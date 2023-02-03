Teachers’ strike figurehead posed in classroom with ‘only good Tory is a dead Tory’ placard

Ewan Somerville
·4 min read
Lucy Preston with the anti-Tory placard
Lucy Preston with the anti-Tory placard

A figurehead of the teachers’ strike posed in a classroom with an “only good Tory is a dead Tory” placard, The Telegraph can reveal.

Lucy Preston was featured in media outlets explaining why she and 200,000 other members of the National Education Union (NEU) shut down most schools by striking on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old is under “urgent” investigation by the hard-Left union after The Telegraph sent officials images of her posing with the placard in a classroom at George Green’s School, on the Isle of Dogs in London, where she teaches English.

Conservative MPs demanded that the secondary and sixth form school assesses whether her “hatred” is “fit for the classroom”.

Jon Ryder, the principal, confirmed that the school was investigating and would “take whatever action is appropriate”.

He said George Green’s School “actively promotes a culture of mutual respect and tolerance and does not condone violence or this kind of language”, adding: “Given the nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

Ms Preston, a committee member of the NEU’s Tower Hamlets branch, posed in class with the placard, which said “the only good Tory is a dead Tory” and “the only good Lib Dem is a dead Lib Dem”.

In a caption to the picture, posted on her Instagram account on Jan 20, the Jeremy Corbyn supporter wrote: “Student of the week goes to the ledge who made me and @ninis_nails [Naoise McGeer-Letson, an art teacher at the same school] this placard.”

The Telegraph has also obtained Twitter posts dating back to 2011, when Ms Preston started teaching, in which she writes:

Lucy Preston tweet
Lucy Preston tweet
Lucy Preston tweet
Lucy Preston tweet

In interviews with national media outlets this week, the mother of two said she was so cash-strapped on her £1,800-a-month salary that she had missed her son’s fourth birthday to do a private tutoring job.

Describing it as “utterly heartbreaking”, she said: “If I could just make enough money to not have to do the tutoring in the evening, I would have a much happier life… every single month, it is a struggle.”

The NEU’s first of seven days of walkouts saw up to 200,000 of its 300,000 members strike on Wednesday, closing more than half of schools in England and 83 per cent of secondary schools as it pursues an above-inflation pay rise.

Ms Preston could be suspended or dismissed after NEU chiefs launched an investigation. A spokesman for the union said: “The NEU in no way condones the use of violent language or imagery. We have begun a process of investigating this incident. We will not be making further comment on the incident until such time as the investigation has concluded.”

Robin Walker, a senior Tory MP who chairs the Commons education select committee, told The Telegraph: “This seems like a pretty extraordinary breach of the impartiality rules.

“Teachers, of course it’s right they should teach children about politics and politically contentious issues – but they’re under a duty to do it in a balanced way. Any imagery of that sort is clearly not at all balanced or reasonable. That is certainly something that should be looked into by the school where she works.”

Lucy Preston - Toby Melville/Reuters
Lucy Preston - Toby Melville/Reuters

Jonathan Gullis, another Tory MP, told The Telegraph: “To see such hatred targeted at people simply for having a different political belief and for a teacher to bring their own party politics into the classroom, goes against everything that you’re told under the teaching regulations and recent Government guidance.

“I hope that the NEU will suspend her and that there will be an urgent review about whether she’s a fit and proper person to even be in the classroom.”

An NEU source said a meeting of national officers, including the union’s president, would be held as “a matter of urgency” early next week, adding: “There are numerous outcomes – she could be suspended there and then, for example, or suspended at the end of the investigation.”

The NEU’s rules state that “members will conduct themselves professionally and ethically, with respect for others” and that “discrimination and discriminatory behaviour” is liable to disciplinary action and sanction.

A spokesman for the union said: “We want to reiterate that the NEU is not politically affiliated, that we attend all major political party conferences each year and have supporters of all those parties in membership of the union. At all times, we advocate for the union’s positions by means of argument and persuasion.”

The George Green’s School code of conduct for teachers says “staff must not use the school premises for their personal usage on internet/social media” and “must not use their status as a staff of the school for their personal advantage” in any political activities.

Legal duties on schools and DfE impartiality guidance, released last year, say they must remain politically impartial. At the time, Dr Mary Bousted, the NEU joint general secretary, claimed there was “absolutely no need for new guidance” because teachers treat politics “seriously and carry it out with considerable thought”.

Ms Preston, who deleted her Instagram account on Thursday, could not be reached for comment.

Latest Stories

  • The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOf all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.

  • MAGA parents demand school choice and I can’t wait to say goodbye | Opinion

    Kansas schools should be places to learn, not fight over CRT, LGBTQ book characters, face masks and vaccines.

  • Two years before beating Tyre Nichols, a Memphis police officer didn't report that a colleague ripped a woman out of her car and dislocated her shoulder just for laughing

    Demetrius Haley, who is now charged with Nichols' murder, received a written reprimand in November 2021 for failing to report the use of force.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Has Just The Answer To Marjorie Taylor Greene's Dumbest Question Yet

    The conspiracy theorist lawmaker offered up another doozy.

