Teachers, Retail Workers, and Gardeners All Swear by These Supportive Slip-On Shoes

If you have flat arches, bad knees, or ankle pain, a comfortable pair of shoes is a must. Not just any pair will do: They have to come with lots of arch support, feature plush cushioning to absorb any shock, and hopefully look stylish enough to go with the rest of your outfit—especially if you plan on wearing them to work.

Those who are on their feet all day swear by Naturalizer's Marianne Loafers for constant comfort. Teachers, health clinic workers, retail staffers, and many more Amazon reviewers have noted how supportive the shoes remain after wearing them for hours; even travelers say they're their "favorite style of shoes" for wearing at the airport. The best news? They're currently on major sale at Amazon, where you can grab a pair for just $30 after a 65 percent discount.

To buy: From $30 (was $85); amazon.com.

So many features go into making Naturalizer's Marianne slip-ons some of the most comfortable shoes Amazon reviewers have tried. The brand uses its Contour+ technology in the insoles to create cushioning that feels foamy to the touch but sculpts to your feet. They're not only breathable but also lightweight. The shoes even have a non-slip bottom sole that prevents you from sliding around wet surfaces, and as an added bonus, they come with a two-inch-tall platform for a little extra height and style points.

Since the loafers come in so many different colors, Amazon shoppers find it hard to resist picking up just one. In fact, a reviewer said they've been buying these shoes "for a couple of years" to wear to every occasion from gardening to dinner dates, and now they own five pairs in total.

Others say that Naturalizer's loafers are great for both wide and narrow feet. A teacher with narrow feet wears them all day, and they said it's ″one of the few shoes″ they can wear after hip surgery. Another wrote that these shoes finally ended their hunt for "cute but comfortable fashion sneakers," adding that the wide widths are just right for their feet.

It's no wonder more than 2,100 reviewers have given Naturalizer's slip-ons a five-star rating. You'll want to grab them while they're as little as $30—shop the Marianne loafers at Amazon below before the sale ends.

Naturalizer Marianne Loafers in Black

Naturalizer Marianne Loafers in Cream

Naturalizer Marianne Loafers in Tan

Naturalizer Marianne Loafers in Mauve