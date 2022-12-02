Here’s the Tea on the Soft-Goth Lip Color Jenna Ortega Wears in 'Wednesday'

If I'm keeping it honest, I missed Wednesday Addams' impact on the goth-culture beauty community as a child. I wasn't at the age where I could really appreciate not only her wittiness but also her makeup look as well — which is why when Netflix announced they were remaking the character into a series, it was imperative that I did my research and I must say, Jenna Ortega was the right woman for the role.

Let's be real here, The Addams Family has an obsessive cult-following, but beauty enthusiasts forever marvel over Morticia Addams' jet-black "buss down" middle-parted hair and now Miss Wednesday's soft-goth makeup, but most importantly, the lips. We were too stoked to find that the products used on Ortega were accessible and realistic. The shows makeup artist Tara McDonald shared that she uses MAC Cosmetics' lip liner in "Nightmoth" mixed with clear lip balm to get the perfect, moody mauve combo.

McDonald lines the lips with the dark maroon lip liner and diffuses it before finishing with the lip balm. The trick is to make it appear natural and not overdone. Given that the show is a viral success on Netflix, we suggest going to your nearest MAC counter to grab the lip product before it sells out.

