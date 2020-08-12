Teachers are writing their wills before returning to school amid pandemic: 'This is a life-or-death thing'

Teachers apprehensive about returning to school amid the coronavirus pandemic are exploring their end-of-life options to protect their loved ones as COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to climb across the U.S.

Although more than 97,000 U.S. children tested positive for COVID-19 in the second half of July, states and districts are forging ahead with individual fall school plans. Some, such as districts in Mississippi and Indiana, have already hit roadblocks as positive cases triggered quarantine protocol. And in Georgia, where viral photos of maskless students swarming hallways at one school led to a teen’s temporary suspension, over 800 students and staff quarantined after about 40 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in another district.

“While educators are worried about the social, emotional and academic development of children, we are also worried about death, which is why teachers are writing their wills,” Lily Eskelsen García, the president of the National Education Association, a teacher’s union, tells Yahoo Life. “We know this is a life-or-death thing.” Lately, the organization has received calls and emails from teachers seeking end-of-life guidance, and one fourth-grade teacher in Washington remarked in an NEA newsletter that neglecting to organize her legal affairs would be “irresponsible.”

The health risks of in-person learning aren’t defensible, says Kathryn Vaughn, 40, who teaches visual arts to elementary students at Tipton County Schools in Covington, Tennessee, where 1,217 confirmed and probable cases have been reported countywide, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Her school district opens August 17 with a hybrid model, in which students participate in both in-person and virtual learning. Vaughn, who is searching for an affordable attorney to help write her will, works nights managing a car wash, in part to afford the legal fees.

It’s an essential investment for Vaughn, whose income is steadier than that of her husband, a combat veteran and fine art photographer. “If something happens to me, I want him to be protected,” she says. “...Our jobs are changing in ways we never anticipated.”

The district is doing the best it can, she says, given that many students rely on the school nurse for primary care services and don’t have home internet access. “I had a better online connection riding on the back of a camel on a trip to the Sahara Desert than I do in my community.”

Vaughn, who is currently on campus for cleaning and training, purchased face shields and a lab coat to wear in the classroom. “I’m going to be suited up like it’s an infectious-disease zone,” she says. “I’m not an anxious person and I’ve done crazy things in my life. But this is different.”

John Combs, the superintendent of Tipton County Schools, tells Yahoo Life, “We are following safety guidelines as outlined by the State Health Department, LeBonheur (nursing services), and the (University of) Tennessee Health Science Center. We have also issued a mask requirement for both students and staff unless the opportunity for social distancing exists. Buildings have been sprayed with a product called PermaShield, and hand sanitizing stations will be in place throughout the buildings as well.”

When asked by Yahoo Life about the fact that a member of his faculty was creating a will in anticipation of her return to the classroom, Combs said, “being prepared has always been a novel concept for many — even prior to COVID-19.”

Denise Bradford, a kindergarten teacher in Montevideo Elementary School in Mission Viejo, Calif., updated her will over the summer as infections in Orange County, Calif., climbed to more than 40,000 as of Monday, according to the California Department of Public Health. On Aug. 17, students in the Saddleback Valley Unified School District, where she teaches, will start the year virtually.

“As a local leader, teachers have called me to ask about their wills,” Bradford, the president of the Saddleback Valley Educators Association, tells Yahoo Life. Her affairs were in order before the pandemic; however, she recently updated her will and trust for her three grown daughters. “People are scared — a lot of teachers care for their parents or have babies at home.”