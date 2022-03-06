Team Adidas edge Team Bauer in PWHPA women's hockey showcase consolation game

The PWHPA women's hockey showcase continued Sunday with Team Bauer (Boston) defeating Team Adidas (Minnesota) 4-3 to win the consolation game. (@PWHPA/Twitter - image credit)

Baylee Wellhausen of Team Adidas (Minnesota) scored two goals in regulation, adding another marker in the shootout, in a 4-3 victory over Team Bauer (Boston) on Sunday afternoon.

It was a great response for Team Adidas after surrendering six straight goals in a loss to Team Scotianbank (Calgary) in Saturday's semifinal.

Team Bauer ends the tournament dropping two games by just one goal, the former of which came against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Friday, who will play Team Scotiabank in Sunday's final at 1:30 p.m. ET.

After Wellhausen put Team Adidas on the board in the shootout, Mellissa Channell slipped a shot past Terra Lanteigne to score the winner, sealed by Sydney Scobee closing the door on the other end.

The winner of Sunday's final between Team Sonnet and Team Scotiabank will take home the fourth weekend prize pot of this PWHPA season, following showcases in Toronto, Truro, N.S., and Ottawa. Team Sonnet punched a ticket to the final with a 4-3 win over Team Bauer in Friday's semifinal, while Team Scotiabank earned a spot by defeating Team Adidas 6-2 on Saturday.

The PWHPA is divided into five training regions in North America: Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, Minnesota and Boston.

The event marks the sixth time the PWHPA has partnered with an NHL team for a Dream Gap Tour showcase over the last two seasons, having previously partnered with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Chicago.

The Capitals and PWHPA will also present three clinics for local players, featuring instruction by PWHPA athletes and coaches, and the Capitals youth hockey development staff during on- and off-ice sessions.