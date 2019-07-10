Team boss surprised by costly Whincup crash

The seven-time Supercars champion was pushing hard on slicks in damp conditions during Sunday's race when he ran wide at the exit of Turn 6 and went head-on into the wall, bringing his race to an end.

The crash came three laps after his first stop, when Whincup was running in what was effectively fifth place and looking to undercut early leaders .

According to Dutton it was a genuine surprise to see make an unforced error, however he says it was a symptom of an aggressive strategy play that required big risks in difficult conditions.

And had it worked, Dutton reckons Whincup may well have gone on to take a win that instead went to teammate Shane van Gisbergen.

"[I was] very surprised, but on the flip side he was pushing hard," explained Dutton.

"His laptimes compared to everyone else, I truly believe we were on for the win with Jamie.

"That's how quick he was, and obviously he started from P12, so you saw him coming through real strong in those slippery conditions. We were prepared to take some risks and you've got to be prepared, or do it together.

"We knowingly decided how hard to push in those conditions and unfortunately sometimes you push too hard. We all do it together."