  • Sorry, not sorry: Some 1/6 rioters change tune after apology

    Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake." Less than a year later, Evans is portraying himself as a victim of a politically motivated prosecution as he runs to serve in the same building he stormed on Jan. 6, 2021. Evans is now calling the Justice Department's Jan. 6 prosecutions a “miscarriage of justice" and describes himself on twitter as a “J6 Patriot."

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Accused in Mysterious Teen Abductions

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKENZOU, Cameroon—It was the middle of the night when armed men from the local wing of Russia’s Wagner Group, commonly referred to as “Black Russians,” allegedly arrived at Ali’s home.“They looked straight into my eyes and said, ‘If you don’t come back to us, you and your family will be killed,’” Ali, who had spent close to a year working closely with the Wagner Group, told The Daily Beast. “They left without saying anything else.”Ali

  • Lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

    A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber's father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors.

  • Court documents say Andrew Tate raped one of his victims twice while seeking to enlist her in his sex business: report

    Court documents obtained by Reuters lay out the allegations from Andrew Tate's alleged victims, saying six women were transformed "into slaves."

  • Car smashes into Toronto-area mall as part of retail robbery

    Police are searching for two suspects after they drove a car into an Ontario mall as part of a retail robbery. Video shows the car smashing into the glass doors then driving through the mall.

  • Former coach at private Christian school in Saskatoon charged with sexual assault, exploitation of a minor

    Warning: This story contains disturbing details. A former coach at a private Christian school in Saskatoon has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor. Aaron Benneweis, 46, worked at Christian Centre Academy, now known as Legacy Christian Academy. Police did not name Benneweis in their news release about the charges, but CBC News has verified his identity. Police say they received a report in August 2022 that included allegations of sexual assault occurring between 20

  • BTK killer Dennis Rader shares sympathy for Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

    Rader and Kohberger were first linked via the latter’s former criminology professor

  • Slaying of Florida woman went unsolved for 36 years. A Mississippi man is now charged

    Genealogical testing led cold case detectives to the Mississippi Coast.

  • Man charged after RCMP raids find 13 firearms scattered about pair of Estevan homes

    An Estevan man was taken into custody after an RCMP raid found 13 guns at residences in that city. The searches were done by RCMP's Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team as part of an ongoing investigation. RCMP seized seven restricted handguns, three semi-automatic firearms and three long-barrelled firearms. RCMP said some of the guns were loaded and scattered throughout the homes. A 26-year-old Estevan man faces 28 charges including possession of a restricted weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm. H

  • Execution of man convicted in killing of 3 in Texas delayed

    A judge has delayed next week’s scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine, 54, had been set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville on Feb. 8. Caylor was the brother of Balentine’s former girlfriend and prosecutors said the shootings were the result of a feud between Caylor and Balentine.

  • If Comer wants to investigate PPP loans, he should look to his own party first | Opinion

    Letters to the Editor: Why is it that I think it will be a cold day in hell before the MAGA Republicans investigate one of their own?

  • WATCH: Son’s Video Destroys Murdaugh Alibi, Prosecutors Say

    Joshua Boucher/Pool via GettySouth Carolina jurors on Wednesday watched the last video that Paul Murdaugh made before he was killed—a crucial piece of information that prosecutors say destroys his father’s alibi for the slaying.Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh has claimed he was nowhere near the dog kennels where Paul and his mother Maggie were slain at the time of the June 7, 2021, crime. But prosecutors say Alex’s voice is on the video.In the video, played in Colleton County Court on Wednesday a

  • Did These Two Witnesses Save the Prosecution's Case Against Alex Murdaugh?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersOver the last week, jurors have been inundated with details about how Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate in June 2021—and allegations about who did it.Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer from a prominent local family, fatally shot his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son in an attempt to distract from the looming threat of his financial problems being exposed, and then took deliberate

  • Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner prompt outrage

    Farhad Meysami, 53, who has been in jail since 2018 for supporting women activists protesting against the headscarf policy, began his hunger strike on Oct. 7 to protest recent government killings of demonstrators, his lawyer said. But the Iranian judiciary denied the hunger strike claim and said the photos that have gone viral on social media were from four years ago when Meysami did go on hunger strike. As evidence, the semi-official student-led news agency Young Journalists Club posted what it said was Meysami's latest photo, in which he does not look emaciated and is seen sitting on the floor of his prison cell with a bag of what looks like chips next to him.

  • ‘Go to hell’: Hundreds protest outside of George Pell’s funeral in Sydney

    Hundreds of protesters gathered as mourners stood outside St. Mary's Cathedral on Thursday (2 February) during the funeral service of Australian Cardinal George Pell, a former top Vatican official who was acquitted in 2020 of sexual abuse accusations.Source: Reuters

  • Man dead following fire in southeast Calgary townhouse

    A man is dead after a fire Thursday morning in a southeast Calgary townhouse. The Calgary Fire Department says crews were called around 7:30 a.m. to a fire in a townhouse unit on Pensville Close S.E., in the city's Penbrooke Meadows neighbourhood. A department spokesperson says the fire was contained to a single room, where the victim was found. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. A neighbour in the townhouse complex tried to open the door to the burning room, but it was locked, the s