Teacher's resource helps students in Manitoba and across Canada learn true legacy of residential schools through survivor's life

A brand new teacher’s resource based on the life of a residential school survivor was released this week, and the president of the Manitoba Teachers’ Society (MTS) said he believes the resource will be valuable because it will help students to better understand the true legacy of Canada’s residential schools.

“The truth about residential schools must continue to be told, and Manitoba teachers will continue to tell it,” MTS President Nathan Martindale said while speaking at a media conference at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg on Monday.

Monday’s event was held to introduce the Resistance on the Giimooch Teacher’s Guide, a 90-page document that is now available to teachers and educators in Manitoba and across the country.

According to MTS, they teamed up with the Seven Oaks School Division to create the resource that is based on the life story of Elder Mary Courchene during her time in residential schools when she was a child.

“There is no place in reconciliation for myths or misinformation, and we want every Manitoban and every Canadian to have no doubt about the shameful purposes and the disastrous effects these schools have had and continue to have on First Nations, Inuit and Metis people,” Martindale said.

Seven Oaks School Division superintendent Brian O’Leary said the resource channels Courchene’s “story of truth, resistance, healing, and the reclamation of identity, language, culture and community for herself and her family.”

“We see this curriculum as a living document to be used throughout the school year to help students and staff better understand the impacts of residential schools,” O’Leary said.

With the annual Orange Shirt Day, a day to reflect on the residential school system’s legacy and impacts coming up later this week, O’Leary said he and others hope the resource will allow for discussions in classrooms about the residential school system well beyond discussions that will take place on or around Sept. 30.

Story continues

“The hope is for classrooms to engage in multiple lessons over a period of time, versus the one-day event to honour Orange Shirt Day,” he said.

According to Seven Oaks School Division and MTS, the title of the new resource came from conversations with Courchene, who speaks publicly about her experience in a residential school when she was a child, and about attempts that were made to eradicate First Nations culture and languages in those institutions.

“The priests and nuns tried to change who we were, but they failed,” Courchene said in a media release. “We knew who we were and we still spoke our language. When we could not resist out loud, we resisted on the Giimooch (in secret).

“These acts helped us survive, to preserve our senses of self, our spirits, and through our resistance and resilience we fought to hold onto who we were, through the whispers on the school ground in Anishinaabemowin.

“And despite the fact that we lived in these institutions we were still doing it our way, on the Giimooch.”

Downloadable versions of the Resistance on the Giimooch Teacher’s Guide can now be found on both the MTS and the Seven Oaks School Division websites.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun