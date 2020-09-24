A team like Bayern Munich hasn't appeared in Europe for many years - Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui believes there has not been a European side as dominant as Bayern Munich in some time, as his Sevilla team prepare to face the Champions League winners.

Bayern – under the tutelage of Hansi Flick – won the treble last season.

The Bundesliga giants appeared to have stagnated under previous boss Niko Kovac, but have thrived since Flick took charge.

Sevilla, meanwhile, finished in La Liga's top four and capped off their season with yet another Europa League triumph – a record sixth triumph in the competition.

Though Lopetegui hailed Flick's all-conquering side, he believes Sevilla have what it takes to challenge Bayern in Thursday's UEFA Super Cup contest in Budapest.

"A team like this has not appeared in Europe for many years," Lopetegui told a news conference.

"Bayern have a coach who deserves a lot of credit for the way he has led the team and has given a strong identity.

"It is very difficult to do what he has done because they know exactly how they want to play, how they want to attack, where they are going to defend.

"We come to this game with high hopes. We have a real desire and we are excited to compete again. Playing against this team has to motivate us and make us grow.

"We are going to need the best physical, mental and collective characteristics of the whole team to be able to beat Bayern.

"We will try to get them to give their best version and face the game in the best possible way."

While Sevilla are yet to start their La Liga campaign, Bayern kicked off their Bundesliga season with an 8-0 demolition of Schalke on Friday.

Lopetegui's side have played just once since beating Inter 3-2 in the Europa League final last month as they defeated Levante 3-2 in a friendly last week.

Sevilla are scheduled to start their new league season against Barcelona on October 3 after finishing fourth in La Liga last term.

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the Super Cup last year with the game ending 2-2 after extra time and Tammy Abraham the only player unable to convert their spot-kick.