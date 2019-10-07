Team Canada announces first-ever Official Grocer partnership ahead of Tokyo 2020

Team Canada announced an official partnership with Sobeys, and more. PHOTO: Team Canada

With under 300 days until the Opening Ceremonies for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Team Canada is already making history.

On Monday, Team Canada announced its first-ever Official Grocer partnership with the Empire Company family of brands, which include Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Farm Boy, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods and Rachelle Béry.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

.@Sobeys is joining #TeamCanada, as our first-ever Official Grocer partner 🍌🥑🍓



With health and nutrition top of mind here's some grocery list advice from #Tokyo2020 hopefuls: https://t.co/w4MESBhbOY pic.twitter.com/77JhWMMD9t — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) October 7, 2019

Michael Medline, President and CEO of Empire Company, spoke Monday about the importance of fuelling Canadians and the elite athletes that represent the nation on the world stage.

“Today, we stand alongside Canadian athletes to help them achieve their dreams on the world stage,” Medline said. “The qualities inherent to great athletes – passion, a drive for excellence, a love for community and country – are the qualities our grocery stores strive for every day.”

The event highlighted the importance of how Team Canada’s elite athletes fuel their bodies 365 days a year, the significance of team meals in training environments, and that healthy food and nutrition connect Empire with their new partnership.

Story continues

“The eyes of our nation are on Team Canada for two weeks every two years, but a lifetime of training and dedication go into the moments we celebrate as a nation,” Medline said. “We want to be there to support our athletes 365 days a year, and our partnership will deliver against that vision.”

Additionally, Empire unveiled a partnership with Hockey Canada in efforts to raise awareness around female participation in sports in Canada. The family of brands will be the exclusive partner of the Canadian National Women’s Hockey Team at both the Olympic level and at the 2020 IIHF Women’s World Championship held in Nova Scotia.

“We are proud to be partnering with Sobeys to ensure that our National Women’s Hockey Team athletes have the support they need to compete at the highest level and also working together to tell stories that will bring Canadians closer to the game they love,” said Mike Ross, chief business development officer for Hockey Canada.

More Team Canada coverage from Yahoo Sports