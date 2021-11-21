The team that built the Herald’s engineering models for Champlain Towers

Dawn Lehman oversaw the computer modeling in support of the Miami Herald’s forensic investigation into the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South.

Lehman is a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Washington. The professor has extensive experience in nonlinear analysis of concrete structures and has published this experimentally validated modeling approach for reinforced concrete members and connections. She is an expert on earthquake damage.

The Herald/UW model was built by Nicolette Lewis and Ray Yu under Professor Lehman’s supervision. Lewis is a PhD student at the University of Washington, where she also works as a graduate research assistant focusing on fluid-structure interaction. Yu is a recent graduate from the University of Washington whose master’s research focused on minimum design requirements for insulated concrete form systems.