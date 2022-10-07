TD Tree Day event held at Kerr Complex

·3 min read

LISTOWEL – The Listowel TD Tree Day event, held on Oct. 1 at the Steve Kerr Memorial Complex, was possible due to the generous donations of time and energy from hundreds of volunteers and local businesses, the expertise of Maitland Conservation (MC), and the TD Ready Commitment.

Karla Green is the manager of customer experience at the Goderich branch of TD, and she is part of the local event organizers. She explained TD Ready Commitment as a new corporate citizenship platform launched in 2018.

Green said the platform is “a multi-year initiative to help open doors to a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow by supporting initiatives and programs within four areas, financial security, a vibrant planet, connected communities and better health.”

Many local businesses contributed to the event, including Dominos, which donated pizza for the helpers.

“We have had local businesses as well, generously donate snacks for our volunteers. Zehrs donated fruit and granola bars and water. McDonald’s donated doughnuts, muffins, cookies, Tim Hortons, coffee and hot water for tea and Timbits, all donated by your amazing businesses within the community,” said Green.

Minor hockey associations from Listowel and Wingham and multiple people from TD in different areas have all donated time and energy to the project.

“We’ve got people coming from Walkerton, Goderich, Guelph, and Kitchener area,” she said. “So, it’s a big thing to have everyone be able to come back in person to do this planting.

“I’m so amazed and appreciative that I was able to run this site again, this is my fifth year as site leader. I previously did four plantings in in Wingham, prior to COVID.”

About 30 volunteers scattered around the large green area behind the complex on Binning Street West in Listowel, planting a mix of conifer species of trees, including maples, butternuts, and white elms, to name a few, and shrubs like a grey dogberry, and elderberry among others.

MC Forest Technician Greg Urquhart attended the event and said that the goal of reforesting the area wouldn’t have been possible without the land. “Fortunately, the Municipality of North Perth has been able to offer us land to plant on for these sorts of events. So, we work with them and the (Middle) Maitland Rejuvenation Committee to get the sorts of plantings in the ground.”

Urquhart said that Premier Equipment donated the use of one of their post-hole augers after they discovered the ground was too hard to easily hand dig the holes, which significantly contributed to the short work the volunteers made of planting 350 trees and shrubs.

About TD Tree Days

Since 2010, the TD Tree Days program has focused on planting trees and shrubs across Canada to help enhance and activate green spaces.

With the generous support of volunteers and colleagues each year, this flagship urban greening program helps bring communities together and supports our commitment of working to elevate the quality of the environment to help people and economies to thrive. Visit the TD Ready Commitment – Vibrant Planet page to learn more.

As part of the TD Ready Commitment, TD Tree Days is an initiative that helps contribute to the TD Bank goal of planting one million trees and shrubs by 2030.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times

