Teachers need help to win over parents on sex education, says charity

Teachers need help to talk to parents about new sex education lessons and “win their hearts and minds”, a leading charity has warned.

Coram Life Education, which provides relationships and health education to children, said it has been “inundated” with requests from schools for support with teaching the new Relationships, Sex and Health Education curriculum.

Sex education lessons are now mandatory in secondary schools. Teachers are expected to discuss issues including consent, sexual exploitation and abuse.

Staff are expected to consult with parents when developing their sex education policy and should provide examples of resources which will be used to reassure parents. But Lisa Handy, of Coram Life Education, said although most parents are in favour of sex education lessons, there is a vocal minority who are not. She added some teachers are nervous if they “say the wrong thing”, especially after a Birmingham school was targeted by protesters against LGBT inclusive education.

Coram is already running parent consultation workshops to help teachers broach the subject with families and around 100 schools each month contact the charity for training in all aspects of the new curriculum.

Ms Handy said: “Teachers need not only to reflect on their own school’s values and vision but consider how best to win the hearts and minds of the whole school community. When I ask teachers what their hopes and fears about delivering the subject are, it is working with parents.”

It comes after Lucy Emmerson, chief executive of the Sex Education Forum, said teachers are not being given proper training to deliver “sensitive and complex” sex education including discussions on consent and gender.

Ms Handy said it is important to discuss issues such as consent and sharing inappropriate images from an early age, pointing to the fact hundreds of primary schools were named on the Everyone’s Invited website which highlights harassment in schools.

She said: “We can’t just leave it until the secondary stage. Children have access to smartphones from years five and six.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Schools are legally required to consult with parents on their Relationships, Sex and Health Education policies in order to minimise any misconception or concerns. We continue to work closely with teachers to ensure they feel supported to deliver the new mandatory RSHE curriculum effectively and confidently.”

