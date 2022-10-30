Teacher from Somerset flies to Malawi to launch nursery

A Somerset schoolteacher flew to Malawi during the half term to officially open a nursery she helped set up there.

Sarah O'Gorman, who teaches English at Priory Community School in Weston-Super-Mare, launched Sunrise Nursery in the suburbs of the town of Mzimba.

The aim was to develop and learn from the link between UK schools and Malawi, Mrs O'Gorman said.

Plans to open a community library in the town, stocked with donated books, are also under way.

Mrs O'Gorman previously started a campaign called 'Send a book' to encourage people in North Somerset to donate books for primary school age children to Malawi.

"There is no access to books for local primary-aged children, no access to education or resources," Mrs O'Gorman said.

"We want to improve the culture of reading which is not common here.

"We have a team here that is ready to start the work.

"We are hoping to secure a free building to act as our library."

More than 50 community members, four village Headmen and two members of the Social Welfare Department attended the launch.

Mrs O'Gorman said the project was embraced by the community.

"We had a brilliant launch, it was all very successful," she added.

Two local teachers have been recruited to teach the children.

The next step is to start a porridge plan as part of a nutrition programme to encourage parents to bring children to nursery.

