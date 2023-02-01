Teachers’ strike: Why are they striking and when are the February strikes?

Seren Morris,Nuray Bulbul and Beril Naz Hassan
·4 min read
The majority of NEU members are supporting strike action (Carl Court / Getty Images)
The majority of NEU members are supporting strike action (Carl Court / Getty Images)

More than 100,000 teachers are will strike in February and March, in support of their demand for a fully funded, above-inflation wage increase.

The Government declared last summer that starting salaries would increase by 8.9 per cent, while most teachers would receive pay increases of approximately five per cent.

The National Education Union (NEU), which is the largest teaching union, will strike for seven days over February and March. The decision came after nine out of 10 teacher members voted for strike action back in January.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), and other unions are also planning to join the action.

Thousands of schools are expected to be impacted and parents might have to take days off work or make childcare arrangements as a result of it.

When are the teachers going on strike?

Teachers in England and Wales will go on strike on seven different days across February and March. These are:

  • February 1: All schools in England and Wales

  • February 24: All schools in Wales

  • February 28: Schools in north and north-west England, Yorkshire and Humber

  • March 1: Schools in East Midlands, West Midlands, and the NEU’s eastern region

  • March 2: Schools in south-east and south-west England, and London

  • March 15 and March 16: All schools in England and Wales

NAHT members will also hold action short of a strike (ASOS) from February 1, which will see headteachers refuse meetings after 5 pm, not get involved in any staff appraisal or redundancy processes, and refuse to engage with school inspectors Estyn.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, teachers will strike across two local authorities per day until February 6.

The EIS and two other unions have also revealed that they will be walking out on February 28 and March 1. They will also hold 20 more strike days between March 13 and April 21.

And, in Northern Ireland, most teachers will be walking out for half a day on February 21.

Why are teachers going on strike?

Teachers are striking because of a dispute over pay. NEU members want a pay rise of 12 per cent, but the Government is offering a pay rise of just five per cent.

The union argues that teachers’ pay has fallen by 24 per cent since 2010 due to inflation.

The Government is also refusing to provide funding to cover the pay rises. But the union said it would consider a pay rise of nine per cent should the Government fully fund it.

The NAHT also wants pay increases, as well as progress on school funding, workloads, and recruitment and retention processes.

What has the Government said?

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “There are no great schools without great teachers, which is why we are making the highest pay awards in a generation – five per cent for experienced teachers and more for those early in their careers, including an 8.9 per cent increase to starting salary.

“We are also investing an additional £2 billion in schools next year and £2 billion the year after, taking school funding to its highest ever level.

“After two years of disrupted education for young people, strike action is simply not a reasonable solution.”

What have teachers’ unions said?

Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, the joint general secretaries of the NEU, said: “This is not about a pay rise but correcting historic real-terms pay cuts.

“Teachers have lost 23 per cent in real terms since 2010, and support staff 27 per cent over the same period. The average five per cent pay rise for teachers this year is some seven per cent behind inflation. In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, that is an unsustainable situation.

“We regret having to take strike action, and are willing to enter into negotiations at any time, any place, but this situation cannot go on.”

Latest Stories

  • Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith signs extension with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith is staying put. The Canadian defensive lineman signed a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday. Smith was slated to become a free agent next month. The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., played a pivotal role in Toronto's 24-23 Grey Cup win over the Toronto Argonauts in November. He blocked Marc Liegghio's 47-yard field goal try with 54 seconds remaining to cement the Argos' upset victory, the franchise's 18th CFL title. The six-foot-two, 245-p

  • Remembering John Tavares' homecoming on 1000-game milestone

    John Tavares' impact in the NHL is unquestionable as Maple Leafs captain marks 1000 games in the league but for Toronto fans, despite the lack of playoff success, Tavares' 2018 decision to come home in free agency lives long in the memory. Tavares, was selected by the New York Islanders with the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, ranks fifth among all players in total points since the 2009-10 season.

