Team Asset Rankings: Which franchises have the most valuable pieces?

The HoopsHype staff regularly votes on player trade value rankings for the Top 100 players. Most recently, we released the 4th edition of our trade value rankings. From doing this exercise, we thought about ways we can do something similar for teams.

So we’re introducing HoopsHype’s Team Asset Rankings, our first attempt at ranking franchises based on their total assets. This ranking mainly reflects top players and future draft picks, while also taking into consideration players 25 years or under and draft stashes to rank the net present trade value of teams. This ranking isn’t necessarily asking “which team has the most to offer in a trade” but rather “which team holds the most present value with the sum of its assets.”

This ranking will be updated periodically as players develop and teams make transactions. All draft pick data courtesy of RealGM’s Future Drafts Detailed page.

Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City has an All-Star caliber player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and two potential cornerstones in Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey. They also have a whopping 15 future first-round picks over the next seven drafts. It will be fascinating to see how the Thunder end up utilizing them once they are ready to start competing.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 17)

Josh Giddey (No. 63)

Chet Holmgren (No. 68)

Lu Dort (No. 80)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Ousmane Dieng (19)

Josh Giddey (20)

Chet Holmgren (20)

Aleksej Pokusevski (20)

Jaylin Williams (20)

Tre Mann (21)

Jalen Williams (21)

Lu Dort (23)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24)

Draft picks till 2029 (15 first-round picks, 12 second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder (swap, more favorable of own and OKC)

2023 second-rounder (more favorable of DAL and MIA)

2023 second-rounder (WAS)

2024 first-rounder

2024 first-rounder (LAC)

2024 first-rounder (UTA, top 10 protected through 2026)

2024 first-rounder (HOU, top 4 protected)

2024 second-rounder (less favorable of CHA and MIN)

2025 first-rounder (swap, favorable of own, HOU (top 10 protected), and LAC)

2025 first-rounder (MIA, top 14 protected, unprotected in 2026)

2025 first-rounder (PHI top 6 protected, then top 4 protected through 2027)

2025 second-rounder (PHI)

2026 first-rounder

2026 first-rounder (LAC)

2026 first-rounder (HOU, top 4 protected)

2026 second-rounder (favorable of own, DAL, and PHI)

2026 second-rounder (additional favorable of own, DAL, and PHI)

2027 first-rounder

2027 first-rounder (DEN, top 5 protected through 2029)

2027 second-rounder (favorable of own, HOU, IND, and MIA)

2027 second-rounder (additional favorable of own, HOU, IND, and MIA)

2027 second-rounder (remaining favorable of own, HOU, IND, and MIA)

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2028 second-rounder (UTA)

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Vasilije Micic (52nd, 2014)

Szymon Szewcyk (36th, 2003)

Yotam Halperin (retired)

DeVon Hardin (retired)

Paccelis Morlende (retired)

Sofoklis Schortsanitis (retired)

Abdil Shamsid-Deen (retired)

New Orleans

Zion Williamson driving the ball against two Hornets players

New Orleans has two players in the Top 20, but they also have plenty of other young players with the potential to make significant leaps. They also still hold a surplus of future first-round draft picks they could use to further beef up their youth or trade for an All-Star, including a likely valuable pick swap in 2023 and a first-round pick in 2024, both from the Lakers.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Zion Williamson (No. 16)

Brandon Ingram (No. 19)

CJ McCollum (No. 70)

Herb Jones (No. 77)

Jonas Valanciunas (No. 81)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Dyson Daniels (19)

Kira Lewis Jr. (21)

Zion Williamson (22)

Trey Murphy III (22)

Jaxson Hayes (22)

Herb Jones (24)

Jose Alvarado (24)

Brandon Ingram (25)

Draft picks till 2029 (nine first-round picks, five second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder (swap, favorable of own and LAL)

2024 first-rounder (swap, favorable of own and MIL)

2024 first-round pick (LAL, right to defer to 2025)

2024 second-rounder

2024 second-rounder (CHI)

2025 first-rounder

2026 first-rounder (swap, favorable of own and MIL)

2026 second-rounder (swap, less favorable of own and POR)

2027 first-rounder

2027 first-rounder (MIL)

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

EJ Liddell (41st, 2022)

Karlo Matkovic (52nd, 2022)

Latavious Williams (48th, 2010)

