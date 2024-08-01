Team GB medal winner Lola Anderson cries after sharing note she received from father before he died

Team GB rower Lola Anderson has tearfully revealed her late father presented her with the teenage diary entry in which she vowed to become an Olympic champion before he died - a promise she fulfilled on Wednesday.

She was part of the women’s quadruple sculls crew that claimed gold in a dramatic race to the line with the Netherlands, alongside team-mates Hannah Scott, Georgie Brayshaw and Lauren Henry.

After the race, Anderson revealed how much the win meant to her - having vowed as a youngster that she would one day win Olympic gold after being inspired by London 2012.

She threw away the diary, thinking it was embarrassing, only for her father to reclaim it and later hand it over to her when on his deathbed.

“I’m thinking a lot about him now, it’s really lovely,” an emotional Anderson told BBC Sport.