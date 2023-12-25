Teacher’s Body Found in Trunk in Burning Car in Front of Home, Homeowner Arrested

Veronica Aguilar's body was found in the trunk of a car by firefighters responding to a call of a garage fire. She was 27

Getty Images Veronica Aguilar was an elementary school teacher.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the death of 27-year-old teacher Veronica Aguilar, whose body was found inside the trunk of a car on Wednesday morning when firefighters were responding to a report of a garage fire in Lancaster, California.

The Los Angeles Times, ABC and KTLA reported that the homeowner, Matthew Switalski, 37, was arrested on Thursday night.

Aguilar's body was reportedly found in the trunk of Switalski's car at his home in the 41400 block of 38th Street West around 8:30 a.m. They lived together at the time and are believed to have been dating.

Per multiple outlets, a neighbor reported hearing the "bloodcurdling" screams of a woman hours before the fire broke out. ABC reported that Switalski is being held on $2 million bail, per jail records.

Aguilar was a UCLA graduate and teacher at an elementary school in the Lancaster area.

"We miss her so much. She had the best spirit, she always had a smile. My family is heartbroken. My sister Veronica was so smart," her brother Juan Aguilar wrote on a GoFundMe page he set up to help his family pay for her funeral.

Over $20,000 has been raised at the time of publication.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