Memphis

Memphis could be in a position to skyrocket up these rankings with Ja Morant’s ceiling nowhere to be found. Several of their core players like Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. still have plenty of room for improvement, and several of their recent first-round picks could also develop into great players. They have eight first-round picks in their next seven drafts which could be used to select more future contributors or trade for an impact player.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Ja Morant (No. 5)

Desmond Bane (No. 31)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (No. 58)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Kennedy Chandler (19)

Jake LaRavia (21)

Ziaire Williams (21)

Santi Aldama (21)

David Roddy (21)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (23)

Ja Morant (23)

Desmond Bane (24)

Draft picks till 2029 (eight first-round picks, nine second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder

2023 second-rounder

2023 second-rounder (MIN)

2024 first-rounder

2024 first-rounder (GSW, top 4 protected)

2024 second-rounder (most favorable between IND and least favorable of UTA and CLE)

2024 second-rounder (TOR)

2025 first-rounder

2025 second-rounder (NOP)

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder (most favorable of BOS, IND, and MIA)

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Satnam Singh (retired)

Utah

Utah went from being one of the more asset-dry and cap-constrained teams in the league to being flushed with 14 future first-round picks and plenty of flexibility going forward. Their hot start could amount to trading several of their role players for more picks as they prioritize the draft and player development.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Lauri Markkanen (No. 57)

Jordan Clarkson (No. 92)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Talen Horton-Tucker (21)

Walker Kessler (21)

Ochai Agbaji (22)

Collin Sexton (23)

Jarred Vanderbilt (23)

Malik Beasley (25)

Lauri Markkanen (25)

Draft picks till 2029 (fourteen first-round picks, four second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder

2023 first-rounder (MIN)

2023 first-rounder (least favorable of HOU, BKN, and PHI)

2025 first-rounder

2025 first-rounder (CLE)

2025 first-rounder (MIN)

2025 second-rounder

2026 first-rounder (swap, favorable of own, CLE or MIN)

2026 second-rounder

2026 second-rounder (MEM, protected 43-60)

2027 first-rounder

2027 first-rounder (CLE)

2027 first-rounder (MIN)

2028 first-rounder (swap, favorable of own and CLE)

2029 first-rounder

2029 first-rounder (CLE)

2029 first-rounder (MIN, top 5 protected)

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Mario Austin (retired)

Peter Fehse (retired)

Shan Foster (retired)

Boston

Jaylen Brown talking with Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown seem like bets to stick in Boston for the long run, but if things change they could net a haul in a trade for either of them. They also have all of their own first-round draft picks going forward except their 2023 first, giving them room to potentially add another valuable player in a deal.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Jayson Tatum (No. 4)

Jaylen Brown (No. 14)

Marcus Smart (No. 64)

Robert Williams (No. 78)

Malcolm Brogdon (No. 98)

Notable players 25 years or under:

JD Davison (20)

Grant Williams (23)

Jayson Tatum (24)

Payton Pritchard (24)

Robert Williams III (25)

Draft picks till 2029 (six first-round picks, five second-round picks):

2023 second-rounder (favorable of HOU, DAL, or MIA)

2023 second-rounder (ORL protected 31-55)

2023 second-rounder (POR)

2024 first-rounder

2025 first-rounder

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder (swap, least favorable of own, IND or MIA)

2027 first-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Juhann Begarin (45th pick, 2021)

Yam Madar (47th pick, 2020)

Toronto

Toronto has last year’s rookie of the year in Scottie Barnes, who alone could dictate how high the team rises in these rankings. They also have several other starters who still hold a lot of value going forward (including two All-Stars) and have all their own first-round picks in the next seven drafts. They could make a serious trade offer for another All-Star with a combination of their starters, young players, and future first-round picks.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Scottie Barnes (No. 21)

Pascal Siakam (No. 22)

Fred VanVleet (No. 51)

OG Anunoby (No. 53)

Gary Trent Jr. (No. 74)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Scottie Barnes (21)

Christian Koloko (22)

Precious Achiuwa (23)

Dalano Banton (23)

Gary Trent Jr. (23)

OG Anunoby (25)

Draft picks till 2029 (seven first-round picks, seven second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder

2023 second-rounder

2024 first-rounder

2024 second-rounder

2025 first-rounder

2025 second-rounder

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

DeeAndre Hulett (retired)

