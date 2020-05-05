40 Tweets About Being A Teacher In The Time Of Distance Learning

Teachers have one of the hardest and most important jobs in the world. Distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic does not seem to have made things much easier.

From technological challenges to new demands and uncertainty about the future of schools, there’s a lot on teachers’ plates right now. So naturally, many are tweeting about their experiences to find humor in the situation and remind each other they’re not alone.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day, we’ve rounded up 40 tweets from educators (and a couple of parents) that sum up their job in these unusual times.

The best part of teaching online is you can’t hear the kids not laughing at your jokes. — Hambleton (@virtualham) March 30, 2020

I missed being a teacher yesterday so I let my coffee go cold, didn’t pee for 7 hours and stood in my living room repeating myself. — Maybe Krys (@Kryzazy) March 28, 2020

just had zoom office hours and a student asked if he could have a tour of my apartment — Amy Silverberg (@AmySilverberg) April 23, 2020

You telling me you can figure out how to bypass the school WiFi restrictions so you can Snapchat, watch videos, and play games all day long. But you can’t figure out how to log into google classroom and do a 30 min assignment? — CoachComp (@CoachWCompton) April 18, 2020

I’m not ready for next year when parents call and say, “Well, in my experience as a home school teacher...” #itiscoming #teacherproblems — Teacher Problems (@HSTeachProbs) March 28, 2020

Without the yearly "Teachers are the best" mugs and district logo-embossed pencils, are teachers even appreciated? — Justin (@JustinAion) May 4, 2020

JUST READ THE DIRECTIONS



-Me on every Google Classroom post#TLTW — TeachingIs TheWorst (@T3achingWorst) April 8, 2020

A girl logged on to the remote class meeting with her camera on, and I said, "Are you chewing gum?!" And she spit it out. — EdFox, Secret Chimp (@edfoxcomedy) May 1, 2020

Being a teacher has ruined my life. Everywhere I go people have printed signs about Corona: on their shops, businesses, train station etc

AND NONE OF THEM KNOW HOW TO USE APOSTROPHES! — Francis Foster (@failinghuman) April 9, 2020

When students use your Zoom Office Hours to get out of chores, like watching their siblings while their mom works. 👍🏽 #TeacherProblems #StudentProblems — Mr Teach From Home (@mrgil77) April 14, 2020

I do feel for those who relied on teaching to get their daily steps in. — Typical EduCelebrity (@EduCelebrity) April 27, 2020

CAUGHT THIS STUDENT IN A WHOLE ASS LIE!! She's telling me she can't see my screen so she can't read the questions. Okay, I'll read the question. So I'm crossing out answer choices and she goes, "How are you doing that?"



BUSTED!! WORK AVOIDANCE! — Tired Elementary Teacher (@TiredElementary) May 1, 2020

Tfw the stay at home mom says they could have a “back up career” as a teacher bc they are just SO GOOD AT HOMESCHOOLING. Makes. Me. Want. To. Scream. That’s not how this works Karen. Stay in your lane. — SuperTeacherLady🏳️‍🌈❤️🐾 (@SuperTeachrLady) April 9, 2020

Screensharing a presentation:



Me: Ope, too far.

17yo: We can officially say Miss does the same thing in real life as she does online, click change slide too many times.

Me: Yes, but unlike real life, I can mute you online. #onlinelearning #teacherlife — Miss What (@TeacherTalk2015) April 3, 2020

I think middle school dances should be permanently banned...for social distancing reasons, you know?



...and because they’re a nightmare to supervise. — The Modest Teacher (@ModestTeacher) April 26, 2020

Wrapping up my Zoom “office hours” for the day. I had one student show up. I asked her how many teachers’ office hours she goes to and how many students attend. She replied, “I try to go to them because I just feel like teachers are lonely.”



