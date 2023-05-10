Teacher morale has plummeted past pre-Covid levels, finds poll

Research by Teacher Tapp found morale has dropped (PA) (PA Wire)

The number of teachers who rate their current morale as “high or very high” has halved since 2018, according to a new poll.

It comes as a separate report published on Wednesday warned teachers have taken on many more “emotional and pastoral responsibilities” since the pandemic, which is harming their mental health and wellbeing.

Research by Teacher Tapp found less than a quarter (24 per cent) of teachers give themselves the highest rating, compared to almost half (49 per cent) in the same 2018 poll.

The research also found that the morale of senior leaders in schools, which includes headteachers, has dropped the furthest from a peak of 59 per cent to 28 per cent.

Meanwhile, a report from Education Support found the role of teachers has expanded since 2020 to include a range of emotional and pastoral responsibilities.

Of those who have taken on additional activities, 81 per cent of senior leaders and 70 per cent of teachers said their mental health and wellbeing were negatively impacted.”

Geoff Barton, secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “The role of staff extends far beyond the classroom. They have become a de facto and unofficial branch of social services without the training.”