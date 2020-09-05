Teachers' Day 2020: From Dr S Radhakrishnan to Savitribai Phule, Here Are 5 Greatest Indian Teachers of All Times

Teachers' Day is celebrated in India on September 5 thanking teachers for their contribution into their student's lives. Teaching is one of the noblest professions which helps in the overall development of a child. A true teacher will know the strengths and weaknesses of their student and help them work on their abilities. Teachers play a significant role in the nurture of a child and it is important to give them the right food for the required growth. In India, teachers are greatly regarded since ancient times. Hindu mythologies also give great respect to teachers and teach about honouring them. On Teachers' Day 2020, we bring to you some of the greatest teachers of all times in India. Teachers’ Day 2020 Date: When Is Teachers’ Day Celebrated in India? What Day Will It Be Observed This Year? Know History and Significance of The Day Dedicated to Teachers.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

September 5 was chosen as Teacher's Day in India as it marks the birthday of the great teacher Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was also the second President of India. He taught at Madras Presidency College. Once some of his students asked him if they could celebrate his birthday, he replied, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day." Inspiring Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's Favourite Scholar.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was the 11th President of India and was an advocate of education. He was a guest lecturer at the University of Mysore and was a guest lecturer at IIM Shillong, Ahmedabad, and Indore. He also taught at the IIIT, Hyderabad and technology at Banaras Hindu University and Anna University. He was also an honorary fellow of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Kalam believed in the overall development of a child and not just academic progress. Inspirational Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam That Continue To Motivate Students Aiming to Build a Better Future!

Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Swami Vivekananda used to taught philosophy and applied the reinterpretation for various aspects of education and character building. He promoted the Gurulkula system, where pupil and teacher live and work together. He taught students to become good citizens. He believed that every individual can excel in various walks of life. Inspirational Quotes by Swami Vivekananda That Will Instill a Sense of Power and Confidence in You.

Savitribai Phule