Phoenix

Phoenix has three players in the HoopsHype Top 60 and three foundational young players locked in for the future in Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton. The latter could become a trade piece once he becomes trade-eligible in January if an All-Star becomes available (namtely Kevin Durant). They have all their own draft picks going forward so they could put together a package for such a player and further climb these rankings.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Devin Booker (No. 6)

Mikal Bridges (No. 40)

Deandre Ayton (No. 55)

Chris Paul (No. 56)

Cameron Johnson (No. 79)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Deandre Ayton (24)

Landry Shamet (25)

Draft picks till 2029 (seven first-round picks, seven second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder

2023 second-rounder

2024 first-rounder

2024 second-rounder

2025 first-rounder

2025 second-rounder

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Cenk Aykol (retired)

Dwayne Collins (retired)

Ron Ellis (retired)

Milos Vujanic (retired)

San Antonio

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio is finally embracing a full rebuild but their good start could hamper their odds for a top pick in this year’s draft. They have several players like Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson who seem poised to make significant improvements, but their future success may lie in their ability to draft the highest-end talent in the next few drafts.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Keldon Johnson (No. 48)

Jakob Poeltl (No. 62)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Jeremy Sochan (19)

Malaki Branham (19)

Blake Wesley (19)

Devin Vassell (22)

Tre Jones (22)

Keldon Johnson (23)

Draft picks till 2029 (eleven first-round picks, ten second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder

2023 first-rounder (CHA, top 16 protected, lottery protecting in 2024 and 2025)

2024 first-rounder

2024 second-rounder

2024 second-rounder (LAL)

2025 first-rounder

2025 first-rounder (ATL)

2025 first-rounder (CHI, top 10 protected, top 8 protected in 2026 and 2027)

2025 second-rounder

2025 second-rounder (CHI)

2026 first-rounder (swap, favorable of own and ATL)

2026 second-rounder (swap, favorable between own and less favorable of IND and MIA)

2027 first-rounder

2027 first-rounder (ATL)

2027 second-rounder

2027 second-rounder (less favorable of OKC, HOU, IND, and MIA)

2028 first-rounder (swap, favorable of own and BOS, top 1 protected)

2028 second-rounder

2028 second-rounder (DEN, protected 31-33)

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Adam Hanga (59th, 2011)

Robertas Javtokas (retired)

Sergei Karaulov (retired)

Erazem Lorbek (retired)

Giorgios Printezis (retired)

Viktor Sanikidze (retired)

Golden State

The Warriors might be at the top of this list if not for age and injury-related factors for their veterans and the lack of clarity of just how good their recent young players project to be. The recent breakthrough of Jordan Poole should give us plenty of confidence that the Warriors still know how to identify and develop young talent who could move up in these rankings. They also still have all their own first-round picks except for their 2024 first which they owe to Memphis.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Stephen Curry (No. 8)

Jordan Poole (No. 37)

Draymond Green (No. 42)

Andrew Wiggins (No. 54)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (19)

Jonathan Kuminga (19)

Moses Moody (20)

Ryan Rollins (20)

James Wiseman (21)

Jordan Poole (23)

Donte DiVincenzo (25)

Draft picks till 2029 (six first-round picks, five second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder

2025 first-rounder

2025 second-rounder (CHA, protected 31-55)

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder (MEM, protected 31-42)

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Gui Santos (55th pick, 2022)

Justinian Jessup (51st, 2020)

Cady Lalanne (55th, 2015)

Lior Eliyahu (retired)

Mladen Sekularac (retired)

Atlanta

The Hawks’ net value is largely led by Trae Young, followed by Dejounte Murray and several other players who hold a strong amount of value within the Top 100. They have several recent first-round picks who have a chance to crack the Top 100 in the future and still hold six future first-round picks within the next seven drafts to help make a trade for another difference-maker.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Trae Young (No. 9)

Dejounte Murray (No. 34)

John Collins (No. 69)

Clint Capela (No. 87)

DeAndre Hunter (No. 90)

Notable players 25 years or under:

AJ Griffin (19)

Jalen Johnson (20)

Onyeka Okungwu (21)

Trae Young (24)

Tyrese Martin (23)

John Collins (25)

Draft picks till 2029 (six first-round picks, ten second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder

2023 second-rounder (swap, second most favorable of own, CHA or BKN)

2023 second-rounder (NOP protected 31-45)

