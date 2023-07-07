Gillian Keegan wants 6.5pc pay rise for teachers to end strikes

Gillian Keegan has asked the Treasury to agree to the average pay rise for teachers in September - Tayfun Salci/Zuma Press Wire/Shutterstock

Gillian Keegan is fighting for a 6.5 per cent pay rise for teachers to end strikes, The Telegraph has learnt.

The Education Secretary wants to make an improved offer to teachers to avert the threat of co-ordinated strikes in the autumn term.

During a meeting in Downing Street this week, she urged the Treasury to agree to the average pay rise for teachers in September, sources said.

The news came after thousands of schools were closed to some or all pupils on Friday as teachers walked out for the seventh national strike day this year in a long-running dispute over pay.

Four teaching unions are threatening co-ordinated industrial action in the autumn term that could see every school in England close.

In April, the unions rejected an earlier offer of a £1,000 bonus payment and a 4.5 per cent average pay rise for the next academic year.

Mrs Keegan faces an uphill battle to secure a more generous deal for teachers because of nervousness in Downing Street that big public sector pay rises would fuel inflation.

Rishi Sunak had indicated that he was willing to ignore recommendations for public sector pay rises of up to 6.5 per cent, saying in recent weeks that workers “need to recognise the economic context we are in”.

Dr Mary Bousted, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said that she believed members would accept a 6.5 per cent pay rise in September to avert further industrial action.

She added that the pay rise would have to be accompanied by additional funding for schools so that pay rises do not erode existing school budgets.

She told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme: “If it is 6.5 per cent, they must fund schools in order to be able to pay that. And if that were the case, I believe that this would stop, so it is in the Government’s hands.”

Teachers on an average classroom salary in England of £41,604, would be in line for a £2,700 pay rise if a 6.5 per cent average salary increase was agreed.

Starting salaries for teachers are due to rise by 7.1 per cent to £30,000 for the next academic year, under plans previously agreed by the Government.

Mrs Keegan has refused to reopen negotiations since an earlier pay offer was rejected, and has repeatedly said the Government would wait to hear the recommendations of the School Teachers’ Review Body, an independent panel appointed by the Government to advise on salary increases.

The Department for Education has not published the pay review body’s recommendations. However, its main finding – that teachers should receive a 6.5 per cent pay rise – leaked last month.

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said that schools are struggling to make hiring decisions for the next academic year because they do not know how much they will have to pay teachers.

He said: “People will be doing their best to keep the show on the road at the moment, but it will be difficult in terms of opportunities around where they want to employ more teachers, especially for pupils who need more support.”

‘Worse time’ to keep children out of school

Speaking at the Local Government Association conference in Bournemouth this week, Mrs Keegan said she had done “pretty well” at winning extra money for schools from the Treasury.

The Department for Education secured an additional £2.3 billion for the education budget for 2023-24 and 2024-25 during the Autumn Statement last year.

Mrs Keegan said: “I think I’ve done pretty well actually in terms of getting money from the Treasury, but all of it has not stopped a single strike so it’s very disappointing.”

She also said she could not think of “a worse time” to be keeping children out of school as a result of strike action.

Number 10 said that public sector pay review body recommendations have been received and that ministers are “considering” them before making a decision.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that consideration of a pay rise for teachers needed to be carried out “in the round” owing to the “inflationary global headwinds” the UK was facing.

On Friday night, The Times reported that other ministers, including Alex Chalk, Steve Barclay, Ben Wallace and Suella Braverman are also pushing the prime minister to implement a 6 per cent pay rise as recommended by the independent pay review bodies.

Ministers are worried that vetoing the pay body demands will prove politically damaging.