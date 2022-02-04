Team GB to launch Gold Lion Club for metaverse fans

Team GB and Tokns have revealed their mutual blockchain-based fan engagement programme featuring collections of rare animated NFTs of athletes’ successes and a limited number of digital collectible pins.

Team GB was the first Olympic team to launch an official non-fungible token (NFT) collection in the run-up to the Tokyo Games last summer, and has now decided to extend that programme.

New features will have a limited amount of ‘fan tokens’ that unlock access to the Gold Lion Club community, and will be offered throughout 2022 to holders of Gold Lion Tokns,

The access to signed merchandise, athlete experiences and, eventually, an immersive clubhouse in the metaverse will be included as well.

TeamGBNFT.com will also feature a special NFT release by Team GB supplier Ben Sherman, showcasing a unique range of their Opening Ceremony uniforms sported by collectible Humanz™ characters.

These limited-edition NFTs can be purchased with a credit card or cryptocurrency, starting at accessible price points for fans and NFT collectors on TeamGBNFT.com.

“Team GB has done it again. First-ever Olympic team to create NFTs, now first to create a fan token with unique utilities throughout 2022”, said Jamie Tedford, CEO of Tokns.

“We are proud to be the Official Supplier and Licensee of Team GB NFTs, and are excited to see fans unlock rare experiences, official merchandise and other owner benefits with their Gold Lion Tokn.”

The Gold Lion Club fan engagement programme will give existing Team GB app subscribers, NFT owners and supporters the opportunity to join the ‘pre-mint’ event on February 5 ahead of the public mint event on the February 6.

Fans will be required to have a ‘Meta Mask’ wallet and crypto currency to participate in the minting event.

Through the minting process, each Tokn will be randomly assigned a coloured (bronze, silver or gold) lion on one side, and hand-drawn pictograms on the flip side representing the 15 sports in which Team GB athletes will compete at Beijing 2022.

These will provide the owner with their ticket to a dynamic game in which every time Team GB wins a medal, owners of a token featuring that sport and medal colour will be rewarded with signed merchandise, unique athlete experiences and more.