2024 first-rounder

2024 first-rounder (SAC, top 14 protected in 2024, top 12 in 2025, and top 10 in 2026)

2024 second-rounder (MIA protected 31-50 and 56-60)

2024 second-rounder (OKC)

2025 second-rounder (OKC)

2026 first-rounder (swap, less favorable of own and SAS)

2026 second-rounder (GSW)

2027 second-rounder

2027 second-rounder (LAC)

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Alpha Kaba (60th, 2017)

Marcus Eriksson (50th, 2015)

Augusto Binelli (retired)

Alain Digbeu (retired)

Orlando

The Magic have two cornerstones in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner who could soon become All-Stars and take the Magic much higher in these rankings. They also have a slight surplus of first-round picks going forward, including what could be a valuable one in 2023 given their poor record to start the season.

Players (HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Paolo Banchero (No. 15)

Franz Wagner (No. 67)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Paolo Banchero (19)

Caleb Houstan (19)

Jalen Suggs (21)

Franz Wagner (21)

Cole Anthony (22)

Bol Bol (22)

Wendell Carter Jr. (23)

Chuma Okeke (24)

Draft picks till 2029 (eight first-round picks, twelve second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder

2023 first-rounder (CHI, top 4 protected)

2024 first-rounder

2024 second-rounder

2025 first-rounder

2025 second-rounder

2025 second-rounder (less favorable of BOS or MEM)

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder

2026 second-rounder (DET)

2026 second-rounder (MIL)

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder

2027 second-rounder (BOS)

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2028 second-rounder (BOS)

2028 second-rounder (favorable of LAL or WAS)

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Justin Jackson (43rd, 2018)

Janis Timma (60th, 2013)

Rashard Griffith (retired)

Remon van de Hare (retired)

Fran Vazquez (retired)

Indiana

The Pacers have one cornerstone in Tyrese Haliburton and potentially another in Bennedict Mathurin with the hot scoring start he’s gotten to. They still have a ways to go in their rebuild to draft more high-end talent.

Players (HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Tyrese Haliburton (No. 26)

Bennedict Mathurin (No. 33)

Myles Turner (No. 72)

Buddy Hield (No. 95)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Kendall Brown (19)

Isaiah Jackson (20)

Bennedict Mathurin (20)

Tyrese Haliburton (22)

Andrew Nembhard (22)

Jalen Smith (22)

Chris Duarte (25)

Draft picks till 2029 (nine first-round picks, seven second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder

2023 first-rounder (BOS, top 12 protected)

2023 first-rounder (CLE, top 14 protected)

2023 second-rounder (swap, least favorable of own, DAL, and MIA)

2023 second-rounder (SAS, protected 31-55)

2024 first-rounder

2024 second-rounder (least favorable of own, CLE, and UTA)

2025 first-rounder

2025 second-rounder (MIA, protected 38-60)

2026 first-rounder

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder (UTA)

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Juan Vaulet (39th, 2015)

Andrew Betts (retired)

Detroit

nba weekly awards giannis mvp cade cunningham rookie of the week

Detroit has a star in the making in Cade Cunningham and several other recent first-round picks who have a ton of potential.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Cade Cunningham (No. 23)

Jaden Ivey (No. 60)

Saddiq Bey (No. 93)

Bojan Bogdanovic (No. 93)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Jalen Duren (18)

Cade Cunningham (21)

Jaden Ivey (20)

Isaiah Stewart (21)

Saddiq Bey (23)

Isaiah Livers (24)

Draft picks till 2029 (six first-round picks, nine second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder (top 18 protected through 2024, top 13 in 2025, top 11 in 2026, top 9 in 2027)

2023 second-rounder

2024 first-rounder

2024 second-rounder (least favorable of MEM and WAS)

2025 first-rounder

2025 second-rounder (favorable of GSW and WAS)

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder (favorable of NYK and MIN)

2026 second-rounder (favorable of NOP and POR)

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder (BKN)

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Gabriele Procida (36th, 2022)

Balsa Koprivica (57th, 2021)

New York

The Knicks don’t really have many players who stick out with high trade value. That could change if several of their young players make significant improvements and if they consolidate their draft picks for an All-Star. They have 11 first-round picks in the next seven drafts, including eight that are currently tradeable.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Jalen Brunson (No. 47)

RJ Barrett (No. 83)

Julius Randle (No. 88)