We are. And thanks, kid. — Dan Witte (@danwitte) April 20, 2020

One of my students was cooking on our Google Hangout so of course I gave him the choice to create his own cooking show and write the recipe instead of the ELA assignment posted. — Big Gretch Energy (@PresidentPat) April 30, 2020

Okay, kids, Teacher Appreciation Week starts tomorrow. Obviously, we won’t see each other at school and I don’t feel comfortable giving you my home address to drop off all my gifts so please see my bio for my Venmo link. — Hambleton (@virtualham) May 4, 2020

Taught a geometry class this morning



Hit all my usual jokes for this lesson



No laughs from the muted mics. Fortunately I’m used to that



Usually I feed off the groans tho



Miss my classroom — Jay Wamsted (@JayWamsted) April 14, 2020

Homeschooling diaries:



I wonder how many days in a row I can wear the same outfit before it is considered 'unprofessional.'#teachergoals — TeacherGoals (@teachergoals) March 20, 2020

Waiting for students to join Google Meets... 😔🍎 pic.twitter.com/VCB329YHqV — Nicholas Ferroni (@NicholasFerroni) April 28, 2020

I never wanted to know what my students' bedrooms look like, but here we are. Thanks, #Covid_19. #OnlineClasses #TeachFromHome — Miss What (@TeacherTalk2015) April 24, 2020

I missed being a teacher today so I printed out all of your tweets and circled the grammar and spelling mistakes in a red pen. — Maybe Krys (@Kryzazy) April 9, 2020

My principal just emailed me to remind me I owe $1.50 to the school for a lunch charge. Must be a slow work day. — I’m That Teacher (@That_Teachr) May 1, 2020

What some students think it going on. #teacherproblems pic.twitter.com/HNJGM4nZms — Teacher Problems (@HSTeachProbs) April 9, 2020

Why I should be interviewed about distance teaching and learning-



Interviewer: What would you say the biggest difference is between classroom teaching and this kind of teaching?



Me: I can pee when I need. If I need to pee, I get up and go to the bathroom. It's great.#CallMe — Doug Robertson (@TheWeirdTeacher) April 9, 2020

America: Teachers are so important, we love you and believe in what you do for the children



Teachers: We are falling apart trying to do all the things



America: Be grateful you have a job and stop complaining



Teachers:



America: Also we will probably cut your pay in 2021 — Jay Wamsted (@JayWamsted) April 17, 2020

So if my feedback today is to be believed, parents think I am contacting them too much and admin thinks I am contacting them too little. I need a drink. #quaranteaching — Luke's Severed Hand (@lukeshand2) April 22, 2020

My geometry students are definitely learning some things during Emergency Remote Teaching: pic.twitter.com/cG3Av5b1Qj — Stephen Dull (@thedullguy) April 27, 2020

Some of my students are having SO much trouble clicking the link. #teacherpeoblems pic.twitter.com/qOcgrkThNP — Teacher Problems (@HSTeachProbs) April 24, 2020

The "n" key on my work computer is broken and there's no one to fix it so I guess "I'm retiri_g _ow i_stead of later, everyo_e."#teacherproblems — Mary Kay Wigginton (@mk_wigginton) April 8, 2020

Shouldn’t we talk about how we’ll manage without all the useful data we get from state assessments... pic.twitter.com/2xAlxV4uPj — Melissa Evans (@mrsmelevans32) March 27, 2020

There goes the personalized handshakes for every student...how on earth will your students know you like them?! — The Modest Teacher (@ModestTeacher) April 2, 2020

When schools do open, be sure to follow your state’s safety guidelines. To that end, make sure the 35 desks in your classroom are all 6 feet apart from each other. — Typical EduCelebrity (@EduCelebrity) April 20, 2020

When school starts again for real in 2021 I'm gonna park all my kids behind Chromebooks and set up a Google Meets with them for our first class meeting. — Doug Robertson (@TheWeirdTeacher) May 1, 2020

Our school is having teachers call everyone in their second period to check in. While I LOVE hearing from my students, this is my introvert nightmare. A parent said, "Thank you for doing this," and my response?



"Yeah, you too."



Oy. #teacherlife #teacher — ThatOneBrownTeacher (@sassy_TOC) April 1, 2020

I'm more tired working online than actually in the classroom. — TeachingIs TheWorst (@T3achingWorst) April 7, 2020

Agenda for Zoom class on Friday: Fuck it, let’s just Sparknote everything — semi-professional english teacher (@AlwaysGrading) April 3, 2020

