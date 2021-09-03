Teachers' Day 2021: Here's some interesting facts about Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Every year on 5 September, Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country. The day is observed to recognise the hard work put in by educators, which include mentors or guru, professors and teachers.

As teachers play a vital role in every child's life, on this day, students pay tribute to their teachers, thanking them for all their hard work and sharing their valuable learnings.

In schools, across the country, the day is celebrated with dance, song, creative programmes among others. The special occasion also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Radhakrishnan was the second president of the country and the first vice-president of India. Born on 5 September, 1888, Radhakrishnan was well-known as a prominent scholar, philosopher, and teacher.

Along with his work, he encouraged the youth to participate in shaping the world and use the power of education to grow. Since 1962, Teachers' Day has been observed on 5 September; a complete day to remember and honour Radhakrishnan's outstanding work towards education and students.

Below are few interesting facts about Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan:

Dr Radhakrishnan was born into a middle-class Telugu family in Tiruttani town. As he grew up, he went on to become an ace student who won several scholarships. He is considered one of the greatest philosophers in the history of India. He studied in schools at Tirupati and then in Vellore. For his higher education, Radhakrishnan pursued philosophy from the Christian College in Madras, now Chennai. After completing his degree, Radhakrishnan became a professor of philosophy at Madras Presidency College. Later he taught philosophy at the University of Mysore as well. He was selected as the second president of India in 1962 and gladly served his duties till the year 1967. He was also nominated 16 times for the Nobel Prize in Literature and nearly 11 times for the Nobel Peace Prize. In the year 1948, Radhakrishnan was elected chairman of UNESCO's executive board. Few of his works include Gautama the Buddha, India and China, Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore, Reign of Religion in Contemporary Philosophy among others. India lost its renowned scholar on 16 April, 1975 in Chennai.

