyo.

Amy Wilson Hardy

Part of the team who finished fourth at Rio 2016, Wilson Hardy returns to the Olympics stage once again, looking to finally land a podium finish. Already a European Games gold and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.

Sailing (14 athletes)

John Gimson and Anna Burnet: Nacra 17 (mixed multihull)

Former Americas Cup sailor Gimson and Burnet were Tokyo 2020 silver medallists and will be looking to go one better in Paris after securing their place by taking bronze at the Olympic test event in July, followed by claiming the runners-up spot at the World Championships in August.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet who won silver together at Tokyo 2020 have their sights set on the next step on the podium in Paris - Getty Images/Oliver Morin

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt: 49er (men’s skiff)

Peters stepped away from sailing after being pipped, along with Sterritt, by eventual gold medallists Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell for GB selection for Tokyo, but he returned and perhaps has a point to prove in Paris. Olympics debuts.

Chris Grube and Vita Heathcote (mixed dinghy)

Heathcote will be the youngest sailor in the Team GB line-up aged 22, while Grube, 39, will make his third Olympic appearance, having competed at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, finishing fifth both times. Grube and Heathcote only started sailing together last year but secured their selection with a silver medal at the recent World Championships.

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey: 49erFX (women’s skiff)

Two-time Olympian Tidey will be the most experienced member of the Team GB sailing team, while crew-mate Black is the second-youngest sailor in the side at just 22. Tidey represented Ireland at Rio 2016 before switching to Team GB – qualifying through her father Don – for Tokyo 2020.

Emma Wilson: iQFOiL (women’s windsurfing)

Wilson won GB’s first women’s windsurfing medal since 2008 with bronze at Tokyo 2020 and has successfully adapted since switching from the RS:X to the iQFOiL – the foiling windsurfer which is new for Paris 2024 – two years ago. Having learnt how to windsurf alongside her mother Penny, a two-time Olympian, Wilson won her first world title aged just 12 in the U15 category. She won bronze at the 2023 World Championships and silver at the test event in Marseille, the venue for the Paris 2024 sailing competition.

Emma Wilson has fought off fierce competition to make Team GB for the second time - Getty Images/Clive Mason

Sam Sills: iQFOiL (men’s windsurfing)

The naval architect missed out on selection for Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 then stepped away from sailing and focused on helping to reduce its carbon footprint, working on eco-friendly boats in Norway and Sweden. The former junior world champion returned to sailing after the Olympic windsurfing equipment changed from RS:X to iQFOiL.

Ellie Aldridge: Formula kite (women’s kite)

Aldridge bounced back from a capsizing aged seven that put her off the water and took up kite foiling for weekend fun. Since the class was added to the Olympics for Paris 2024, she has become a regular medal contender at major events, winning silver at the Olympic test event and in August’s World Championships, then gold at the European Championships.

Connor Bainbridge: (men’s kite)

The 30-year-old from Halifax earnt his selection with victory at the French Olympic Week regatta last week. Bainbridge won silver at the Paris 2024 sailing test event last summer, but narrowly missed opportunities to qualify Britain for a quota spot at the 2023 World Championships and European Championships.

Michael Beckett: ILCA 7 (men’s dinghy)

After missing out on selection Tokyo, the Welsh sailor advised TV directors on race narratives at the Olympics in Japan. This time Beckett, the 2021 European champion who studied engineering in ship science at Southampton University, will be trying to break Australia’s three-Games winning streak in the class.

Hannah Snellgrove: ILCA 6 (women’s dinghy)

Snellgrove started sailing aged seven and joined the British team in 2011 while at Cambridge University. She left the squad in 2014 and spent four years combining gigging with her folk band Bimbling, sailing coaching and working as a reporter at a local newspaper, before rejoining in 2018 – and has since won three ILCA 6 national titles and World Cup silver in 2022.

Shooting (six athletes)

Michael Bargeron: Men’s 10m air rifle / 50m rifle 3P / 10m mixed team

The first British male to compete for Team GB in an Olympic rifle event since London 2012, Bargeron holds a Master’s degree in physics and astronomy.

Matthew Coward-Holley: Men’s Olympic Trap

A promising rugby player in his youth before injuries dashed his hopes, Coward-Holley won trap bronze on his first Games appearance in Tokyo.

