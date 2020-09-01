Teachers, parents bringing back-to-school concerns to Confederation Building Tuesday

Parents and teachers worried over the safety of the province's back-to-school plan will bring their concerns to Confederation Building with a protest on Tuesday.

The rally is being held by Safe September NL, a new organization aimed at promoting school safety.

Jillian Reed, a Grade 1 teacher at Holy Redeemer Elementary in Spaniard's Bay and one of the group's organizers, believes more can be done by government to assure the return to school is done safely.

"The [district] came up with a beautiful re-entry plan back in May. And then the government, which many teachers were not aware of, many of the public were not aware of... had kept it under wraps," she told The St. John's Morning Show Monday.

"We hadn't known about it. And so the new re-entry plan was made. And though the NLESD does make the plan, it is directly a result of funding that the government provides."





The rally will take place at Confederation Building beginning at 4 p.m Tuesday — with representation from the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association and several political parties in attendance. The rally will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Reed said the main concern for many teachers is the ability to practice proper physical distancing, and that some of the public health orders made by government outside the classroom will not apply when students return.

"I think a lot of teachers are concerned that we have so many health guidelines that have been drilled into us for so long, we've been really trying to as communities support them," she said. "And now when schools reopen, a lot of the guidelines that they have on paper, we know they're not going to be the reality in the school."

She said the group also hopes to focus on issues including the need for smaller class sizes this September, and more support for parents who choose to use online learning or home schooling options.

"The NLESD has come up with many options. It's up to the government to invest in those options," Reed said.

"We want to make sure what they say on paper [is] going to be the reality in the classroom."