  • 4 of NFL's best TEs on display in conference title games

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target. Not that the Jaguars could do anything about it. Henne's first throw went to Travis Kelce. So did another. And another. And by the time the Chiefs were on the doo

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Giroux helps Senators scorch Canadiens 5-0

    OTTAWA — One week ago the Ottawa Senators were frustrated and dejected, but three wins in a span of seven days has changed their outlook. Saturday night the Senators (23-23-3) capped the week with an impressive 5-0 win over the divisional rival Montreal Canadiens. This came following a 6-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday night allowing the Senators to feel like things are moving in the right direction. “Our pace is faster,” said Claude Giroux, who led the way with a pair of goals and

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Arctic Winter Games 2023 open with a rockin' outdoor party at –17 C

    Black night skies spread above brightly lit arches and crowds of spectators on Sunday night as the teams competing in this year's Arctic Winter Games got their official welcome at the opening ceremony. It was about –17 C Sunday night as athletes from the N.W.T., Nunavut and Yukon gathered outside in Fort McMurray, Alta., with fellow competitors to the sound of deafening cheers and whistles. Blaring music, dancing lights and rousing speeches kept the energy high all evening, offsetting the winter

  • Fort McMurray businesses ramping up for Arctic Winter Games

    The 2023 Arctic Winter Games are just a few days away and businesses in Fort McMurray are preparing for an influx of athletes, coaches and spectators. The games are scheduled to begin on Sunday in Wood Buffalo, and wrap up on Feb. 4. Noeme Kopecky, manager of Yogen Fruz, said she's been bringing in extra staff and stuffing her freezers and fridges to try and prepare for the event. For the week of the games, Kopecky has tripled her food orders. "Hopefully it's enough," Kopecky said. "We don't eve

  • Bridges scores 29, Suns pull away late, beat Raptors 114-106

    PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 29 points, Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns pulled away late to beat the Toronto Raptors 114-106 on Monday night. The Suns won for the sixth time in seven games despite missing All-Star guard Devin Booker for the entire stretch. Neither team led by more than 10 points in a contest that featured 16 lead changes and five ties. The Raptors trailed by nine to start the second half but scored 12 straight points in the first 2 1/2 m

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers didn’t leave anything in the tank before their all-star break hiatus. Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Oilers headed into a nine-day break in the schedule on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. “I thought we responded really well after a tight game against Columbus (Wednesday) where we only got one point against them (3-2 overtime loss),” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “I thought we played well an

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Yankees, INF Gleyber Torres agree to $9.95M, 1-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder by reaching a deal at the midpoint of proposed salaries. The team announced the deal on Sunday. The 26-year-old Torres hit .257 with 24 homers and 76 RBIs in 140 games for the AL East champions last year. Torres had asked for a raise from $6.25 million to $10.2 million in arbitration, and the Yankees had offered the second baseman $9.7 million.

  • Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark. James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Rahm 2 back of Ryder at Torrey in bid for 3rd straight win

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm made an impressive charge up the leaderboard on his favorite course with a 6-under 66 on Friday, which is now moving day at Torrey Pines, to pull within two shots of leader Sam Ryder after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, is 18 holes away from potentially winning his third straight start and taking over at No. 1 for the first time since March 20. He began Friday at 4 under and tied for 14th, and moved into sole possession o

  • MacLennan, Black and Shewfelt calling for change in leadership at Gymnastics Canada

    TORONTO — Three Canadian gymnastics stars have joined the call for the resignation of Ian Moss. In a letter to Gymnastics Canada's board of directors, obtained by the CBC, Rosie MacLennan, Ellie Black and Kyle Shewfelt asked for the resignation of Moss, the organization's embattled CEO, and board chair Jeffrey Thomson, saying they have lost confidence the two "have the ability and trust of the community to see Gymnastics Canada through the current crisis." MacLennan is a two-time Olympic gold me

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream the games all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Montreal Canadiens are in Ottawa to face the Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers hosting Chicago at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below. Clic