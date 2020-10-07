Teacher stops students from TP’ing house and gets charged with assault, Iowa cops say

An Iowa teacher thwarted students with a plan to TP his house but ended up under arrest, news outlets report.

Police say Van Meter Middle School teacher Joel Bartz stopped the group of students in a truck outside his house about 10 p.m. Sept. 17, WHO reported. A student exited the truck and approached Bartz, the news outlet reported.

Then Bartz is accused of tearing the student’s shirt and hitting him a few times in the back and head, KCCI reported.

Bartz was charged with assault and criminal mischief, The Perry News reported.

He was put on leave by the school district, the Associated Press reported. Bartz is also a coach for the high school football and basketball teams, the AP said.

Airline passenger sexually assaults sleeping 18-year-old on Indiana flight, feds say