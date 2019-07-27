Team avoids penalty for Townsville fire

A malfunctioning fuel rig led to a major spill in the latter stages of the Sunday race in Far North Queensland, which was then ignited when Percat's car was dropped from its jacks.

Both the BJR garage and the back of Percat's car went up in flames, rival teams pitching in to help quickly extinguish the fires.

The incident has since been subject to an official investigation by race officials, with deputy race director David Stuart concluding that no rules were breached.

"The stewards convened a hearing and summonsed the team regarding the incident involving a fire that happened at car #8’s pitstop during Race 18 (Townsville, Sunday 7 July 2019)," read the stewards report.

"The DRD presented to the stewards his investigative report, which contains his determination that there is no evidence to establish a breach of the rules occurred.

"The Stewards accepted the DRD’s determination and decided not to take any further action in relation to the incident."