Notable players 25 years or under:

RJ Barrett (22)

Quentin Grimes (22)

Miles McBride (22)

Immanuel Quickley (23)

Cam Reddish (23)

Obi Toppin (24)

Mitchell Robinson (24)

Isaiah Hartenstein (24)

Draft picks till 2029 (11 first-round picks, eight second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder

2023 first-rounder (DAL, top 10 protected)

2023 first-rounder (DET, top 18 protected through 2024, top 13 in 2025, top 11 in 2025, top 9 in 2027)

2023 first-rounder (WAS, top 14 protected in 2023, top 12 in 2024, top 10 in 2025, top 8 in 2026)

2024 first-rounder

2024 second-rounder (DET)

2024 second-rounder (favorable of UTA or CLE)

2025 first-rounder

2025 first-rounder (MIL, top 4 protected)

2025 second-rounder (BKN)

2025 second-rounder (DET, protected 31-55)

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder (less favorable of own or MIN)

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Rokas Jokubaitis (34th, 2021)

Ante Tomic (44th, 2008)

Ognjen Jaramaz (58th, 2017)

Mathias Lessort (50th, 2017)

Wang Zhelin (57th, 2016)

Sergio Llull (34th, 2009)

Brad Newley (54th, 2007)

Tadija Dragicevic (retired)

Axel Hervelle (retired)

Emir Preldzic (retired)

Nikola Radicevic (retired)

Cleveland

The Cavaliers have four players in the Top 50 and two in the Top 15 (Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley). Their lack of other promising young players and future first-round draft picks following their acquisition of Mitchell leaves their core four largely to drive their placement on this list. They don’t have any tradeable first-round picks at the moment but have 10 second-round picks they can play with to acquire upgrades.

Players (HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Donovan Mitchell (No. 10)

Evan Mobley (No. 13)

Darius Garland (No. 30)

Jarrett Allen (No. 50)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Evan Mobley (21)

Isaac Okoro (21)

Darius Garland (22)

Jarrett Allen (24)

Dean Wade (25)

Draft picks till 2029 (three first-round picks, ten second-round picks):

2023 second-rounder (swap, favorable of own and GSW)

2024 first-rounder

2024 second-rounder (GSW, protected 31-55)

2025 second-rounder

2025 second-rounder (MIL)

2026 first-rounder (swap, less favorable of own and UTA)

2026 second-rounder

2026 second-rounder (LAL)

2027 second-rounder

2027 second-rounder (DEN)

2028 first-rounder (swap, less favorable of own and UTA)

2028 second-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Khalifa Diop (39th, 2022)

Luke Travers (56th, 2022)

Arturas Gudaitis (47th, 2015)

Chukwudiebere Maduabum (56th, 2011)

Edin Bavcic (retired)

Sergiy Gladyr (retired)

Milan Macvan (retired)

Renaldas Seibutis (retired)

Ejike Ugboaja (retired)

Milwaukee

The Bucks don’t have many young players and however many picks they have don’t project to be very valuable as long as Giannis Antetokoumpo is there. But he is the best player in the NBA who, if traded today, would alone replenish Milwaukee’s draft chest and give them several good young players with upside. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday also hold enough value to get them a nice return that could help jump-start any potential rebuild.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 1)

Jrue Holiday (No. 41)

Khris Middleton (No. 43)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Marjon Beauchamp (22)

Sandro Mamukelashvili (23)

Draft picks till 2029 (four first-round picks, eight second-round picks):

2023 second-rounder

2023 second-rounder (less favorable of GSW and CLE)

2024 first-rounder (swap, less favorable or own and NOP)

2024 second-rounder

2024 second-rounder (POR)

2025 second-rounder (IND)

2026 first-rounder (swap, less favorable of own and NOP)

2027 second-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Hugo Besson (58th pick, 2022)

Ilkan Karaman (57th pick, 2012)

Andrei Fetisov (retired)

Eurelijus Zukauskas (retired)

Philadelphia

The Sixers have three core players in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden all of whom bring a ton of value to the Sixers on the court and in terms of their trade value. They lack other future promising young talent and only have four of their own first-round picks over the next seven drafts, only one of which they can trade at the moment. If they need to make significant changes, it may have to start with moving one of their top players.

