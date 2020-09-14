TDSB postpones start date for virtual school to Sept. 22, citing growing number of online students

The Toronto District School Board has postponed its start date for virtual school to Sept. 22, citing growing numbers of online students.

The board says it needs to finish staffing and timetabling processes.

Canada's largest school board, which was slated to start online learning on Thursday, Sept. 17, said Monday that the number of online students has gone from approximately 66,000 to more than 72,000 since Tuesday of last week.

This has resulted in an addition of more than 200 virtual classes, which all require a teacher.

"It became clear over the weekend, especially with increasing numbers, staffing a Virtual School of this size — larger than the total enrolment of most school boards in Ontario — was not going to be possible in time for Thursday and we wanted to inform you right way," said the board's interim director of education Carlene Jackson in a memo to parents Monday.

The TDSB said this delay will also allow for students and families to set up their online accounts and familiarize themselves with the online learning platform. This delay will also apply to students in Special Education ISP classrooms.

The board said it will be sharing additional information with families in the following days.

