Team Collaboration Software Market to Reach USD 35.71 Billion by 2027; Trend of BYOD among Small & Medium-sized Companies to Aid Growth

Pune, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global team collaboration software market is set to gain impetus from the increasing trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) in various small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It helps in lowering the initial infrastructure costs that tend to limit early development. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Team Collaboration Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Education, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market size was USD 13.44 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 35.71 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

COVID-19: Work from Home Initiative to Help Market Generate More Shares

In April 2020, Vyopta Incorporated published a blog that showcases that the number of participants joining online meetings increased by 3 times, as compared to January. This proves that the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic is compelling companies to adopt the software solutions for promoting the work from home culture. Some of the software providers, such as Zoom, are exhibiting high growth owing to the complete lockdown measures set by the regulatory agencies. We are providing extensive analysis of the current scenario of this market.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which region is expected to lead the market?

Will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market severely?

What are the current industry developments in the market?

How will team collaboration software providers boost the customer base?





Drivers & Restraints-

Need to Surge Productivity & Improve Security will Bolster Demand

Team collaboration software solutions provide a wide range of benefits to organizations, such as enhanced security, increased productivity, and reduced costs. They also help virtual teams to work together across firms, functions, and geographies to accelerate innovation and efficiency. Therefore, several organizations are rapidly inclining towards advanced solutions from conventional communication techniques to create holistic collaboration strategies. However, these tools may open an insecure channel that can attract ransomware or malicious codes. This factor may hamper the team collaboration software market growth in the near future.

Segment-

BFSI Segment to Grow Significantly Stoked by High Demand from Policy Makers & Influencers

Based on end-users, the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment earned 17.5% in 2019 in terms of team collaboration software market share. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for such software solutions among influencers and policy makers to engage in discussions and meetings for strategizing successful banking systems.





Regional Analysis-

Rising Number of Smartphone Users to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

In 2019, North America held USD 5.65 billion in terms of revenue. The stable economic growth and rising technological advancements in the region would aid growth. At the same time, the increasing usage of this software for efficiently carrying out project activities and improving internal team communications in the region is anticipated to bolster growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to show a high CAGR in the near future. This growth is attributable to the presence of numerous smartphone users in the region, as well as the availability of cloud service providers.

