Team GB’s Bryony Page takes gold after superb routine in trampoline final

Bryony Page's wonderful routine was enought to earn gold - Reuters/Mike Blake

Bryony Page held her nerve to cement her status as Britain’s most successful trampolinist after storming to a stunning gold in the women’s trampolining final.

The Crewe gymnast could not hide her delight as she broke down in tears after receiving a score of 56.480 for her final routine inside the Bercy Arena which saw jump straight to the top of the leaderboard.

Page, a silver medallist eight years ago in Rio who won bronze at the Tokyo Games, faced an anxious wait to see if she would hang onto the gold-medal position and complete the set, but her worries melted away when China’s Hu Yicheng crumbled under pressure and suffered a fall during her routine.

This was the moment we all knew it could be Bryony Page's day at #Paris2024...



And it was! 🥇#Olympics #BBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/QTgVDdqm5T — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 2, 2024

Page, a double world champion who defended her European title earlier this year, had been a heavy favourite to finish among the medal positions and had admitted feeling the nerves heading into what could be her final Olympics in Paris.

After qualifying in fifth place for the final, she briefly looked like the pressure was getting to her, but upped the difficulty rating for her final routine which she executed with aplomb to claim the medal that had previously eluded her.

01:54 PM BST

“Completed it mate”

It feels amazing, I’m very shocked, surprised, sad it’s over! Every emotion you can go through. The medal is beautiful, has some of the eiffel tower in it. Completed it mate! I hope Izzy Songhurst is happy, getting two Brits here was a big task. I’m grateful for all the support. I had an ankle injury going in after the World Championships, I feel like I’ve been chasing time trying to get the routine, quality, numbers that I want. I had to change my plan to something that was more comfortable. I’m hocked because yesterday I had a twinge in my neck, my ankle was sore, I was starting to doubt myself

01:46 PM BST

Medal moment

Some quotes to come!

Gold medallist Bryony Page of Britain celebrates on the podium with her medal

01:38 PM BST

Number 1

Great Britain's Bryony Page celebrates winning a gold medal following the trampoline gymnastics, women's final, at the Bercy Arena

01:33 PM BST

Silver for AIN, bronze for Canada

The podium is completed by Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya, competing under the AIN flag and originally from Belarus, whilst Canada’s Sophiane Methot is in bronze.

01:28 PM BST

The winning moment

01:26 PM BST

Page the champion

Page and her coaches are holding up the number one for the cameras. She came 2nd in 2016, 3rd at Tokyo, this has been the magic number they’ve been aiming for since she missed London 2012 through illness. Her face is one of genuine awe. Great scenes.

01:21 PM BST

Hu stumbles, GOLD FOR PAGE

She’s off the trampoline! Hu makes a big mistake and China go without a medal in this event for the first time since 2000. Page is the winner!!

Hugs all round as Page’s gold is confirmed with Hu’s score of 11.790. 33-years-old, third Olympics and fourth Olympic cycle and her perseverance has finally paid off.

Gold: Bryony Page - 56.480 Silver: Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya - 56.060 Bronze: Sophiane Methot - 55.650 Xeuying Zhu - 55.510 Anzhela Bladtceva - 55.020 Hikaru Mori - 54.740 Madeline Davidson - 54.230 Yicheng Hu - 11.790

01:19 PM BST

One more to go...

Before Page can really celebrate - it’s Yicheng Hu who has opted for a lower difficulty. She qualified in 3rd!

01:18 PM BST

Page in FIRST

She gets 56.480 and hits the deck in disbelief! She’s guaranteed silver!!!

Bryony Page - 56.480 Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya - 56.060 Sophiane Methot - 55.650 Xeuying Zhu - 55.510 Anzhela Bladtceva - 55.020 Hikaru Mori - 54.740 Madeline Davidson - 54.230

01:16 PM BST

Bryony Page finishes jump

She’s hitting that central ‘x’ on every landing, it looks good and she’s smiling! Scores to come...

01:16 PM BST

Sophiane Methot

She celebrates as she lands, quite the contrast from her competitors, and a 55.650 puts her in second, she’s very happy having qualified in eighth! The tears continue to flow elsewhere, whilst leader Bardzilouskaya looks icey cool. Her medal is guaranteed! Page up next...

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya - 56.060 Sophiane Methot - 55.650 Xeuying Zhu - 55.510 Anzhela Bladtceva - 55.020 Hikaru Mori - 54.740 Madeline Davidson - 54.230

Both Zhu Xueying and Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya performed final routines with a difficulty rating of 14.400. I think Bryony Page will go up above that for her routine in the final. No risk, no reward and all that. It’s suddenly got very tense inside the Bercy Arena.

01:13 PM BST

Madeline Davidson

Now. She looks happier but is subdued by a score of 54.230. Her difficulty of 14 is a point or so lower than her previous jumpers, well-executed though. It might be a good tactic to build momentum rather than end your first, more difficult routine in tears...

