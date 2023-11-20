Teachers ‘self-censoring lessons over fears of offending Muslim pupils’

Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire - Danny Lawson/PA

Up to one in five teachers are self-censoring their lessons for fear of offending Muslim pupils in the wake of the Batley Grammar School controversy, a study has found.

Some 19 per cent of English and art teachers surveyed said they had self-censored comments and lessons to avoid causing religious offence following the row, in which a teacher was forced into hiding after he was targeted by campaigners and parents for showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed in class.

More than half of teachers – 55 per cent – said they would not use any images of the Prophet Mohammed in classrooms, even during the teaching of Islamic art or ethics. The figure rose to nearly two thirds – 64 per cent – among art teachers.

Policy Exchange, a centre-Right think tank which commissioned the YouGov poll of 1,132 teachers, warned the findings suggested that self-censoring was creating a de facto blasphemy code in schools across the country.

In a foreword to the report, Nadhim Zahawi, the former education secretary, said it was a “national disgrace” that the teacher at the centre of the Batley Grammar School row was still in hiding two years later.

He was suspended in March 2021 for showing pupils a drawing taken from the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo during religious studies classes, provoking complaints from parents and protests outside the school’s gates.

An independent external investigation, launched by the school’s governing trustees, found the teacher had shown the image on more than one occasion, but had not intended to cause offence. He was cleared of causing deliberate offence and told he could have his job back.

However, as a result of the outcry, he was forced to flee his home in Batley with his partner and four young children. Since then they have been living in a secret location outside the Yorkshire area.

The teacher, who was head of religious education at the school, has also been given a new identity.

Mr Zahawi said: “Our teachers – and their pupils – deserve better than this. We owe it to them to support them to provide a secure environment where open, honest and free discussion is not only permitted, but actively encouraged.”

Nadhim Zahawi - Jamie Lorriman

Protest fears

The poll found half of British teachers believe their physical safety would be put at risk if blasphemy-related protests led by activist and advocacy groups were held outside their schools.

Three quarters said any such protests would be “damaging” to the teacher involved, with around four in ten indicating they would be “very damaging”.

More teachers – 51 per cent – expressed the view that images of the Prophet Mohammed were generally unacceptable in formal displays in classrooms or assembly halls than in other settings. Around a third said it would be unacceptable in religious studies, art history, and ethics and freedom of speech lessons.

Only 36 per cent of teachers said their schools had issued advice on how to avoid causing offence during lessons, while as many as four in 10 indicated their schools did not have any such guidance.

Policy Exchange has called for new guidance that would uphold teachers’ freedom of expression, as long as it lay within the scope of the law – even if it unintentionally caused offence.

It said teachers accused of using materials which some religious groups or communities may find offensive should not be suspended, as long as they had been using the content for legitimate teaching objectives.

The think tank also recommended that students accused of causing offence or desecrating religious books should not be automatically suspended, and that teachers’ identities should be protected in the event of protests about the use of materials deemed offensive by some groups.