Teachers: Students bombard us 24/7 with banal, bizarre and aggressive messages

Max Stephens
·3 min read
Teachers
Teachers

Teachers have complained that parents and pupils have bombarded them with "aggressive" emails while working from home.

Members of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) have complained that their working hours have become “blurred”, with students now feeling they can call on teachers “24 hours a day, seven days a week”.

Educational apps such as Class Dojo and EduLink, downloaded on teachers’ smartphones, exacerbate the problem, they said.

Parents 'watching and rating' teachers on WhatsApp

Addressing NASUWT members at the union’s annual conference in Birmingham on Sunday, teacher Sharon Bishop said: “Parents and students have got into the habit of firing off emails 24/7 with the banal, bizarre and sometimes, more worryingly, aggressive and accusatory messages.

“They seem to feel they can access us 24/7. Working hours and parameters have been blurred since the pandemic.”

Echoing her comments, Dr Kat Lord-Watson - a senior lecturer in teacher education at Queen Margaret University, who worked in a private school during the pandemic - told members: “Literally, we went from being in a school to being online,” adding that parents’ expectations were “astonishing”.

She also said: “The knowledge that parents were watching and rating you on their WhatsApp groups was also quite incredible.

“The direct line to staff has been much more rapid and the willingness to just jump on the phone and make a complaint is definitely much more than it ever has been.”

The pair made the comments during a union motion proposing that every school incorporate “welfare” into their curriculums. The motion also urged NASUWT to lobby Downing Street to include mental health first aid training as a compulsory part of teacher training.

NASUWT, which boasts 300,000 members, said no analysis had been done on the cost of rolling out this training in schools across the UK.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT’s general secretary, said staff had the right to switch off. He said it was "not normal" for "pupils and staff to be bombing you with emails and social media messaging, expecting an immediate response".

He added: "The very idea that the teacher, the individual who's providing that service, can be contacted at all hours - what other walk of life does that apply? It doesn't."

'Growing list of shame'

In his speech to delegates, Dr Roach also took a swipe at private schools, calling for their charitable status to be revoked if they continue with “fire and rehire” policies.

He said there was a "growing list of shame" where schools were "vying to strip teachers of their pension rights, without the slightest justification for doing so".

He called on the Independent Schools Council, a leading body of private schools, to help NASUWT deal with "gun to the head" employment practices.

Dr Roach added: “If they won’t, and if these schools continue their shoddy treatment of the workforce, then the public seriously needs to question whether these schools should continue to benefit from public contracts or tax subsidies.”

On staff absences, a NASUWT survey of 4,000 of its members showed that nearly half - 48 per cent - tested positive for Covid-19 this term.

