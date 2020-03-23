Team Canada Will Skip Tokyo Olympics Unless Games Postponed

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Canada will not send athletes to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics unless the games are pushed back a year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee said in joint statements Sunday. “With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said. Calls have been increasing for the Summer Olympics to be delayed as the world battles the novel coronavirus, leaving several countries locked down and athletes unable to train.

