14 Things Teachers Want Parents To Know During Distance Learning

As the COVID-19 pandemic presses on, millions of teachers and students across the U.S. are starting the school year not in the classroom but online.

In fact, nearly three-fourths of the country’s largest school districts have chosen remote learning as their only instructional model for the beginning of the academic year, according to a Sept. 2 update from Education Week magazine. (Some districts are adopting a hybrid model and others are offering on-campus instruction for all students with an option to do remote learning if desired).

Virtual instruction helps protect the health and safety of educators, kids and their families. But it also raises concerns about students falling behind academically, lack of socialization with peers, lack of support for students with disabilities, child care arrangements when parents can’t work from home, and computer and internet access for low-income families, just to name a few.

As we head into distance learning, we asked teachers to share what they wish more parents and caregivers knew or understood. Here’s what they told us.

1. Many of us were thrown into virtual teaching with little to no training.

“I had never seen Google Classroom before, nor had I even heard of apps like Loom or Pear Deck. But in record time, we learned. We figured it out and we tried to provide the best learning experience we could for your student.” — Vera Ahiyya of @thetututeacher, who teaches kindergarten in New York

2. It hurts when you say that teachers don’t want to work. That’s just not true.

“There is no place I’d rather be than in a classroom with my students. Connecting with these young humans is the best part of my day. Schools never closed — we shifted our classrooms to online without skipping a beat. Distance learning is not our preferred method of teaching. Every teacher I know wants to be with their kids. We spend a lot of time with these students. And every year, without fail, they become our kids. We become a little family.” — Darin Nakakihara, who teaches middle school in California

3. We agree that remote learning is not ideal. But it’s the best option we have at the moment.

“We also have to remember that different children respond better to different learning styles. While some students may excel at distance learning, for others it’s critical that they be in a classroom in order to retain what they learn. We all have to do the best we can to work together during this time — open communication between students, teachers, parents and faculty is key.

While we all know that distance learning is not ideal, for now I believe this is best for everyone when it comes to the health and safety of the kids. We must all be on board and support one another during these trying times.” ― Tyrelle Lee, who teaches eighth grade in North Carolina

4. This is hard on all of us. Let’s be patient with each other.

“The most important thing we all need to keep in mind during distance learning is to have patience. This is new for all of us — the students, parents, teachers and administrators. We need to understand that we will all face challenges and frustrations (most days) but need patience to work together through any issues that arise, as we are all learning how to get better.” ― Lee

