Teacher and father-in-law killed when tree falls on top of car, Indiana officials say

A man’s wife and father were killed when a tree fell on top of their moving car, Indiana officials say.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 3, in Putnam County, about 45 miles west of Indianapolis. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said deputies removed the bodies of two people from the vehicle as a tree laid on top of it.

It’s believed that the tree uprooted as a result of the area’s severe weather, before falling on the driver’s side of the car, according to WXIN.

Brooke Miles, 46, and Richard Miles Sr., 64, were identified as the fatal victims in the crash. Brooke’s husband, Richard Miles Jr., was hospitalized, according to a GoFundMe.

He remained hospitalized as of Thursday, March 9, WRTV reported.

“In my 13 years working EMS, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Putnam County EMS Chief Kelly Russ told WTHR.

Brooke Miles, a mother of eight, was described in an obituary as “a beautiful person inside and out.” She was a kindergarten teacher at Bainbridge Elementary School.

North Putnam Community Schools Superintendent Nicole Allee said in a statement to WTHR that “Mrs. Miles loved each one of her students, and would do anything for them.”

“She always had a smile on her face and was always wanting to learn new ideas to help with her students’ learning,” Allee said. “Mrs. Miles collaborated very well with her colleagues, and she is definitely going to be missed by all who have come into contact with her over the years.”

Richard Miles Sr. served in the Army National Guard and later worked as a mechanic, according to an obituary. He had four children, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“He enjoyed antique cars, building model cars, fishing, camping, old music, singing karaoke and his family,” the obituary states.

Alyssa Miles-Mayes, one of Richard Miles Jr.’s children, said her dad has “facial fractures, back fractures and a head fracture,” but will not need surgery.