Nathan Hales: Men’s Olympic Trap

Currently ranked number two in the world, and having broken the trap world record last year, Hales comes into his first Olympics full of confidence.

Lucy Hall: Women’s Olympic Trap

A first Games for Hall, who won European silver in 2022, and then World Cup gold last year for what was her first senior championship title.

Seonaid McIntosh: Women’s 10m air rifle / 50m rifle 3P / 10m mixed team

Britain’s most successful female rifle shooter of all time returns for a second Games. McIntosh, who comes from a famous shooting family, is a world champion and triple European champion.

Amber Rutter: Women’s Olympic Skeet

World champion and four-time European champion Rutter competes in Paris less than two months after giving birth to her son Tommy. Covid ruled her out of the Tokyo Olympics on the eve of the Games in 2021, where she had been among the favourites for gold.

Skateboarding (three athletes)

Sky Brown: Women’s park

Became Britain’s youngest medallist at an Olympic Games with bronze, aged 13, in Tokyo. Has since gone on to become Britain’s first skateboarding world champion.

Andy Macdonald: Men’s park

Macdonald, who will turn 51 during the Games and qualifies for the team through his Luton-born father, becomes Britain’s first male skateboarder an an Olympic Games. America-based, he has been skateboarding professionally since 1994.

Lola Tambling: Women’s park

Tambling, 16, won the 2022 UK Championships and finished sixth on her World Championship debut in February. Olympics debut.

Sport climbing (four athletes)

Hamish McArthur: boulder and lead

A double youth world champion, McArthur won bronze in the lead competition at the 2021 World Championships. Team GB’s first male Olympic climber, alongside Roberts.

Erin McNeice: boulder and lead

Kent’s McNeice collected two bronze medals at June’s Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai and Budapest to help book her place in Paris.

Toby Roberts: boulder and lead

Last year Roberts became the first British climber to win a World Cup in two different disciplines: lead and boulder. Alongside McArthur, he will be Team GB’s first male Olympic climber.

Molly Thompson-Smith: boulder and lead

Five-time British champion secured qualification for her maiden Games at June’s Olympic Qualifier Series.

Swimming (33 athletes)

Freya Anderson

A mixed relay gold medallist from Tokyo, Anderson contracted glandular fever earlier this year and missed automatic qualification. The freestyle specialist was given a discretionary pick.

Kieran Bird

Winner of the men’s 400m freestyle at the 2024 British trials, Welshman Bird finished 20th at his maiden Games in 2021.

Alex Cohoon

Finished fourth in the 100m freestyle at the British trials, earning him a place on Team GB’s 4x100m freestyle relay team. Olympics debut.

Freya Colbert

Colbert confirmed her big intentions for 2024 with 400m medley gold at the world championships this spring. She backed this up with 200m freestyle and 400m medley titles at the British trials. Olympics debut.

Leah Crisp: women’s marathon

Bath swimmer has enjoyed significant domestic success at both 800m and 1500m but it will be in the women’s 10km marathon swim where she will make her Olympics debut this summer.

Kathleen Dawson

Scottish backstroke swimmer was part of the gold-medal winning mixed relay team at Tokyo 2020. She is the current European 100m backstroke champion and European record holder.

Tom Dean

Became the first male British swimmer in 113 years to win two Olympic gold medals at the same Games in Tokyo with wins in the 200m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle events.

Angharad Evans

Victory in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the British trials helped earn her a discretionary pick for the Games. Olympics debut.

Luke Greenbank

Backstroke specialist won individual bronze and relay silver at the Tokyo Olympics. Qualified for Paris after finishing second in the men’s 200m backstroke.

James Guy

Picked for his third Games in Paris and hoping to add to his five Olympic medals, all of which have come in the relays. Picked up double relay gold in Tokyo.

Medi Harris

Will make her Olympics debut in Paris aged 21. Welsh swimmer has already enjoyed considerable international relay success, including European gold in 2022.

Lucy Hope

Second Olympics for the freestyle specialist, having finished fifth as part of the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay in Tokyo. Earlier this year was part of the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay team to pick up world silver.

Anna Hopkin

Already an Olympic gold medallist having been part of the 4x100m mixed relay team in Tokyo, Hopkin won both the 50m and 100m freestyle events at the British trials to secure her place for Paris.

