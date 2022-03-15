Tealium Launches New Integration Tools for Automated and Faster Access to Data

The latest product release expands on the Tealium customer data platform's flexibility and integrations so businesses can access data from wherever it lives, optimize it and use it to drive customer value.

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, Tealium , the most trusted and largest independent customer data platform (CDP), announced their Spring 2022 product release "Integrate Everything" for 'technical marketers who need options but don't have tons of time'.

With these product improvements, spanning Data Connect, Data Sync and Tealium Functions and more, Tealium's customers can leverage more data across the enterprise into their customer experiences than ever before, regardless of which systems need to be integrated. By combining the data from these disparate sources with real-time customer data collection across owned customer touchpoints, businesses can build rich experiences across numerous outlets while saving their teams' valuable time.

With these new capabilities, technical teams gain:

Workflow automation: access and use enterprise data sources (data warehouses and cloud applications) within the platform

Unparalleled ability to immediately activate data directly from companies' data warehouses or reference that data alongside the customer profile for better context

Synchronize customer engagement data with enterprise data warehouses

Developer tools and APIs that customize data flows to transform, enrich and integrate data for the most flexible infrastructure possible

New and enhanced integrations to world class marketing applications (e.g. TikTok Events, Google Analytics 4, Meta Custom Audiences, Amazon ads)

Maintain better security and privacy controls when using data for customer experience

"As we've grown into our use cases with Tealium, we've seen incredible opportunities to leverage more data that lives outside the CDP," said Jeff Newell, Technology Manager at Meridian Energy. "For instance, there's a wealth of data that lives outside of our own first-party data that could help enrich our datasets, and personalize a web experience. With Tealium Functions, we are now able to query databases through their third-party APIs to enrich our customers' web experience. It gave our team more flexibility without added complexity, and we were able to develop, test and stand up this use case in hours rather than weeks."

"At Alaska Airlines, we're driving to create personalized travel experiences for every guest," said Joshua Benard, Product Manager at Alaska Airlines. "In order to do that at scale, we need to supply the right customer data, to the right tools across our stack, at the right time. Tealium's integration marketplace helped us get started in that effort, but as our use cases advanced, we found more need to customize how those integrations were working for us."

Benard continued, "With Tealium Functions, we're given a canvas to work with our developers and customize existing integrations within the Tealium integration catalog with some simple JavaScript. In a day, we were able to write some code to customize our integration with a key personalization tool in our stack in order to bring in a broader set of events to inform how we'd deliver the customer experience. Tealium Functions gives us extra flexibility with our customer data infrastructure to bring new, custom ideas to life."

To learn more about the benefits for businesses 'integrating everything' across their customer experiences with these product releases, visit: https://tealium.com/integrate-everything .

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium's solutions include the most trusted customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. Nearly 900 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies.

For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