Players (HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Joel Embiid (No. 7)

Tyrese Maxey (No. 28)

James Harden (No. 32)

Tobias Harris (No. 94)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Jaden Springer (20)

Tyrese Maxey (22)

De’Anthony Melton (24)

Matisse Thybulle (25)

Draft picks till 2029 (four first-round picks, four second-round picks):

2023 second-rounder (most favorable of ATL, CHA, BKN)

2024 first-rounder

2026 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Filip Petrusev (50th pick, 2021)

Minnesota

The price Minnesota paid for Rudy Gobert, who is just inside the Top 40, has likely risen the floor for the price for just about every player above him in the rankings. The Timberwolves are out of first-round picks to trade and only have three of their next seven available to make selections with. Thankfully, they have two other players in Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns with a ton of trade value in case they need to take a step back.

Players (HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Anthony Edwards (No. 12)

Karl-Anthony Towns (No. 20)

Rudy Gobert (No. 36)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Josh Minott (20)

Wendell Moore (21)

Anthony Edwards (21)

Jaden McDaniels (22)

Draft picks till 2029 (three first-round picks, four second-round picks):

2023 second-rounder (NYK)

2024 first-rounder

2026 first-rounder (swap, less favorable of own and UTA)

2026 second-rounder (less favorable of IND, MIA, and SAS)

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Matteo Spagnolo (50th, 2022)

Henk Norel (retired)

Paulao Prestes (retired)

Denver

Denver’s placement this high has just about everything to do with Nikola Jokic, especially with the absence of Michael Porter Jr. from the Top 100 as we wait to see how he responds from his back injury. Last year, Jokic led the Nuggets to 48 wins without Porter Jr. or Jamal Murray, and now are healthy with a restructured bench and several young promising players. Their future place in this list will fall on the development of their young guys and the performance of their starters.

Players (HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Nikola Jokic (No. 3)

Jamal Murray (No. 75)

Aaron Gordon (No. 85)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Peyton Watson (20)

Zeke Nnaji (21)

Christian Braun (21)

Bones Hyland (22)

Michael Porter Jr. (24)

Jamal Murray (25)

Draft picks till 2029 (four first-round picks, five second-round picks):

2023 second-rounder (swap, second most favorable of own, OKC, WAS, DAL, or MIA)

2024 first-rounder

2024 second-rounder

2025 second-rounder

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Ismael Kamagate (46th, 2022)

Izzet Turkyilmaz (50th, 2012)

Sani Becirovic (retired)

Xue Yuyang (retired)

Portland

Damian Lillard defended by two Lakers

Damian Lillard remains committed to Portland despite trade speculation last year and their strong start so far justifies that decision. Their overall ceiling may be limited by the construction of their roster so if things do change in the future, he still holds enough trade value to extract optimal value. They also have several intriguing young players and have all but one of their future first-round picks in the next seven drafts.

Players (HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Damian Lillard (No. 18)

Anfernee Simons (No. 65)

Shaedon Sharpe (No. 66)

Jerami Grant (No. 82)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Shaedon Sharpe (19)

Keon Johnson (20)

Jabari Walker (20)

Nassir Little (22)

Anfernee Simons (23)

Draft picks till 2029 (six first-round picks, six second-round picks):

2024 first-rounder

2024 second-rounder (favorable of CHA and MIN)

2024 second-rounder (ATL, protected 31-55)

2025 first-rounder

2026 first-rounder

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder

2027 second-rounder (NOP)

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Daniel Diez (54th, 2015)

Bojan Dubljevic (59th, 2013)

Federico Kammerichs (retired)

Marcelo Nicola (retired)

Milovan Rakovic (retired)

Doron Sheffer (retired)

Nedzad Sinanovic (retired)

Houston

Rockets bench

Houston has two cornerstones in Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. who both seem like stars in the making. They also are set to have plenty of cap space going forward and a huge surplus of first-round picks that could be used to draft more promising players or potentially trade for an All-Star.