Daniel Jervis

A two-time Commonwealth Games medallist in the 1500m freestyle, Jervis will be hoping to improve on his fifth place on his Olympics debut in Tokyo.

Joe Litchfield

Son of former Preston and Bradford City goalkeeper Peter, and younger brother of team-mate Max, Litchfield finished 34th in the 200m individual medley on his Olympics debut in Tokyo. Won the 100m butterfly at the British trials.

Max Litchfield

Set a new British record in the men’s 400m individual medley to book his place at Paris, for what will be his third Olympics. Older brother to Joe, Litchfield finished fourth at both his previous Games.

Jonathon Marshall

Born and raised in Ohio, America, Marshall competes at his first Olympics in Paris. His mother and father were both former swimmers. He finished second in the 100m backstroke at the British trials.

Jack McMillan

Belfast-born swimmer competed for the Republic of Ireland in Tokyo but will swap to British colours for Paris. Freestyle specialist.

Keanna MacInnes

Beat 200m butterfly world champion Laura Stephens at the British trials, and then repeated the feat in the 100m to also book her place for Paris. Olympics debut.

Oliver Morgan

A relative latecomer to swimming having only picked it up seriously when moving to university, the backstroke specialist broke Liam Tancock’s 15-year 100m British record at the trials to book his place at his maiden Games in Paris.

Eva Okaro

Teenager will become the first Black woman to represent Team GB in the pool at an Olympic Games. Finished second in the 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle at the British trials.

Honey Osrin

Loughborough University criminology student swapped Cape Town for Plymouth aged 13 to further her swimming career Won 200m backstroke gold - her first senior national title - at the British trials to book her Olympics debut spot at Paris.

Hector Pardoe: men’s marathon

Winner of bronze at February’s World Championships - becoming the first British man to win a global open water medal since Welsh compatriot David Davies in 2008 - Pardoe makes his second Olympics appearance.

Adam Peaty

Breaststroke champion will aim for a third successive 100m title in Paris after gold in Rio and Tokyo. Also winner of mixed relay gold in Tokyo, Peaty has overcome injury and mental health difficulties to reach his third Games.

Adam Peaty is aiming to defend his Olympic title for a second successive time in Paris - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Ben Proud

Sprinter narrowly missed out on a medal in both Rio and then Tokyo, before becoming the first person to win world, European and Commonwealth swimming titles in the same year in 2022.

Matthew Richards

An Olympic champion aged 18 as part of the 4x200m relay team in Tokyo, Richards touched out team-mate Tom Dean to become 200m freestyle world champion in 2023. Won both the 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle titles at the British trials. Aiming for five medals in Paris.

Toby Robinson: men’s marathon

Having narrowly missed out on a place at Tokyo, Robinson makes his Olympics bow in Paris. Finished 15th at the 2024 World Championships.

Duncan Scott

Became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Olympics, with gold and three silver at Tokyo, and simultaneously became Britain’s most decorated swimmer in Olympic history. Won the 200m individual medley at the British trials and finished second to Richards in the 200m freestyle.

Katie Shanahan

Made her world championship bow in 2023, finishing fourth in the 200m backstroke and seventh in the 400m individual medley. Olympics debut.

Laura Stephens

Claimed Britain’s first global title in a women’s individual event since Rebecca Adlington in 2011 with 200m butterfly gold this February. Second Olympics after just missing the butterfly final in Tokyo.

Jacob Whittle

The youngest Team GB swimmer at Tokyo, Whittle has won European and Commonwealth relay titles in the years since.

James Wilby

Finished fifth and sixth in the 100m and 200m breaststroke finals at Tokyo 2020 before winning silver as part of the 4x100m medley relay team. Gains a coaches discretionary pick for Paris after finishing outside of the nomination standard.

Abbie Wood

Narrowly missed out on a medal in the 200m individual medley at Tokyo, before winning five medals at the Commonwealth Games the following summer. A world relay silver medallist this year, victory in the 200m individual medley at the British trials booked her Paris spot.

Table tennis (two athletes)

Anna Hursey: Women’s singles

Hursey, 18, is the first Welsh table tennis player to represent Team GB since the sport was introduced to the Games in 1988. Bronze medallist at 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Liam Pitchford: Men’s singles

Twelve years on from his Games debut, double Commonwealth Games champion Pitchford, 30, has recovered from a shoulder injury to take the title of the first British table tennis player to feature at four different Olympics.

