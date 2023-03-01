TD efforts to extend close of First Horizon deal raises doubt about it going ahead

TORONTO — TD Bank Group has raised questions about the chances of it closing its proposed US$13.4-billion acquisition of First Horizon as it looks to further extend the closing date of the deal.

First Horizon says in a regulatory filing that TD has informed the bank that it does not expect to close the deal by the current May 27 deadline and so is looking to extend.

Tennessee-based First Horizon says in its filing that TD cannot provide a new projected closing date, and there is no assurance that an extension will be agreed upon or that regulatory approval will be secured.

Barclays analyst John Aiken says in a note that while delays should not be a surprise, the timing of the disclosure just weeks after the two banks agreed on a three-month extension does increase the likelihood of the deal not being completed.

TD says it can't comment because it's in a quite period ahead of its earnings release Thursday but that it remains committed to the transaction.

BMO also faced delays in its US$16.3-billion acquisition of Bank of the West, but ultimately closed it Feb. 1, about three months later than it originally expected.