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya - 56.060 Xeuying Zhu - 55.510 Anzhela Bladtceva - 55.020 Hikaru Mori - 54.740 Madeline Davidson - 54.230

01:11 PM BST

Anzhela Bladtceva

Of AIN (Russia) is next, and joins China’s Zhu in tears immediately after her routine finishes. The jumpers’ coaches stand by the trampoline with a crash mat ready for any errors, and you can get good insight to how well someone’s doing by how engaged the coach is. Bladtceva’s was on edge the whole time, and she scores 55.020

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya - 56.060 Xeuying Zhu - 55.510 Anzhela Bladtceva - 55.020 Hikaru Mori - 54.740

01:09 PM BST

Hikaru Mori

Of Japan is next, and her flight time also drops below the 16+ that Bardzilouskaya achieved on the way to a total of 54.740...

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya - 56.060 Xeuying Zhu - 55.510 Hikaru Mori - 54.740

01:06 PM BST

Xeuying Zhu

The Chinese woman qualified in first with a score of 56.720, but a score of 55.510 in her first jump in the final is sub-par, her score suffered in the ‘flight time’ metric.

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya - 56.060 Xeuying Zhu - 55.510

01:04 PM BST

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya

Is up first, flying the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) flag given her country of birth is Belarus. She scores a solid 56.060

01:00 PM BST

How will this work

The trampolining takes quite a simple format, thankfully, given some Olympic events are fond over over-complication. The jumpers have just one routine of ten elements each, their best score being the one that will rank them in their pursuit of Olympic glory. Based off the first routine, difficulty can be increased for the second.

Page qualified in fifth, and will be jumping very shortly. A score of 55.735 was good enough for bronze at Tokyo, 56.040 enough for silver in Rio. Her 2023 World Championship title came from a score of 56.680, although qualification saw her jump 57.210 - that’s her best individual score in competition so she’s on good form at the moment. Her qualification score was 55.620, so she’s performing close to her best today.

12:54 PM BST

Songhurst backing Page for gold

We’ve just heard from GB’s Izzy Songhurst following her departure from the competition in the qualifying stages. Here’s what she said:

Absolutely I’m going to be here watching her. Watching Bryony over the years, she’s a really inspirational person to train with. She’s absolutely got it in her to take this title. She knows when to step up, when she needs to do her best work. She’s done three Olympics, so I know from training with her she’ll go out and do her best, hopefully she’ll be proud whatever happens. To make three Olympics and three finals is incredible. Whatever happens I’ll be super proud of her, and I hope she will be too.

The 25-year-old on her own qualification and future:

My plan is to do the next two cycles. To take all the lessons I’ve learned here to the LA cycle, and hopefully the Brisbane cycle. I’ve enjoyed every single moment of it. It’s really hard to qualify, the stars aligned for us, I feel lucky, but that i deserved to be here.

12:47 PM BST

Page a master of her craft

Good news for Britain’s Bryony Page - she’s through to the women’s trampolining gymnastics final after two polished routines in qualification after finishing in fifth place. Having won silver at Rio and a bronze at Tokyo, the 33-year-old will have a chance to complete the set in the final, which will begin shortly. The reigning world and European champion will be a big medal contender - she’s looked calm and relaxed all morning and receives a big cheer from the British support inside the Bercy Arena as her name is called out among the list of finalists

Our very own Simon Briggs infiltrated Bryony Page’s camp last October, and was put through his paces mentally and physically. Page suffered with the infamous twisties as a youngster, so her ascent to the top of world trampolining is an inspiring one.

Bryony Page of Britain in action

12:40 PM BST

Bryony Page aims to complete medal collection with gold

Good morning and welcome to our live blog of the women’s trampolining final, where Great Britain’s Bryony Page looks to upgrade her Rio 2016 silver, and Tokyo bronze to a gold having qualified for the final earlier this afternoon.

Her qualification wasn’t a medal statement, her scores of 54.970 and best of 55.620 sending her through fifth of eight, meaning she will be the fourth athlete to jump in the final. Her compatriot Isabelle Songhurst finishes outside the qualification spots in 13th, her best score of 52.920 leaving her 1.720 points from Canada’s Sophiane Methot in eighth, and 1.2 from a reserve spot for the final.

She will be disappointed on her Olympics debut, but she is a synchronised specialist having won the last two European Championships, and the Olympics doesn’t run a synchronised trampolining event.

Page, on the other hand, is a definite medal hope, and with her qualification position can lay down a gauntlet early on if her first routine lives up to her potential. The 33-year-old has come a long way, 11 World Championship medals including four gold in fact, since missing London 2012 through illness. One of those World Championship medals was in 2023, and her Olympic record boasts a silver in 2016, and a bronze in 2021, today is likely her last chance to add the holy grail to that collection, so consider her experienced, resilient, and ultra-focused - as we all know athletes don’t need a second invitation to perform on their ‘last dance’