Taekwondo (four athletes)

Caden Cunningham: Men’s +80kg

Cunningham will make his Olympics debut aged 21. He became European champion for the first time last month and won a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in 2023.

Jade Jones: Women’s -57kg

The 31-year-old is set to compete at her fourth Olympic Games for Team GB, as she pursues an unprecedented third Olympic gold medal.

Rebecca McGowan: Women’s +67kg

The 24-year-old was picked ahead of Bianca Cook in the +67kg category after a stellar 2023 in which she secured world championship silver.

Bradly Sinden: Men’s -68kg

The 25-year-old’s silver at Tokyo 2020 made him only the second British man to win a medal since the sport was introduced to the Olympics in 2000.

Tennis (eight athletes)

Katie Boulter: women’s singles, women’s doubles

A prominent name in British circles since her teenage years, Boulter has kicked on this year, winning her second and third WTA titles, including defending her Nottingham Open crown in June. Olympics debut.

Jack Draper: men’s singles

Won his first ATP title with victory at the Stuttgart Open in June, becoming Britain’s youngest male number one since Andy Murray in 2009. Olympics debut.

Dan Evans: men’s singles, men’s doubles

Set to play in both the singles and doubles in Tokyo in 2021, Evans’ Olympics were dashed by a positive Covid test. Was part of Great Britain’s Davis Cup-winning side in 2015. Olympics debut, and down to play alongside Murray.

Andy Murray: men’s singles, men’s doubles

The only player to win back-to-back Olympic singles titles, Murray is selected for a record fifth Olympic Games. Murray has an Olympic silver medal in his collection, in the mixed doubles in 2012, and is down for the men’s doubles. The Briton has confirmed that he will retire from tennis after competing in Paris.

Cameron Norrie: men’s singles

South Africa-born Norrie makes his Olympics debut in Paris in the men’s singles. Reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2022.

Joe Salisbury: men’s doubles

A leading doubles player, Salisbury will be aiming to improve on his quarter-final result on his Games debut in Tokyo, playing with Andy Murray. Since Tokyo, he has won three consecutive US Open men’s doubles titles.

Neal Skupski: men’s doubles

A second Olympics appearance for Skupski, having been beaten in the second round in Tokyo, playing alongside Jamie Murray. Won the Wimbledon men’s doubles title in 2023 with Dutchman Wesley Koolhof.

Heather Watson: women’s doubles

Selected for her fourth Olympic Games where she will play in the women’s doubles alongside Katie Boulter. Reached the mixed doubles quarter-finals in 2016.

Triathlon (five athletes)

Sam Dickinson: Men’s individual and mixed relay

Leeds University graduate Dickinson won world mixed relay team silver in 2022 and also helped England to gold at the Commonwealth Games in the same year. Olympics debut.

Beth Potter: Women’s individual and mixed relay

The Glaswegian finished 34th in the 10,000m at the Rio 206 Olympics, before switching to triathlon. In 2023, the former physics teacher won the Olympic test event in Paris and was crowned world champion in Pontevedra, Spain.

Georgia Taylor-Brown: Women’s individual and mixed relay

World champion in 2020, Taylor-Brown is Team GB’s most successful female Olympic triathlete. Suffered a puncture during the individual race in Tokyo but still picked up silver and then later gold as part of the team relay.

Kate Waugh: Women’s individual and mixed relay

Became U23 world champion in 2022 before stepping up a year later with elite silver. Has put her psychology career on hold to concentrate on her sporting career. Olympics debut.

Alex Yee: Men’s individual and mixed relay

A former training colleague of the Brownlee brothers, Yee claimed individual silver and mixed relay gold at Tokyo 2020. Having been awarded an MBE in 2022, Yee booked his spot at the 2024 Games by winning the test event in 2023.

Weightlifting (one athlete)

Emily Campbell: women’s +81kg

Nottingham’s Campbell discovered Olympic lifting through CrossFit, and makes her second Games appearance after becoming Britain’s first female Olympic medalist in weightlifting, with silver at Tokyo 2020. Since then she has won world bronze and silver and four straight European titles.