Teachers fear impact of 'crammed' curriculum on students

Mashkura Tabassum Tathoye is feeling the pressure.

The Grade 12 student at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School in Orléans is hoping to get into the University of Waterloo to study architectural engineering, but she's worried about achieving the marks she'll need to make that dream come true, especially given the new quadmester system: two subjects in half the normal time on alternating weeks, all while switching between in-school and online learning.

"A lot of people are not being able to keep up with the pace, and it's really affecting them mentally and emotionally because we're all trying our best," Tathoye said.

Tathoye said some of her peers have seen their grades drop dramatically, and the compressed timeframe means there's little time to boost mid-term marks.

"I know friends who are doing fine, and then there are friends who are just not doing well whatsoever — people who have gotten over 80 now are getting in the 60s."

No time to absorb information

Many teachers in eastern Ontario say they, too, have concerns about educational outcomes for students this year.

CBC Ottawa sent nearly 10,000 questionnaires to teachers in several different school boards across the region, asking them about how this school year is going. More than 1,000 replied.

In dozens of written comments, teachers told CBC they fear kids' education is suffering this year, and say many students are struggling with the accelerated pace.

"The speed of instruction is very challenging, not only for teachers, but it's challenging for students as well," said Paris Vasiliou, a science teacher at A.Y. Jackson Secondary School.

"They don't have time to sit and absorb and process the information that's being given to them in a meaningful way at all. And my experience thus far is that kids are struggling academically."

In the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB), in-person high school classes last four hours and take place every other day. Two subjects are taught on alternating weeks, and students only have 11 or 12 in-person classes per subject throughout the quadmester.

Vasiliou said teachers no longer have the time to go back over material that didn't stick.

"As teachers, we're cramming and trying to get through the curriculum, and for students, it must feel like ... they're just being bombarded by information."

