Teachers can get a free tea at McAlister’s Deli — only for a few days. What to know

McAlister’s Deli is saying “thank you” to teachers with a free cup of its classic iced tea.

Starting May 3, educators with a valid ID can receive a free 32-ounce tea at participating McAlister’s locations, according to a news release.

The offer is good through May 10 and no purchase is necessary.

The deal coincides with National Teacher Appreciation Week, which is May 8-12, according to the National Education Association.

The free teas are limited to one per person and flavor shots are excluded, the release said. Customers can dine in or carry out, but orders must be placed in person.

Find your nearest McAlister’s here.

