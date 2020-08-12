Teachers, parent groups protest at Queen's Park for smaller elementary class sizes

Parent groups and education workers are holding a "safe September" protest at Queen's Park today calling on the Ontario government to provide more funding for smaller class sizes for elementary students.

Some parents, educators and health professionals have raised concerns about the province's decision to maintain pre-COVID-19 class sizes. They say many classes in high enrolment boards will be too big to ensure proper physical distancing among students and teachers.

The parent and teacher coalitions set up a mock classroom on the lawn of Queen's Park to demonstrate the close proximity between student desks if the current cohort numbers are not reduced. Based on the current dimensions, the recommended two-metre physical distancing rule would not be achievable in many instances.

To make proper spacing between children possible, the groups are asking for smaller class sizes of up to 15 students, as well as improved ventilation, increased cleaning and nursing staff, guaranteed paid sick days for staff and funding to address racism.