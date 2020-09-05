Teachers' Day 2020 Wishes in Telugu & Sanskrit Shlokas HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, GIFs And Messages to Thank Our Gurus

Teachers' Day is celebrated grandly in India on September 5. Students greet their teachers and give them flowers as a sign of gratitude. Various events are organised for teachers thanking them for all they do. People wish their teachers by sending 'Happy Teachers' Day' messages and greetings. Ahead of Teachers' Day 2020, we bring to you teachers' day wishes in Telugu to send on the day. It also includes Teachers' Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to share with your teachers and make them feel special. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, as people cannot meet each other, a special message will be heartwarming. These messages in Telugu are sure to make them feel loved. There are heart-touching shlokas in Sanskrit to wish the Gurus in your lives. Teachers' Day 2020 Greetings Cards and Messages: Cute Hand-Made Notes to Give Customised Gifts to Your Favourite Mentors (Watch DIY Videos)

Teachers' Day is celebrated in various dates across countries, however, India observes it on September 5 to mark the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great teacher who was also the second President of India. People also pray respects to the late teacher and remember his great thoughts and works. As we celebrate Teachers' Day, tell your favourite teacher about how they have been a positive influence on you. Also, thank them by sending these Telugu messages and Sanskrit Shlokas on Guru for the love and care they have showered upon you. It is indeed a blessing to have good teachers in life. Teachers' Day 2020 Speeches in Zoom Classroom: Short Speech Ideas For Students To Thank Teachers For All Their Efforts And Sacrifices (Watch Videos).

Teachers' Day Wishes in Telugu

WhatsApp Message in Telugu Reads: శిష్యుల ఎదుగుదలే గురు దక్షిణగా భావించే పూజ్యులైన గురువుగారికి..- ఉపాధ్యాయ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు

WhatsApp Message in Telugu Reads: నిరంతరం నేర్చుకునే ఉపాధ్యాయుడే...

మంచి విద్యావంతులను తయారు చేయగలడు!! - ఉపాధ్యాయ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు

Sanskrit Shlokas on Gurus For Teachers' Day 2020

Sanskrit Shlokas (File Image)

Sanskrit Shlokas (File Image)

Sanskrit Shlokas (File Image)

Sanskrit Shlokas (File Image)

