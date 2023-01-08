Teacher shot, critically wounded by boy student aged six

Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia where police say a six-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher - Billy Schuerman / The Virginian-Pilot/ AP

A US teacher who was critically injured when she was was shot by a six-year-old student is showing signs of improvement as authorities struggle to understand how a child so young could be involved in a school shooting, the local mayor said yesterday.

Newport News, Virginia, Mayor Phillip Jones said the condition of the teacher, a woman in her 30s, was "trending in a positive direction" as she remained hospitalised.

Police said their chief, Steve Drew, had met the teacher and her family. "She has improved and is currently listed in stable condition," a police release said.

The boy shot and wounded the teacher in a first-grade classroom on Friday US time at Richneck Elementary School, according to authorities. Chief Drew said the shooting was not accidental and was part of an altercation. No students were injured.

Police yesterday declined to describe what led to the altercation or any other details about what happened in the classroom, citing the ongoing investigation, the Associated Press reported.

Mayor Jones also declined to reveal details of the shooting, or say how the boy got access to the gun or who owns the weapon.

"This is a red flag for the country," Mr Jones said.

"I do think that after this event, there is going to be a nationwide discussion on how these sorts of things can be prevented."

Virginia law does not allow six-year-olds to be tried as adults. In addition, a six-year-old is too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty.

A juvenile judge would have authority, though, to revoke a parent's custody and place a child under the purview of the Department of Social Services.

Mr Jones would not say where the boy was being held.

"We are ensuring he has all the services that he currently needs right now," Mr Jones said.

Experts who study gun violence said the shooting represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher.

"It's very rare and it's not something the legal system is really designed or positioned to deal with," said researcher David Riedman, founder of a database that tracks US school shootings dating back to 1970.