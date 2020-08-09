Teacher Uses Refrigerator Tray in a Unique Way to Make Online Teaching Easier amid Coronavirus Pandemic! Netizens in Praises Of This Indian Jugad

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the course of life. We have been making big modifications to our lives that suit the current situation of social distancing. Education has been impacted a lot because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most students are having online classes and it isn't easy. While online classes are the best option we have right now, it has its own challenges. But since change is the only constant teachers are coming up with interesting ways to make online teaching easier. Most teachers are working with what they have at home to make online teaching more convenient and enlightening for the students! Recently, a pic of a teacher using a refrigerator tray to teach online was going viral. In the pic, you can see a teacher using a see-through refrigerator tray to keep on top of the phone used for online classes to make it easier for her to explain to the students.

The idea of this Indian jugaad is to make it clearer for the students to be able to see what she is trying to teach and the picture is now melting hearts on Twitter. However, on the other hand, we have also seen many ungrateful students making online classes miserable for the teachers in various instances. Remember when right from Hindustani Bhau and Honey Singh to Mia Khalifa and Smoke rings, along with education, unnecessary stuff is also making an appearance during online classes in India, thanks to some naughty students. From Mia Khalifa to Osama Bin Laden, Viral Video of Students' Online Attendance Amid Digital Classes Due to Coronavirus is Making Netizens Laugh Out Loud.

A Twitter user named Monica Yadav who goes by the name @yadav_monica shared the pic with a caption that read: "A teacher using a refrigerator tray to teach online. #Teachinghacks #onlineeducation". View Tweet:

Teachers like her exhibit dedication and determination. But it is the students that need to understand and cooperate. We've seen many incidents wherein students have pulled pranks on the teachers during online classes when all the teachers wanted was to impart knowledge.