Teague new chairman of FCS playoff committee

(STATS) - The NCAA committee that selects the FCS playoff field will have a relativity new complexion this season because five of the 10 members are new to it.

A returning member, Central Arkansas athletic director Dr. Brad Teague, will assume the role of committee chairman beginning Saturday. He is in his fourth and final year on the committee.

"I am looking forward to the coming year serving as chair of the FCS selection committee," Teague said. "This is a great group of athletic directors who work extremely hard to ensure a fair and valid selection of the championship bracket is completed."

The selection committee consists of one representative - each a school athletic director - from each of the 10 conferences with automatic bids to the playoffs.

In addition to Teague, Kyle Moats (Missouri State, Missouri Valley), Tim Murray (Marist, Pioneer), Greg Seitz (Jacksonville State, Ohio Valley) and Bill Smith (Bryant, Northeast) are returning members. The new members are Thorr Bjorn (Rhode Island, CAA), Randy Eaton (Western Carolina, Southern), Kent Haslam (Montana, Big Sky), Robert Roller (Campbell, Big South) and Jermaine Truax (Bucknell, Patriot).

The 24-team playoffs consist of 10 conference champions that receive automatic bids and 14 at-large selections. The field, selected in Indianapolis on the final weekend of the regular season, will be announced on Nov. 18, with the first round to follow on Nov. 24 at campus sites. The national championship game will be held Jan. 5 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

"The value for these slots is placed on Division I wins and an emphasis on quality wins," Teague said. "With only 14 at-large slots available, the competition is strong."