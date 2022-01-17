Teacher left young kids home alone while she took trip out of state, CT police say

Two young children – both under 12 – were left home alone while the woman responsible for them headed out of state, police in Connecticut said.

The woman is a teacher employed by Waterbury Public schools, WFSB and other outlets reported.

Kerry Lyn Caviasca, of Watertown, is accused of leaving the kids “for two days and two nights” and was arrested Jan. 15, Watertown police said in a news release.

She was charged with “two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree,” according to the department.

The children that were under 36-year-old Caviasca’s care are ages 9 and 11, Detective Mark Conway told McClatchy News.

Conway did not say what Caviasca’s relationship to the children was.

Caviasca is due to appear in court on Jan. 25 after being released on a $5,000 “non-surety bond,” according to authorities.

As for her school employment status, she is “currently on leave pending allegations,” FOX61 reported.

Watertown is located 38 miles southwest of Hartford.