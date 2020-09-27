TDP names presidents of 25 parliamentary segments

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced new presidents for 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state as also 13 parliamentary coordinators on Sunday.

Nearly half of these newly appointed parliamentary unit presidents are from Backward Castes (BC) communities and Kapus. The decision was taken in accordance with the party's support and commitment to these sections.

By announcing these names, Naidu made changes in the party's approach to balance different caste and religious equations. The changes were done eyeing on the next-generation requirements of the party to strongly contest against the ruling YSR Congress in the next Assembly polls

By naming 25 parliamentary units' heads, the party has marked a shift from its earlier district-oriented model towards a structure that is closer to citizens across parliamentary seats in the State.

There are only five 5 Kamma leaders, among 25 parliamentary posts. Earlier the YSR Congress had branded TDP as a "Kamma party." The BCs and Kapus got a lion's share of the posts.

Both Kimidi Nagarjuna (Vizianagaram) and Palla Srinivas (Visakhapatnam) belong to BCs. From the Kapu community, former Rajya Sabha MP Thota Seetharama Lakshmi (Narsapuram) and senior TDP leader Jyothula Nehru's son Jyothula Navin( Kakinada) have been made parliamentary unit president. (ANI)

