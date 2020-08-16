Teacher with no shirt in online class prompts investigation, California district says

When a 13-year-old girl signed on for her online math class Friday, the high school freshman immediately noticed something strange about her teacher, KGO reported.

“I realized he wasn’t wearing a shirt,” the girl said, according to the station. “And that was kind of awkward, made me feel uncomfortable.”

The San Jose, California, student took a photo of the screen and notified her mother, Elizabeth Avila, who contacted the district, The Mercury News reported.

“She couldn’t concentrate on the topic because all she was seeing was this old man on camera in her bedroom,” Avila said, according to the publication.

The teacher has been placed on leave during an investigation, said Chris Funk, superintendent of East Side Union High School District, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

“The behavior is unacceptable, unprofessional and violates several district policies,” Funk said, the publication reported.

The man teaches at Silver Creek High School in the district, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The teacher has not responded to requests for comment, KGO reported.

“This should be one of those zero tolerance-type of things,” Avila said, The Mercury News reported “He needs to be out. If he thinks this is OK, what more is going to happen later if we let it slide?”