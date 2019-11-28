Fleury downs Carey 7-1 to improve to 2-0 at Canada Cup curling tournament

LEDUC, Alta. — Tracy Fleury downed Chelsea Carey 7-1 on Wednesday night to improve to 2-0 at the Canada Cup while snapping a string of previous bad starts the tournament.

Fluery, of East St. Paul, Man., had skipped her teams to a combined 3-9 record in her two previous appearances at the Canada Cup.

Fleury put up a four-spot in the opening end, the first of four big scores posted during the draw. There was also one five-ender.

"It kinda helped give us some momentum for the game," said Fleury, whose team is rounded out by vice-skip Selena Njegovan, second Liz Fyfe and lead Kristin MacCuish.

Team Casey Scheidegger with fill-in skip Cheryl Bernard also improved to 2-0 with a 7-1 win over Kerri Einarson (1-1). Bernard is filling in at skip for Scheidegger, who had a baby boy this week.

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher and Calgary's Kevin Koe led the men's standings at 2-0 after the first day of competition.

Bottcher beat the 0-2 Glenn Howard 9-3 in the night draw while Koe upended Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., skip Brad Jacobs (1-1) 11-7.

Toronto's John Epping (1-1) doubled up Regina's Matt Dunstone (0-2) 8-4.

The finals are set for Sunday. The champions will earn berths at the 2021 Olympic Trials in Saskatoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press