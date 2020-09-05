Teachers’ Day 2020: Sonu Sood Shares A Heartfelt Post Remembering His Mother Saroj Sood On This Special Day!

Teachers’ Day is a very special day honouring all the teachers who taught us in school, college and in other fields of specialisations and helped us shape our careers. They groomed us to not only have a better career in the future but also be good human beings. Besides teaching, they have also us taught us many values. Our parents, guardians and many other loved ones have also played an important roles in our lives as teachers and to each one of them we express our heartfelt gratitude. Today as we celebrate Teachers’ Day and honour them, actor Sonu Sood also remembers his mother, late Professor Saroj Sood with a heartfelt post. Teachers' Day 2020: TV Actors Share Lessons Learnt from COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sonu Sood has shared a sketch of his mother on Twitter in which he has cited how he is walking in the path taught by her. The actor’s mother passed away on October 13, 2007. Three years ago he had shared a post on Instagram in which he had stated, “You were my pillar, my strength, my pride someone who knew everything. All that you said years back came true maa. I became an actor, someone who wanted to make his parents proud n I did that to an extent mom, I am still giving my hundred percent n I promise I won't give up , after all I'm the only son of PROF: Saroj Sood, Someone who taught the whole world how to live their dreams.” Sonu Sood Offers to Help Students From Remote Areas to Reach Examination Centres For JEE, NEET Exams.

Sonu Sood Remembers His Mother On Teachers’ Day 2020

तेरे ही दिखाए रास्ते पे निकल हूँ माँ।

मंज़िल दूर है लेकिन मिलेगी ज़रूर।

Happy teacher’s day my teacher❣️ pic.twitter.com/QExvtClQZi — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 5, 2020





The Mother – Son Duo





On the post shared by Sonu Sood for his mother on Teachers’ Day 2020, there are many who have also thanked the actor for being the Best Teacher amid this pandemic, the one who ‘restored hope in humanity’. Sonu Sood has been like a guardian angel to many students, migrant workers and other needy people during this global crisis. From helping them reach home safely to providing necessary food items and doing many other needful things, Sonu Sood has set the perfect example for many in the country and across the globe.