Players (HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Jalen Green (No. 61)

Jabari Smith Jr. (No. 71)

Alperen Sengun (No. 73)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Jabari Smith Jr. (19)

Jalen Green (20)

Alperen Sengun (20)

Josh Christopher (20)

Usman Garuba (20)

TyTy Washington Jr. (20)

Tari Eason (21)

KJ Martin (21)

Kevin Porter Jr. (22)

Draft picks till 2029 (seven first-round picks, nine second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder (swap, favorable of BKN and UTA)

2023 first-rounder (MIL)

2024 first-rounder (BKN)

2024 second-rounder

2024 second-rounder (BKN)

2025 first-rounder (swap, either less favorable of own and OKC (top 10 protected), or favorable of own and BKN)

2025 second-rounder

2025 second-rounder (MIN)

2026 second-rounder

2026 second-rounder (second most favorable of OKC, DAL, or PHI)

2027 first-rounder (swap, favorable of own and BKN)

2027 second-rounder (MIN)

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Venson Hamilton (retired)

Maarty Leunen (retired)

Sergei Lishouk (retired)

Chicago

Chicago has several really good starters on the roster and several promising young players who have the potential to make an impact in the future. They traded several first-round picks to acquire Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan but are nearly pick-neutral going forward. If the team hits a plateau, they have the pieces to make a trade for a great starter or even an All-Star.

Players (HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Zach LaVine (No. 39)

DeMar DeRozan (No. 45)

Nikola Vucevic (No. 76)

Ayo Dosunmu (No. 99)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Dalen Terry (20)

Patrick Williams (21)

Ayo Dosunmu (22)

Coby White (22)

Lonzo Ball (25)

Draft picks till 2029 (six first-round picks, four second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder (POR, top 14 protected through 2028)

2024 first-rounder

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Jon Diebler (retired)

Albert Miralles (retired)

Miami

The Heat have two players in the Top 40 with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo mostly driving their place in these rankings, as well as Tyler Herro just outside the Top 50. They have all but one of their first-round picks going forward which they could be saving to trade for the next available All-Star.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Jimmy Butler (No. 27)

Bam Adebayo (No. 37)

Tyler Herro (No. 46)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Nikola Jovic (19)

Tyler Herro (22)

Bam Adebayo (25)

Draft picks till 2029 (six first-round picks, three second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder

2024 first-rounder

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder (least favorable of OKC, DAL, or PHI)

2027 first-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

George Banks (retired)

Roberto Duenas (retired)

Charlotte

Charlotte has one identifiable star on the roster in LaMelo Ball and then several good role players and questionable youth all around. They have eight first-round picks going forward but their recent history of treading toward the play-in tournament could limit their value. However, their poor start to this season could put them in prime position for a generational player in the upcoming draft.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

LaMelo Ball (No. 24)

Terry Rozier (No. 91)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Mark Williams (20)

JT Thor (20)

LaMelo Ball (21)

Kai Jones (21)

James Bouknight (22)

P.J. Washington (24)

Draft picks till 2029 (eight first-round picks, eight second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder

2023 first-rounder (DEN, top 14 protected through 2025)

2023 second-rounder (BOS)

2023 second-rounder (UTA)

2023 second-rounder (least favorable of DAL, OKC, MIA, WAS)

2024 first-rounder

2024 second-rounder (NYK)

2025 first-rounder

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Tyler Harvey (51st, 2015)

Sacramento

The Kings have hit the reset button several times over the past few years in hopes of building a team that could end their playoff drought. If they need to do it again, they may need to be more patient and prioritize the draft and development instead of making trades for immediate help.

Players (HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

De’Aaron Fox (No. 42)

Domantas Sabonis (No. 49)

Keegan Murray (No. 86)

Kevin Huerter (No. 97)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Keegan Murray (23)

De’Aaron Fox (24)

Kevin Huerter (24)

Davion Mitchell (24)

Malik Monk (24)

Draft picks till 2029 (six first-round picks, eleven second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder

2023 second-rounder

2023 second-rounder (IND, protected 56-60)

2024 second-rounder

2024 second-rounder (DAL)

2025 first-rounder

2025 second-rounder

2025 second-rounder (POR)

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2028 second-rounder (DAL)

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Sasha Vezenkov (57th, 2017)

David Michineau (39th, 2016)

Dimitrious Agravanis (59th, 2015)

Luka Mitrovic (60th, 2015)

Alex Oriakhi (57th, 2013)

LA Lakers

Outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers generally lack tradeable assets. They hold six of their next seven first-round picks, but can only move their 2027 and 2029 first-rounders due to Stepien rule complications. With the way the Lakers season is currently going, it’s no longer controversial to say that they may need to consider eventually trading their All-Stars to fortify their asset chest and look towards the future.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Anthony Davis (No. 25)

LeBron James (No. 35)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Max Christie (19)

Austin Reaves (24)

Draft picks till 2029 (six first-round picks, seven second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder (swap, less of own and NOP)

2023 second-rounder

2023 second-rounder (CHI)

2024 second-rounder (less favorable of MEM or WAS)

2025 first-rounder (if NOP doesn’t defer in 2024)

2025 second-rounder

2026 first-rounder

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder (swap, less favorable of own, ORL, and WAS)

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Louis Labeyrie (57th, 2014)

Chinemelu Elonu (59th, 2009)

Dallas

This season the Mavericks further increased Luka Doncic‘s usage and got off to a strong start before cooling off as of late. Clearly, they need to get him some help and thankfully they have enough future first-round picks to acquire a great No. 2 option for him.

Players (Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Luka Doncic (No. 2)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Jaden Hardy (20)

Josh Green (21)

Luka Doncic (23)

Draft picks till 2029 (six first-round picks, three second-round picks):

2024 first-rounder

2025 first-rounder

2025 second-rounder

2026 first-rounder

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Stanko Barac (retired)

Petteri Koponen (retired)

LA Clippers

The Clippers have All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as their two players with immense trade value followed by several very talented role players. They could be much higher on this list if not for the uncertainty of how Leonard will look coming back from missing an entire season. They have five of their next seven draft picks but can only trade one of them at a moment.

Players (HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Kawhi Leonard (No. 29)

Paul George (No. 38)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Brandon Boston Jr. (20)

Mousa Diabate (20)

Jason Preston (23)

Ivica Zubac (25)

Amir Coffey (25)

Draft picks till 2029 (five first-round picks, six second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder (swap, less favorable of own and OKC)

2023 second-rounder

2024 second-rounder

2025 first-rounder (swap, less favorable of own and OKC)

2025 second-rounder

2026 second-rounder

2027 first-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Vanja Marinkovic (60th, 2019)

Vladimir Veremeenko (retired)

Brooklyn

It’s possible we see Kevin Durant’s name in trade rumors again given the way the Nets season has gone so far. Kyrie Irving’s trade value has plummeted as well as Ben Simmons’ as he struggles to regain his confidence on both ends of the floor. If they need to hit the reset button, thankfully they can still get a haul for Durant, including talented young players and enough draft picks to help make up for the two they still owe Houston.

Players (HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Kevin Durant (No. 11)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Cam Thomas (21)

Day’Ron Sharpe (21)

Nicolas Claxton (23)

Draft picks till 2029 (five first-round picks, five second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder (swap, least favorable of own, HOU, and PHI)

2023 second-rounder (swap, least favorable of own ATL, and CHA)

2025 first-rounder (swap, least favorable of own, HOU, and OKC)

2025 second-rounder (MIA, protected 31-37)

2026 second-rounder

2027 first-rounder (swap, least favorable of own and HOU)

2028 first-rounder

2028 second-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Marcus Zegarowski (49th, 2021)

RaiQuan Gray (59th, 2021)

Aaron White (49th, 2015)

Nemanja Dangubiv (54th, 2014)

Nikola Milunitov (26th, 2014)

Christian Drejer (retired)

Washington

The Wizards’ only players in the Top 100 are Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma, and it doesn’t look like any recent first-round pick is ready to make a jump into the list. Beal recently signed a maximum contract with a no-trade clause, trade kicker, and player option that could limit Washington’s return should they decide to move him.

Players (HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings Top 100):

Bradley Beal (No. 52)

Kristaps Porzingis (No. 84)

Kyle Kuzma (No. 89)

Notable players 25 years or under:

Isaiah Todd (20)

Johnny Davis (20)

Deni Avdija (21)

Corey Kispert (23)

Daniel Gafford (24)

Rui Hachimura (24)

Draft picks till 2029 (six first-round picks, five second-round picks):

2023 first-rounder (top 14 protected, top 12 protected in 2024, top 10 protected in 2025, top 8 protected in 2026)

2023 second-rounder (BOS, protected 31-45)

2024 first-rounder

2025 first-rounder

2025 second-rounder (swap, less favorable of own and GSW)

2026 first-rounder

2026 second-rounder

2027 first-rounder

2027 second-rounder

2028 first-rounder

2029 first-rounder

2029 second-rounder

Draft rights:

Yannick Nzosa (54th, 2022)

